6 outstanding benefits small businesses can enjoy using a VPN

A VPN allows small businesses to encrypt their internet connection and route it through a remote server, making it difficult for anyone to intercept their online activity. In this way, a VPN can help small businesses to safeguard their valuable data, prevent cyber attacks, and ensure their continued success in the online marketplace.

Without further ado, let's look at the benefits you can expect from using a VPN for small businesses.

1. Bypass geoblocking

How a VPN works Source: Vertigo3d/iStock

Small businesses that target overseas clients may need to perform due diligence and collect data that is relevant to their target audience. This gives rise to the need to access websites or databases that may not be available in their home country.

A stable and secure VPN like NordLayer, a business VPN offered by NordVPN, will mask your IP address and make it appear like you’re accessing such websites from an unrestricted location.

Businesses can choose any one global gateway out of 33 server locations to connect and access websites from different locations.

2. Mitigating security risks for BYOD policy

For starters, a BYOD policy is a trend that involves companies allowing employees to use their personal PCs and laptops for work. While this is a beneficial move in terms of reducing infrastructure costs, it also increases the possibility of employees connecting to unsecured networks and putting company data at risk.

A trusted and well-known VPN service like NordVPN's NordLayer can act as the barrier between malicious and sketchy hotspots and help small businesses protect their sensitive data.

3. Secure your remote workforce

Remote work Source: anyaberkut/iStock

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, remote work is no more just an ‘option’; it’s a great way of sustenance for small businesses as it helps mitigate infrastructure costs. However, monitoring activities and granting secure access to the company’s resources and data pose a tough challenge for IT personnel.