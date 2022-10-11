10 best deals to harvest at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals are here to excite and enthrall us yet again! With prices being slashed on a ton of products, now's the best time to set out on a spending spree and make sure you harvest the best deals available on the most wanted products out there.
The Prime Day Early Access deals will be running on October 11th and 12th, respectively. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the pond and scour the best deals available!
1. Blink Outdoor - 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
The Blink Mini is an indoor security camera that can monitor the inside of your house from day to night. It runs on two AA lithium batteries and boasts a pretty long-lasting battery life. The build quality is worth noting, as it can easily withstand any weather and continue the job it's meant to do best. The motion detection alerts can be customized so you get alerts only when you want.
First up, home security. The Blink Outdoor Camera kit is available for 46% off the 5-camera kit; you'll be saving $195 if you take advantage of this killer deal. There are multiple bundles you could opt for, like a 2-camera, a 3-camera, or a single-camera kit; the prices will vary accordingly. And, of course, you could go with a Blink Outdoor, a Blink Mini, or an Echo Show 5 to control the cameras. The prices we have mentioned are for a 5-camera bundle with Blink MIni.
2. Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
Available in Cork and Black colors respectively, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has 32 GB storage and an auto-adjusting front light that allows you to read comfortably by adjusting to the illumination around you. Also, a single charging session will allow you to use the Kindle for up to 10 weeks. It's easy on the eyes and guarantees a fun reading time.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is currently boasting a low price at almost 33% off its regular retail price. Consumers looking to get their hands on an impressive Kindle device will be saving almost $90 with this deal. Furthermore, you also have the trade-in option, which would save 20% more on this already outstanding price; but that's only if you're looking to exchange your old Kindle.
3. Amazon Omni Fire TV 55"
The Omni series TV delivers an impressive 4K UHD quality with a life-like experience. Additionally, you can control it with Alexa as well. The protection plan covers breakdowns during normal use along with mechanical and electrical failures. Overall, it's a good price to have the bundle without pressurizing your wallet beyond measure.
The Amazon Omni Fire TV comes with a 4-year protection plan, and the combined price of the bundle is under $600 - a massive steal considering the addition of a protection plan can rocket north of a thousand bucks. The TV is available in five different sizes, and the prices vary accordingly.
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen offers a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The time is reduced to 6 hours in one charge if you opt to listen continuously. Furthermore, the active noise cancellation feature cuts out unwanted sound so you can listen in peace.
The Apple AirPods Pro, along with AppleCare+, are available at 5% off with a chance to save around fourteen bucks if you choose to reel in this deal. There are options if you want to buy without Apple Care, but currently, they aren't available.
5. Polk Signature Elite ES10 Surround Loudspeaker
The Polka Signature Elite ES10 loudspeaker has a sleek finish and a modern design that is meant to make a style statement. It'll go well with any kind of decor style. It produces crystal-clear sound and delivers a life-like cinematic experience. If you're looking to build your dream home theatre system, this loudspeaker ought to be on your list!
If you're looking for a nice pair of surround-sound loudspeakers, the Polka Signature Elite ES10 is an excellent option. They are available in three different colors and two styles, with a 20% discount on the original price. The loudspeaker boasts commendable versatility and produces a realistic sound that will wow you the moment you experience its heart-thumping bass.
6. Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner
The Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner can hold the debris for up to 60 days or 45 days, depending on the capacity you choose to go with. It boasts a powerful suction that delivers 30% better carpet cleaning as compared to normal cleaning mode. The vacuum cleaner also enables total hands-free control with an impressive runtime of 120 minutes on a single charge.
The Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner is available at an impressive 46% off its retail price of $649.99. It's available in two base capacities - 45-day and 60-day. It's also a great option to consider if you've got pet fur floating around the house since the cleaner has a strong suction that can suck up all that fur with ease.
7. Razer Book 13 Laptop
The Razer Book 13 is a slim, sleek, and modern laptop with a lightweight frame. It has a 13-inch screen size and 512 GB of storage space. The vapor chamber cooling system ensures it stays cool and delivers 10+ hours of battery life during continuous use. It's compatible with both Windows 10 and 11 operating systems.
High-configuration laptops are costly, and that's precisely why Amazon Prime Early Access sales are one of the best ways to get them at reasonable prices. The Razer Book 13, initially available for almost two thousand bucks, will be available at 37% off - that's almost $740 off its normal price. It's available in three different configurations and the prices vary accordingly.
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids
The Echo Show 5 is the best friend that kids would love to rely on for entertainment or homework. It brings the Alexa experience to the kids with easy controls. The Echo Glow along with it can brighten up your kid's bedroom. The Echo Show can also read bed time stories to children until they doze off. IT's also possible for kids to set alarm on this device to ensure they have a punctual start to their daily routine.
The Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is available in four different configurations at a lucrative price tag this sales season. With almost 59% off its retail price, you can save around $73 if you opt for the Echo Show + Echo Glow configuration. What's more, you can further save 25% off the discounted price by using the trade-in option if you want to exchange an old device.
9. LEVOIT Air Purifier
The LEVOIT Air Purifier delivers high performance and allows users to enjoy fresh air within minutes after it starts working. It has a sleek design and a lightweight frame, so you can easily carry it anywhere with you. You can also turn off the display light for an undisturbed night's sleep. The purifier also has a timer so you can set hours of working for your convenience.
Looking to stay clear of allergies and purify the air in your home? The LEVOIT Air Purifier is the perfect choice for this purpose. Available in dark black and cream white, this purifier can help you keep harmful contaminants and allergies at bay. It's available for 15% off the normal price.
10. TOLOCO Massage Gun
The TOLOCO Massage Gun is tailor-made for athletes and can relieve muscle pain within an instant. It promotes blood circulation and provides a deep tissue massage so you can enjoy the ultimate comfort. With an ergonomic cordless silicone handle design, this massage gun can also be a great gift item for parents and grandparents.
The TOLOCO Massage Gun boasts one of the best deals in the Amazon Prime Exclusive deals this year. It's available for about 68% off its original price. If you're looking for a nice back massager to relieve muscle pain, this rechargeable, whole-body massager is one of the best options out there.