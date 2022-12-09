7 best smart rings to rule them all
Over the last few decades, we have been able to witness many everyday items getting smarter and doing more for us on a daily basis. Many smart items such as hats, phones, TVs, and speakers make our lives easier, and perhaps we have become addicted to this way of living. Nowadays, we cannot imagine a TV that will not bring us multiple streaming channels or a mobile phone that cannot serve our voice commands. On top of all the smart devices we already have in our lives, being 'smart' has even spread to the tiniest objects we didn’t think were up to the task.
One of the most unique of them all is the smart ring. Despite how small it is, it can do a lot for you – not only as a piece of stylish jewelry but also as an electronic gadget to keep you company, depending on your needs. We narrowed down the best seven smart rings to finally get you to put a ring on it.
1. Jakcom R5 Smart Ring
Jakcom R5 Smart Ring
This ring is also equipped with precious metals such as a volcano magnet and energy stones to help you balance your body’s ions, raise oxygen levels in your body, remove harmless toxins and relieve joint and muscle pain. With just a touch, you can share pictures, business cards, or website links with anyone you want.
Besides how cool and smart it looks, Jakcom will also act as your personal assistant, as it will cover most of the small details for you throughout your day. The Jakcom R5 can serve as a key to your personal phone and even a key to your door. Yes, the door to your own home! On top of that, it can replace all of your RFID-supported cards to enter your parking lot or local gym and many more places that require a membership card.
2. HECERE Waterproof Ceramic NFC Ring
HECERE Waterproof Ceramic NFC Ring
This ring can be programmed to function NFC business card, can help you automatically send links, and allow fast connection to WiFi and Bluetooth. Last but not least, If you are a gamer, it can even be used for simple commands in gaming.
Made of zirconia ceramic, this ring is extremely comfortable to wear and will make you feel as if you are not wearing anything at all. It uses 360-degree omnidirectional sensing technology to get everything done faster, which makes the sensing effect much higher than similar products on the smart ring market. The Hectare Smart Ring comes to you completely blank, so you can download the NFC read-write app to program it exactly the way you want it to function.
3. Bkrtondsy Smart Ring
Bkrtondsy Smart Ring
The Bkrtondsy smart ring is a unique accessory that can help you improve your productivity and health. It is IPX8 waterproof, which means it will protect you against sweat or rain. It comes in two sizes and has a built-in battery that lasts for 12 hours after a single charging session.
The Bkrtondsy Smart Ring provides a fashionable and functional look. It has a touchscreen that can be used to talk and operate smart devices like mobile phones. This intelligent ring fully charges in 30 minutes and lasts for about 12 hours, depending on the usage pattern of the wearer.
The ring has an IPX8 waterproof rating which is essential for the next generation of wearable tech. It can be worn in any weather condition, making it a good choice for active individuals or those who participate in sporting activities.
4. CatXQ Smart Ring
CatXQ Smart Ring
The CatXQ Smart Ring is uniquely designed with an IP68-grade water-resistant material that protects against sweat, rain, or even water. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and comes in four different sizes.
The CatXQ Smart Ring comes in four different sizes. It also has a built-in NFC module to make virtual calls. The ring is IP68 grade water resistant so that it can be used in the shower or even while swimming for up to 30 minutes! It works with both Android and iOS, making it easy for you to switch between operating systems. Also, the CatXQ Smart Ring supports the 4 ID/IC smart cards and looks great for all occasions.
5. CNICK Tesla Smart Ring
CNICK Tesla Smart Ring
The CNICK Ring is waterproof and scratch-resistant so you definitely do not need to remove your ring while washing your hands, taking shower, or swimming. It happens to be one of the lightest rings on the market. Also, this ring is compatible with multiple Tesla vehicle models.
The CNICK Tesla Smart Ring is made of gemstones and zirconia ceramic – made to be the lightest and thinnest one on the market. You won't have to worry about being without a key if your phone battery dies or if you just want to spend time without carrying your phone.
That's because it never needs charging and is ready to use whenever you need it. This smart ring is compatible with Model S and Model X vehicles produced in 2021+ and all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. It is ready to use nonstop for your Tesla vehicle.
6. COLMO Tesla Model 3 Smart Ring
Colmo Model 3 Smart Ring
The Colmo Model 3 Smart Ring offers multiple size options and is made of Zirconia ceramics. It contains the original Tesla Model 3 key card chip that won't leave any scratches. Also, the key card replacement is pretty easy, so you need not worry about your cellphone going out of grid or out of battery.
The COLMO Tesla Smart Ring is made by extracting the original Tesla Model 3 key card chip and placing it in the smart ring attachment for the exact match. The COLMO Model 3 key card replacement is simple to use and provides quick access to your Tesla Model 3. All that is required is a simple touch.
You will never need to be worried if your phone is off the grid, out of battery, or if you don't have access to it. It is also possible to have names, logos, or anything else engraved on it to personalize it. What else could you ask for in a ring?
7. Riversmerge Smart Ring
Riversmerge Smart Ring
The Riversmerge Smart Ring is comfortable to wear since it's made of zirconia ceramic and boasts the ability to perform multiple functions. It comes with a 125 kHz copier that allows you to copy your old card to the ring. This RFID ring uses 360-degree omnidirectional sensing technology and provides better sensing capabilities than most of the rings in the market.
The Riversmerge Smart Ring is a wireless RFID radio frequency ring with multiple functions. It has an in-built copyable T5577 chip that can copy the tag like TK4100/EM4100/EM4200. This ring comes with a 125 kHz copier so that you can copy your old 125 kHz card to it. However, if you're trying to copy encrypted cards like hotel cards, bus cards, or credit cards, that won't be possible. Also, since it's made of zirconia ceramic, this ring is very comfortable to wear.
