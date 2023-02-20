Can a VPN help you protect your online privacy?

A VPN is one of the best services to help safeguard your browsing data from prying eyes on the internet. Atlas VPN is one such service that’ll allow you to keep your data private and offers robust security. Here’s an Atlas VPN review that’ll tell you if it’s worth investing in.

How good is Atlas VPN?

In case you’re wondering if Atlas VPN is a trustworthy tool, rest assured. It is owned by Nord Security, the provider of the market-leading NordVPN. So, you can be certain Atlas VPN will follow in the footsteps of the leading VPN provider in the near future.

Atlas VPN is a mixture of essential as well as additional useful features that makes it a steal for the price it’s available at. For starters, it has all the essential features you’d expect of a typical VPN tool: no logs policy, AES encryption, and a reliable kill switch.

It also offers two trustworthy tunneling protocols – IKEv2 and WireGuard. With Atlas VPN, you have 750 servers across 45 locations around the globe at your disposal. If you opt for a free version, you have access to three servers - Amsterdam(Netherlands), Los Angeles(United States), and New York(United States).

You can also make an unlimited number of connections simultaneously, and the protection will be available for all your devices.

Speaking briefly about cons, Atlas VPN uses fully-encrypted drives instead of using RAM-only servers. Secondly, their no-logs policy hasn’t gone through independent audits. When pitted against some of the best VPNs on the market, the Atlas VPN has a relatively small server fleet.

Features

Let’s take a look at some of the best features this VPN tool has to offer.

1. Media streaming

If you’re looking for a way to binge-watching TV shows unavailable in your country, Atlas VPN is one of the best choices out there. You can easily access content libraries on streaming platforms that are not available in your location by using any VPN connection specially meant for streaming on Atlas VPN.