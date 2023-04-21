'Battle Factory' is your one-stop-shop for info on military tech

"Battle Factory" is a documentary series exploring modern military technology's fascinating world. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the world's leading defense contractors to showcase the advanced technologies and cutting-edge systems used by military forces around the globe.

Steve Anthony, an actor, narrates the documentary with a smooth and authoritative voice, and his engaging delivery helps bring the stories of "Battle Factory" to life.

What is 'Battle Factory' about?

Each episode of "Battle Factory" focuses on a mixed bag of different types of military equipment, such as tanks, fighter jets, submarines, drones, etc. The first episode, "An Assault Rifle, a Bomb Suit, a Mortar, and a Zodiac," covers the Colt C7 assault rifle and its use by soldiers in the Gulf War, Rwanda, and Afghanistan. It also explores other military equipment, such as a bomb suit, mortar, and Zodiac boat.

"A Parajet, a Hovercraft, a Camo Jacket, and a Portable Military Shelter" profiles the Parajet personal flying machine and its use by military operatives, drug enforcement agents, and first responders. It also covers other military equipment, such as a hovercraft, camo jacket, and portable military shelter. "A Sniper Rifle, a Zeppelin, a Ka-Bar Knife, and Dragon Eggs" explores the design and accuracy of the AX-338 Sniper Rifle and the role of snipers in combat situations. It also covers other military equipment, such as a Zeppelin, Ka-Bar Knife, and Dragon Eggs.

This episode titled "An Amphibious Armoured Vehicle, a Bomb Robot, and a Life Raft" discusses the Viking BVS10, an armored amphibious personnel carrier that troops use in combat zones. It also explores other military equipment, such as a bomb robot and a life raft. "A Helmet, a Zippo, a Fuel Bladder, and a Simulated IED" covers the design and durability of military helmets, including the evolution of helmets from the steel doughboy helmets of World War I. It also covers other military equipment, such as a Zippo lighter, fuel bladder, and simulated IED.