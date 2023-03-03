6 outstanding benefits small businesses can enjoy using a VPN
In today's digital age, small businesses are increasingly reliant on the internet to conduct their day-to-day operations. However, with this reliance comes an increased risk of cyber threats, such as hacking, data breaches, and identity theft. That's why it's essential for small businesses to use a virtual private network (VPN) to protect their sensitive data and maintain their online privacy.
A VPN allows small businesses to encrypt their internet connection and route it through a remote server, making it difficult for anyone to intercept their online activity. In this way, a VPN can help small businesses to safeguard their valuable data, prevent cyber attacks, and ensure their continued success in the online marketplace.
Without further ado, let's look at the benefits you can expect from using a VPN for small businesses.
1. Bypass geoblocking
Small businesses that target overseas clients may need to perform due diligence and collect data that is relevant to their target audience. This gives rise to the need to access websites or databases that may not be available in their home country.
A stable and secure VPN like NordLayer, a business VPN offered by NordVPN, will mask your IP address and make it appear like you’re accessing such websites from an unrestricted location.
Businesses can choose any one global gateway out of 33 server locations to connect and access websites from different locations.
2. Mitigating security risks for BYOD policy
For starters, a BYOD policy is a trend that involves companies allowing employees to use their personal PCs and laptops for work. While this is a beneficial move in terms of reducing infrastructure costs, it also increases the possibility of employees connecting to unsecured networks and putting company data at risk.
A trusted and well-known VPN service like NordVPN's NordLayer can act as the barrier between malicious and sketchy hotspots and help small businesses protect their sensitive data.
3. Secure your remote workforce
Post the Covid-19 pandemic, remote work is no more just an ‘option’; it’s a great way of sustenance for small businesses as it helps mitigate infrastructure costs. However, monitoring activities and granting secure access to the company’s resources and data pose a tough challenge for IT personnel.
That’s precisely where a remote access VPN can help. A remote access VPN enables employees to connect to an organization server and share files and resources over a secure connection.
A remote access VPN service like NordLayer can help you provide secure remote access to your employees and coworkers. They can gain access to the work environment from any location without businesses having to worry about potential security breaches.
Also, it provides solutions like Smart Remote Access that enable remote workers to create secure VPN connections between the corporate network and the external devices for a secure and safe flow of data.
4. Secure endpoints
In an organization, data can be used and consumed across multiple devices like laptops, mobile phones, or tablets. However, each of these devices needs to have a secure connection if they’re to be used without posing any threat to the company’s sensitive data and other resources.
NordVPN provides NordLayer, a robust business VPN solution for small businesses to make sure the employees in an organization can easily connect to the corporate server and access data from any type of device without compromising security.
5. Cost-effective security solution
Small businesses often don't have the budget to invest in expensive security solutions. It would also be imprudent to overlook the need for these solutions since almost 60% of small businesses are victims of a cyber attack and can go out of business in six months following a data breach.
NordLayer can be a cost-effective alternative that provides a high level of security without breaking the bank. It uses AES 256-bit encryption to lock out the contents of your digital nexus to unauthorized parties.
6. Save hardware costs
Traffic overload on HQ servers can be a common and unavoidable issue for both small and mid-sized businesses. As it grows, using a VPN can massively affect the browsing speed, resulting in a disappointing user experience.
NordVPN’s business solution NordLayer provides VPN tunneling, an advanced feature that allows businesses to have more control over programs that can use the encrypted VPN tunnel and use direct internet for local services to ensure faster speeds.
Conclusion
NordLayer
NordLayer is an award-winning business VPN solution tailored specifically for small businesses - allowing organizations to mitigate security risks, facilitate remote work, and protect sensitive company information against potential data breaches and other cyber threats. It offers server locations across 30+ countries and also provides advanced VPN features like Split Tunneling and Smart Remote Access and also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
From providing secure access to business resources and sensitive information to remote workers to safeguarding these resources, a high-profile business VPN like NordLayer can do everything with little effort required to set up. Hence, having a business VPN solution can ensure your business is covered across multiple fronts when it comes to cybersecurity.
We interviewed one of the leaders dabbling in autonomous solutions in the heavy vehicle industry. This is what the company does.