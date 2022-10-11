10 best deals to harvest at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen offers a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The time is reduced to 6 hours in one charge if you opt to listen continuously. Furthermore, the active noise cancellation feature cuts out unwanted sound so you can listen in peace. $ 263.99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro, along with AppleCare+, are available at 5% off with a chance to save around fourteen bucks if you choose to reel in this deal. There are options if you want to buy without Apple Care, but currently, they aren't available. 5. Polk Signature Elite ES10 Surround Loudspeaker

Polk Signature Elite ES10 Surround Loudspeaker The Polka Signature Elite ES10 loudspeaker has a sleek finish and a modern design that is meant to make a style statement. It'll go well with any kind of decor style. It produces crystal-clear sound and delivers a life-like cinematic experience. If you're looking to build your dream home theatre system, this loudspeaker ought to be on your list! $ 199.00 at Amazon

If you're looking for a nice pair of surround-sound loudspeakers, the Polka Signature Elite ES10 is an excellent option. They are available in three different colors and two styles, with a 20% discount on the original price. The loudspeaker boasts commendable versatility and produces a realistic sound that will wow you the moment you experience its heart-thumping bass. 6. Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner The Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner can hold the debris for up to 60 days or 45 days, depending on the capacity you choose to go with. It boasts a powerful suction that delivers 30% better carpet cleaning as compared to normal cleaning mode. The vacuum cleaner also enables total hands-free control with an impressive runtime of 120 minutes on a single charge. $ 349.99 at Amazon

The Shark Robot AI Vacuum Cleaner is available at an impressive 46% off its retail price of $649.99. It's available in two base capacities - 45-day and 60-day. It's also a great option to consider if you've got pet fur floating around the house since the cleaner has a strong suction that can suck up all that fur with ease. 7. Razer Book 13 Laptop

Razer Book 13 Laptop The Razer Book 13 is a slim, sleek, and modern laptop with a lightweight frame. It has a 13-inch screen size and 512 GB of storage space. The vapor chamber cooling system ensures it stays cool and delivers 10+ hours of battery life during continuous use. It's compatible with both Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. $ 1259.99 at Amazon