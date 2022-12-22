8 best 3D puzzles to gift kids this Christmas

That being said, here are some of the best 3D puzzles your kids would love to put together this Christmas.

The Sky-Watcher Table Clock is all about building a spring-powered clock and making it work. The puzzle can be completed with 338 pre-cut pieces in about 15 hours without any need for glue.

An elaborate mechanism, functional clock, and wooden 3D puzzle – the Sky-Watcher Tourbillon Table Clock by Ugears is an excellent gift for those willing to take up the challenge.

You get to build a spring-powered clock with your own hands and watch it work, showing time on the display placed on reels. But even more – the standout feature of the model is a tourbillon on top with three axes of rotation.

Like in other table clocks, the tourbillon is mostly decorative but fully represents the mechanics involved. The model gets built from 338 pre-cut parts in around 15 hours with no glue or tools necessary. Everything needed for assembly is already in the package.

Ugears models are a smart hobby for anyone interested in mechanics and engineering. The company offers a hundred models that differ in size, complexity, and theme. The kits are developed and manufactured in Ukraine, and 5 euros from each purchase made on UGears Models are donated to Ukraine relief.

2. ROKR Mechanical Music Box Puzzle