8 awesome gifts for guitarists that'll keep 'em rockin'
Gifting a guitarist can be daunting, especially if you're unaware of what your musician usually would like. Whether you're trying to gift an absolute beginner or a seasoned pro, it's no cakewalk. Out of the plethora of items available, buying one can become a bewildering task. To save you all that trouble, we've curated a list of some of the best items you can gift the guitarists in your life.
1. Custom Repurposed Guitar Picks
Custom Repurposed Guitar Picks
Using custom repurposed quarter guitar picks is a great way to add a little something extra to your guitar playing. The coins are easy to grip and provide a smooth and unique sound. Additionally, they are made from recycled coins, so you're also playing a major part in contributing to the well-being of the environment.
If you wish to add a touch of uniqueness to the guitar-playing experience of your peers, these custom-repurposed quarter guitar picks are a fantastic choice to consider. Not only do they look great, but they also offer a firm grip and are easy to use. Apart from guitarists, you can also gift these unique picks to mandolin players, bassists, and other string instrument players.
2. Folding Travel Guitar
Folding Travel Guitar
A pretty unique, hole-free guitar design that'll garner them attention. Yes, the folding travel guitar can be easily carried to trips and adventures and it also occupies very less space, thanks to its compact design. If you're looking to gift something out-of-the-box to your fellow guitarists, here's a perfect item that'll make them love you more!
Ever heard of a guitar you could easily carry on trips and adventures? Well, if your guitarist friends love trekking or camping as much as they love playing strings, this is a lovely and thoughtful gift that'll leave them both surprised and excited.
The folding travel guitar is an easy way to bring music with you while you're traveling. Its space-saving design ensures you don't compromise in terms of occupancy. Next, the rotating arm of the guitar makes it easier for players to balance, so they can easily play it.
3. Personalized Vintage Amp Clock
Personalized Vintage Amp Clock
The Personalized Vintage Amp Clock is a thoughtful gift choice for guitarists, irrespective if you're gifting it to a novice or a seasoned pro. It's got a retro feel, and what's more, by having their name printed at the top, you can make them feel special and add a touch of uniqueness.
Personalization is a great way to make people feel special, and that's what makes this Vintage Amp Clock a wonderful gift for your guitarist friends or family members.
Boasting an amplifier background, it's got antique brass hour markers representing the numbers and a customizable nameplate at the top that gives the recipients sense of ownership. This analog timepiece is made from sugar and Baltic birch, which plays a crucial role in giving this clock the vintage retro look.
4. D'Addario Guitar Maintenance Kit
D'Addario Guitar Maintenance Kit
If you're looking for a high-quality guitar maintenance kit, then the D'Addario Guitar Maintenance Kit is an excellent choice. This kit is designed with the protection of a guitar in mind. You also get a bunch of useful accessories that'll help your fellow guitarists keep their instruments in top condition.
The D'Addario Guitar Maintenance Kit is an excellent choice for any guitar player. It includes all the necessary components to keep your instrument in perfect condition, from a high-quality carrying case with a non-slip grip to all the necessary accessories to keep your guitar in top shape.
With the D'Addario Guitar Maintenance Kit, you can rest assured that your guitar is in the best condition possible. The kit includes a Pro-winder, Headstand, Multi-tool, Lubrikit, Fret Polishing System, and NS Capo Lite. There's a separate kit designed especially for basses as well.
5. Rosewood Ring With Guitar String
Rosewood Ring With Guitar String
This rosewood ring with guitar string is truly a unique and beautiful piece of jewelry. Its combination of rosewood and Gibeon meteorite guitar string make it a statement piece that is sure to turn heads. Its comfortable fit and durability make it the perfect choice for anyone looking for a style statement.
Every guitarist loves a cool style statement, and this Rosewood Ring is here to provide precisely that. It's a timeless piece of jewelry that will never go out of style. The rosewood is carefully chosen to ensure that its natural beauty and warmth are showcased. It features a rosewood inlay and an incorporated guitar string – crafted to perfection. Combining these two powerful elements makes this ring an unforgettable piece of art.
6. Personalized Guitar Capo
Personalized Guitar Capo
A guitar capo is one of the most basic accessories any beginner player will need to skip barre chords. If you're looking to gift something functional and useful, this is definitely a great choice. Additionally, the personalization option also makes it a thoughtful gift for your novice guitar buddies.
If you've got a novice guitarist in your life, there couldn't be a better choice than to gift them a capo. This device is used to increase the pitch and helps skip the daunting task of playing barre chords for beginners.
What's more, the capo has a really sleek and shiny design, so it'll enhance the aesthetic of any guitar it is clipped to. You can personalize this capo with the name or initials of the person you are gifting it to – and you can choose a font from the available options.
7. HOTBEST Guitar Stand
HOTBEST Guitar Stand
The HOTBEST Guitar Stand has a premium finish and is pretty unique in comparison to the traditional stands available in the market. It's a great functional gifts for your guitar buddies, and a great marriage of quality with affordability.
A sleek and shiny guitar resting on a chic guitar stand is just absolutely stunning. Honestly, there are a lot of durable and reliable stands on the market, but few offer anything new in terms of design.
However, if the design is a priority, the HOTBEST Guitar Stand should be your first choice. This foldable plywood stand is excellent in terms of both functionality and design. The use of plywood instead of fiberboard makes this stand more sturdy and durable.
8. Guitar Lamp
Guitarist Lamp
Made out of wood and plastic, this Guitar Lamp is a beautiful souvenir for guitarists displaying their love for music. It's made of acrylic and helps create a charming ambiance when the LED lights are turned on. Personalization options are also available, so it's one of the most thoughtful gifts you could every get for any guitarist.
This Guitar Lamp is one of the best choices you can opt for if you wish to go for a unique gift for your guitar pals. It boasts the figure of a guitar in an acrylic sheet and looks beautiful when the LED lights in the base are turned on.
The Guitar Lamp is a fantastic table decor piece for a bedside table or an office desk. What's more, you can also opt for personalization and add the name or initials of the recipient.
An exclusive interview with Rice University researchers sheds light on engineered bacteria that signal the presence of water contaminants in minutes.