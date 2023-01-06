TrendingCES 2023BMW i Vision DeeGeomagnetic StormCancer VaccineChatGPTSpaceXTesla2022 Top IE StoriesAnti-AgingeVTOL

7 awesome kitchen accessories every passionate cook will love

You're sure to marvel at these crowd-pleasers!
Atharva Gosavi
| Jan 06, 2023 06:56 AM EST
Created: Jan 06, 2023 06:56 AM EST
Deals
best kitchen accessories
Best kitchen accessories

Uncommon Goods  

Every passionate cook needs the right tools to create masterpieces in the kitchen. That's why it's important to have awesome kitchen accessories that help bring your recipes to life! From a cooking torch to an automated potato peeler, you can find all the gadgets you need to make your cooking experience more enjoyable. There are also plenty of accessories to help you store and organize your kitchen essentials.

However, the ones we have listed here are sure to spark conversation at the table and impress your guests. Without further ado, let's take a look at these functional yet aesthetic accessories.

1. Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

11.jpg
12.jpg
Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board

This compact board is perfect for any occasion and is sure to be a conversation starter. So whether you're hosting a dinner party, a wine and cheese night, or a festive gathering, the Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board is just the thing you need to impress your guests.

$98.00 at Uncommon Goods

This unique bamboo serving piece perfectly showcases your favorite cheeses, fruits, and small bites. It comes with two separate boards that can be rotated around a central pin. With its unique folding design, you can easily store it away when not in use and easily bring it out for a night of entertaining with friends.

It contains four sockets for holding bowls and a groove that can contain your favorite crackers. With its sophisticated design, convenience, and versatility, the Compact Swivel Cheese & Tapas Board is an essential tool for any host or hostess.

2. Wine Chilling Coasters with Glasses

22.jpg
21.jpg
23.jpg
Wine Chilling Coasters with Glasses

The Wine Chilling Coasters with Glasses offer an ingenious way to keep your wine at the perfect temperature The unique design also helps prevent condensation, so your coaster and glass will stay dry and your countertop will stay clean. Plus, the coasters come with two matching glasses, so you don't have to worry about finding two glasses every time you want to enjoy a glass of wine.

$45.00 at Uncommon Goods

If you're looking for an ingenious way of enjoying your favorite glass of wine, look no further than wine-chilling coasters! These granite coasters are designed to keep your wine at the perfect temperature with their ingenious cooling effect. The set of two comes with two matching glasses, perfect for a romantic evening or special occasion.

Not only do these coasters look great, but they also make an excellent conversation starter. Not to mention they're sure to keep your wine chilled throughout the night! So if you're looking for a truly unique way to relax and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine, wine chilling coasters are the way to go.

3. Solar Tealights

31.jpg
32.jpg
Solar Tealights

Solar Tealights are the perfect way to bring a bit of magic and light to your home or garden. You can display them in your garden, or even indoors.

$34.00 at Uncommon Goods

Solar tealights are a great way to light up your outdoor space. They consist of a solar panel and LED lights that are powered by a built-in sensor that works when the surroundings turn dark. Whether you're looking to set a romantic mood or just want to create a beautiful display in your garden, solar tealights are a great way to do it.

Most Popular

These solar tealights are beautiful, easy to use, and energy-efficient, making them an excellent choice for your dining table. They come in a variety of colors, allowing you to create a stunning visual effect. Plus, they're environmentally friendly and require no electricity, so you can save money on your energy bill.

4. State Cheese Boards

41.jpg
State Cheese Boards

If you're looking for a unique way to serve cheese and other snacks then look no further than a state cheese board. These bamboo boards are the perfect way to show your patriotic side and add a rustic flair to your kitchen. Not to mention, they're a great way to entertain guests! These boards are precisely cut to the shape of your state, making them the perfect addition to your kitchen decor.

$48.00 at Uncommon Goods

State cheese boards are an excellent way to show off the love of your state and put your cheese-cutting skills to use. Whether you’re serving up a selection of domestic or imported cheeses, a state cheese board is a perfect way to display them in style. Made from sturdy bamboo, these boards are designed to be both fun and practical.

The board is precisely cut to feature the shape of your state, so you can feel proud to serve up your cheeses on a board that will last for years to come. Plus, bamboo is a durable material that won’t warp or crack, so you can be sure your cheese board will stay in pristine condition. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift or a way to show your pride in your state, a state cheese board is a wonderful way to do it.

5. Personalized Family Recipe Board

51.jpg
52.jpg
53.jpg
Personalized Family Recipe Board

A personalized family recipe board is the perfect way to bring the family together in the kitchen. Not only is it an excellent way to preserve the recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, but it also looks beautiful and adds a touch of nostalgia to any kitchen.

$100.00 at Uncommon Goods

If you're looking for a special way to preserve family recipes, look no further than a personalized family recipe board. Not only will it be an attractive addition to your kitchen, but it will also serve as a treasured keepsake for years to come. You could opt for a classic maple or cherry wood board and have your favorite recipes laser-engraved onto it.

It will allow you to enjoy cooking with your family, as everyone can easily refer to the board for instructions. So why not give the gift of a personalized family recipe board? It's sure to be a hit with everyone!

6. Breakfast for Two Tray

63.jpg
62.jpg
Breakfast for Two Tray

This is the perfect way to make breakfast for two; an unforgettable experience. Not only is it practical and fun, but it's also a great way to show your partner how much you care. So make breakfast an event with the Breakfast for Two Tray!

$100.00 at Uncommon Goods

The Breakfast for Two Tray is a fabulous way to start your day. Whether you're serving breakfast in bed or enjoying a romantic brunch, this deluxe duo serving tray offers the perfect touch of elegance. It's made of organic bamboo, making it gentle on both the environment and your kitchen surfaces.

With the Breakfast for Two Tray, you can make any morning special. The tray includes two compartments that can be used for a variety of breakfast items. Whatever you choose, you're sure to enjoy a delicious breakfast served in style.

7. Spinning Wine & Cheese Server

71.jpg
72.jpg
Spinning Wine & Cheese Server

The Spinning Wine & Cheese Server is made from high-quality materials like marble and glass, so it's sure to be a talking point. Not only is it stylish and eye-catching, but it's also incredibly functional.

$175.00 at Uncommon Goods

Introducing the Spinning Wine & Cheese Server: a wonderful way to slice and serve fromage at your next gathering. This spinning beauty is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, with its striking design featuring a marble top and a glass tray for serving cheese and accompaniments.

The Spinning Wine & Cheese Server is perfect for a dinner party, a cozy get-together, or just a quiet night in. Its sleek and modern design looks great on any table, and it's sure to become a conversation piece. So if you're looking for a stylish, functional way to serve cheese, the Spinning Wine & Cheese Server is just the ticket.

