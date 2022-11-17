9 best Bluetooth audio adapters for those still stuck with wires

These adapters are also a good investment for Nintendo Switch players who don't have Bluetooth on their consoles. Additionally, if your car audio or home theater system isn't Bluetooth-enabled, consider purchasing one of these options to make all of your gadgets more compatible. Bluetooth adapters are also useful for in-flight entertainment systems that employ 3.5-millimeter cable connections — you can use them with a pair of wireless earphones like AirPods by plugging them into an AUX port.

Do you have a collection of wired devices that are too old to be used in your home? We've got the perfect answer for you. We've compiled a list of the top 7 Bluetooth audio adapters for 2022 to help save money and simplify your life.

1. APEKX Clip Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Headphones