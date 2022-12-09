7 best smart rings to rule them all

The ring has an IPX8 waterproof rating which is essential for the next generation of wearable tech. It can be worn in any weather condition, making it a good choice for active individuals or those who participate in sporting activities.

The CatXQ Smart Ring comes in four different sizes. It also has a built-in NFC module to make virtual calls. The ring is IP68 grade water resistant so that it can be used in the shower or even while swimming for up to 30 minutes! It works with both Android and iOS, making it easy for you to switch between operating systems. Also, the CatXQ Smart Ring supports the 4 ID/IC smart cards and looks great for all occasions.

The CNICK Ring is waterproof and scratch-resistant so you definitely do not need to remove your ring while washing your hands, taking shower, or swimming. It happens to be one of the lightest rings on the market. Also, this ring is compatible with multiple Tesla vehicle models.

That's because it never needs charging and is ready to use whenever you need it. This smart ring is compatible with Model S and Model X vehicles produced in 2021+ and all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. It is ready to use nonstop for your Tesla vehicle.

6. COLMO Tesla Model 3 Smart Ring