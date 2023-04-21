Trending
'Battle Factory' is your one-stop-shop for info on military tech

From tanks and other better-known military technology to bomb robots and ghillie suits, "Battle Factory" covers a lot of ground within its episodes.
Christopher McFadden
| Apr 21, 2023 05:07 AM EST
Created: Apr 21, 2023 05:07 AM EST
battle-factory-curiosity-stream.jpg
'Battle Factory' discusses some of the best and least known of battle tech.

gorodenkoff/iStock 

"Battle Factory" is a documentary series exploring modern military technology's fascinating world. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the world's leading defense contractors to showcase the advanced technologies and cutting-edge systems used by military forces around the globe.

Steve Anthony, an actor, narrates the documentary with a smooth and authoritative voice, and his engaging delivery helps bring the stories of "Battle Factory" to life.

What is 'Battle Factory' about?

Each episode of "Battle Factory" focuses on a mixed bag of different types of military equipment, such as tanks, fighter jets, submarines, drones, etc. The first episode, "An Assault Rifle, a Bomb Suit, a Mortar, and a Zodiac," covers the Colt C7 assault rifle and its use by soldiers in the Gulf War, Rwanda, and Afghanistan. It also explores other military equipment, such as a bomb suit, mortar, and Zodiac boat.

"A Parajet, a Hovercraft, a Camo Jacket, and a Portable Military Shelter" profiles the Parajet personal flying machine and its use by military operatives, drug enforcement agents, and first responders. It also covers other military equipment, such as a hovercraft, camo jacket, and portable military shelter. "A Sniper Rifle, a Zeppelin, a Ka-Bar Knife, and Dragon Eggs" explores the design and accuracy of the AX-338 Sniper Rifle and the role of snipers in combat situations. It also covers other military equipment, such as a Zeppelin, Ka-Bar Knife, and Dragon Eggs.

This episode titled "An Amphibious Armoured Vehicle, a Bomb Robot, and a Life Raft" discusses the Viking BVS10, an armored amphibious personnel carrier that troops use in combat zones. It also explores other military equipment, such as a bomb robot and a life raft. "A Helmet, a Zippo, a Fuel Bladder, and a Simulated IED" covers the design and durability of military helmets, including the evolution of helmets from the steel doughboy helmets of World War I. It also covers other military equipment, such as a Zippo lighter, fuel bladder, and simulated IED.

"A Pistol, a Firetruck, a Ghillie Suit, and an Armored Fighting Vehicle" profiles the iconic sidearm, the Cabot pistol, and its update as a classic American weapon. It also covers other military equipment, such as a firetruck, Ghillie suit, and armored fighting vehicle. This episode, "A Cannon, a Parachute, a Medal, and a Stretcher," discusses the M68 105mm cannon, the primary gun of the Stryker vehicle that military forces use. It also explores other military equipment, such as a parachute, medal, and stretcher.

What are the episodes about?

"A Grenade Launcher, a Flight Simulator, and Ration Packs" covers the evolution of grenade launchers, from infantrymen themselves to modern grenade launchers used by military forces. It also explores other military equipment, such as a flight simulator and ration packs. "Jaws of Life, a Tank, and a Watch" discusses the design and precision of the Jaws of Life tool used in emergencies. It also explores other military equipment, such as tanks and watches.

"An F16, a Sword, and Simulated Ammunition" covers the Lockheed Martin F16, known as "the Fighting Falcon," and its effectiveness in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attack. It also explores other military equipment, such as a sword and simulated ammunition. "Camouflage Makeup, a Machine Gun, and an Amphibious Military ATV" discusses military-grade camouflage makeup used to protect against infrared detection. It also explores other military equipment, such as machine guns and amphibious ATVs.

"Combat Boots, a Pistol, a UAV, and a Riflescope" covers the importance of combat boots as protective footwear and a symbol of discipline and determination for soldiers. It also explores other military equipment, such as a pistol, UAV, and riflescope. "A Rugged Case, a Precision Aerial Delivery System, a Military Survival Shelter, and an Armoured Personnel Carrier" profiles the design and production of rugged, air-droppable cases made from polyethylene that are used to protect valuable supplies from the elements during transport. It also explores other military equipment, such as a precision aerial delivery system, an army survival shelter, and an armored personnel carrier.

"Swiss Army Knife, a Sub-Machine Gun, Body Armour, and a Laser Sight," the last episode, profiles the iconic Swiss Army Knife and its use in military operations worldwide. It also covers other military equipment, such as a submachine gun, body armor, and a laser sight.

'Battle Factory' is a superb insight into how military tech has evolved over time

Overall, "Battle Factory" is a fascinating and informative series that offers a rare glimpse into modern military technology. The show combines impressive access to high-security facilities with engaging storytelling and a wealth of technical information, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in military history, technology, or engineering.

Three soldiers standing on the ground
Battle Factory

Battle Factory is a documentary series exploring modern military technology's fascinating world. The series takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the world's leading defense contractors to showcase the advanced technologies and cutting-edge systems used by military forces around the globe.

$4.99 at Curiosity Stream(Monthly)

It is available on Curiosity Stream, a platform for watching various documentaries. You can opt for a monthly subscription worth $5.99 or an annual subscription for $39.99.

So, if you are interested in military technology, this enthralling documentary is worth a few hours of your life.

This is a promotional article about one of Interesting Engineering's partners. By shopping with us, you not only get the materials you need, but you’re also supporting our website.
