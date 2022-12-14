8 awesome Christmas gifts kids will drool over

If that scene strikes fear in your heart, it's better to start your research and plan ahead of time. How about taking a look at this list of items your little munchkin may enjoy? Hopefully, you'll be able to find the perfect gift for your little ones! 1. Educational Insights Coding Robot

Educational Insights Coding Robot Artie 3000 is a coding robot that is designed to help young learners learn coding. It is easy to use and has preprogrammed designs, Artie 3000 is also affordable, making it a great choice for budget-conscious parents or teachers. $ 49.49 at Walmart

The Artie 3000 is a coding robot that's designed to help young learners learn to code. It's easy to use, and you can preprogram it to help your kids learn specific coding skills. It can also turn and move in any direction you want by giving the appropriate commands. Plus, it's just a fun way for them to learn. They'll absolutely love the way the Artie 3000 coding robot interacts with them. 2. Nintendo Switch™

Nintendo Switch™ This device has a 7-inch OLED screen that is perfect for gaming on the go, and the enhanced audio makes it perfect for enjoying your favorite games in high quality. Plus, with the ability to use the system as a handheld device, you can take it with you wherever you go. Nintendo Switch™ is a great choice for anyone who wants the best of both worlds - power and portability. $ 349.00 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is a powerful gaming system that offers a sturdy build quality. It has a 7-inch OLED screen that offers a beautiful, immersive experience. The enhanced audio allows your kids to enjoy their games with the perfect sound quality. And last but not least, with the built-in battery, the Nintendo Switch makes it easy to take your games with you wherever you go. Whether you're looking for a powerful gaming system that's easy to use or just want a gaming experience your kids can take with them wherever they go, the Nintendo Switch is a perfect choice. 3. Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch

Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch Today's kids love playing with toys that can do stuff - and the Little Tikes Tobi Robot Smartwatch is the perfect toy for toddlers. Not only does the Tobi watch play music and videos, it also has two cameras for taking selfies and videos. Plus, the Tobi is so fun and interactive that kids will love playing with it together. So if you're looking for a toy that will keep your little one entertained for hours on end, the Tobi Robot Smartwatch is a perfect device to try out. $ 34.83 at Walmart