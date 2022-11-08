7 of the best Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days
The holiday season is already here, and if you're planning to go on a shopping spree, Walmart has the perfect treats for the occasion. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is back with a lot of exciting deals to make sure you are shopping at bargain prices. Let's take a look at some of the best deals you can score at Walmart starting today.
1. SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar
SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar
The Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar will provide you with a deep rich bass and powerful sound which will make you feel like you are sitting in the theatre while watching your favorite movie or show. Setting up this soundbar is a breeze, as it comes with an installation set that will help you set up all connections in minutes. If you are looking for a wireless subwoofer then this soundbar has got one too!
A soundbar is an essential item to enhance the audio of your TV or other multimedia device. The Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar has all the features you could ask for at a very affordable price. Thanks to its small size, this soundbar can be positioned virtually anywhere in your room for optimal listening. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer and is a cinch to set up.
2. Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker
The Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker is one of the most popular and fastest brew coffee makers on the market. It brews your favorite cup of coffee in minutes. It’s an energy-efficient machine and available at a price that won’t require you to break the bank.
The Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker is an innovative and convenient way to brew a cup of coffee or tea in a short amount of time. It offers simple button controls and a sleek design that fits easily on most kitchen countertops without taking up too much space.
The Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker brews instantly, which saves you time and money. The 36oz removable water reservoir allows you to have plenty of cups of coffee without having to fill up the reservoir each time you want a coffee. The Keurig K-Cup Coffee Maker is energy efficient, so you don't have to worry about using too much electricity when making that perfect cup of coffee.
3. LG 65" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 65" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
The LG 65" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV is engineered with a real 4K display. With it, smart assistants like Google Home will allow for convenient voice control. You can use this TV to enjoy ultra surround sound along with the other great features.
LG is one of the leading TV manufacturers in the world, and their 65-inch 4K Smart webOS TV delivers stunning picture quality in a slim design. The LG 65" 4K Smart webOS TV has been engineered with a true 4K display for the ultimate viewing experience.
It is equipped with a built-in smart assistant like Google Home, so you can conveniently control your TV with voice commands. The ultra surround sound system delivers the best audio output and makes you feel as if you are in an entertainment venue watching your favorite concert or movie.
4. Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is a cordless, lightweight vacuum that can be maneuvered around your home with ease. The 40-minute battery life will be sufficient for most homes, and charging is swift and easy. The powerful suction will be able to suck up any pet hair or dirt it finds in the home.
This cordless vacuum works great on all floors. It also has powerful suction that can remove stubborn pet hair in a snap. A 40-minute run time means that this vacuum is ready to clean up any mess—from carpets to furniture—with ease. This unique vacuum transforms from a stick into a hand vacuum for quick cleanups on the go.
5. Hoverstar Flashwheel Hoverboard
Hoverstar Flashwheel Hoverboard
The Hoverstar flashwheel hoverboard is available in 23 different colors, which is great for those who have a preference or like to match their personal style. The charge time is between 2-3 hours, which actually isn't too bad. It has an LED light which makes it easier to see at night or look more vibrant during the day.
The Hoverstar Flashwheel Hoverboard comes in 23 different colors and makes your ride more enjoyable with LED lights that change according to your moods and desires. With their strong battery lasting for up to 30 minutes, these boards are perfect for cruising around with friends or going on adventures by yourself. The Hoverstar Flashwheel Hoverboard has a max speed of 10 mph.
6. iRobot Roomba
iRobot Roomba
The iRobot Roomba is designed to clean your house from top to bottom, leaving it spanking clean. And the best part is, it does all this without you having to lift a finger. It can work on various surfaces and automatically adjusts its cleaning pattern to suit any surface type.
The iRobot Roomba is a robot vacuum cleaner that automatically cleans your floors, so you don't have to do it yourself. It has dual multi-surface rubber brushes that clean hardwood floors and carpets. It is able to clean the whole room on its own, without any human interference. The Roomba also empties itself after every cleaning cycle.
7. JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 4 is easy to carry around because of its lightweight and small design, but it still offers great sound quality. It also has the advantage of being waterproof so it can be taken anywhere without having to worry about damaging it or getting it wet.
The JBL Flip 4 is one of the best speakers on the market. It has a durable and waterproof design that makes it perfect for use in any environment. The speaker weighs less than a pound and is portable, making it easy to carry with you anywhere you go.
The battery life lasts for 12 hours. It also has a durable and waterproof design so that you can take it with you on your adventures. The JBL Flip 4 has an IPX7 waterproof rating, so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet or dirty, either.
