8 best Black Friday laptop deals 2022
Black Friday is a great time to buy a laptop! A new laptop is one of those things that people always seem to need but never want to spend money on. That’s why Black Friday is such a great opportunity for people to get that new computer at a discounted price. We’ve got all the best deals on laptops for you so that you can find your perfect machine at your perfect price.
1 Acer Aspire 5
Acer Aspire 5
If you're looking for a lightweight and portable laptop that offers ease while working on the go, this is a good choice to consider. The Acer Inspire 5 has powerful features along with a reasonable price tag. It comes with the Windows 11 OS and offers an impressive battery life for long term use in a single session.
The Acer Aspire packs a powerful configuration at a reasonable price tag. The AMD Ryzen 5000 professor delivers lightning-speed performance and memory that'll leave you in awe, given the amount you shell out for this laptop. Furthermore, the 15.6-inch display has narrow borders meaning you can utilize the maximum part of the screen while working.
A thin and lightweight laptop in terms of design, it offers a sleek and premium look thanks to the shiny aluminum top cover. It boasts 8 GB DDR4 onboard memory and offers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.
2. Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315
The Acer Chromebook is the perfect choice to go for if you're searching for a device for casual use. It's got an impressive battery life, albeit you'd be disappointed with the internal storage. However, the Intel Celeron processor ensures your working speed isn't interrupted due to lag.
The Acer Chromebook 315 is a thin, lightweight laptop built specifically for students and more casual users. What's more, it's available at almost one-third of its original price tag. Powered by the Intel Celeron processor, it offers around 12.5 hours of battery life from a single charging session. The Chromebook 315 boasts a modest 15.6-inch display and has 4GB RAM to give an optimum working performance.
3. Acer Swift X
Acer Swift X
The Acer Swift X is a top-notch device when it comes to both gaming or corporate work. It delivers commendable performance in terms of speed and display. Also, the storage space and RAM memory make sure you get more than what you're paying for.
The Acer Swift X is tailored for gaming, which means it can also work wonders for office use. The Ryzen 7 5800u processor guarantees supreme performance, while the thin metal design ensures you can easily take it anywhere with you without compromising your storage space. It packs a 512 GB hard disk with 16 GB RAM — quite impressive features that ensure you can work seamlessly without any delays.
The Acer Swift X boasts a powerful battery life along with fast charging capability. It's powered with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, so the 14" display delivers stunning visuals to give you an immersive viewing experience.
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is an ideal choice to go for if you're consistently working on the go. It has a sleek and lightweight design that offers easy mobility. What's more, you can grab around 2 hours of battery life in a charging session of 15 minutes, thanks to the Rapid Charge Boost feature.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is thin, lightweight, and portable; it's a tailor-made device for users constantly on the move and often working on the go. The 15.6-inch display has narrow bezels, so you can use most of the screen while working. It also has an IPS display, giving you a wide viewing angle. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i comes with the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system and boasts 8 GB RAM.
5. HP Pavilion 14" Laptop
HP Pavilion 14" Laptop
The HP Pavilion 14" Laptop is great for everyday use because it has enough space for all your files and programs, great battery life and an amazing display. It is a great choice for anyone who needs a laptop to take on the go.
The HP Pavilion 14" Laptop is one of the best laptops on the market today because thanks to some great features like 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, which make this laptop run faster than ever. It has 178-degree wide-viewing angles on the FHD IPS display, meaning you’ll never be disappointed when it comes to picture quality. It provides an 8-hour battery life — ideal for students or for casual users. This laptop is also perfect for people who need a portable device that can handle all kinds of tasks with ease.
6. Asus VivoBook 14" Laptop
Asus VivoBook 14" Laptop
This Asus model is the perfect balance between work and play. It has an immersive display with vibrant colors, so you can enjoy media on the go. Plus, it's got optimal RAM and storage space so you can store plenty of files without worrying about running out of space.
The Asus VivoBook 14" Laptop is an entry-level laptop that comes at a great price. It’s an excellent option for those looking for a lightweight laptop with enough power to get through any task they need to do. The Asus VivoBook is a really nice laptop for both work and play. It has an immersive display, and the visuals are crisp and clear. It also has 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, making it lightweight and portable.
7. Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop
Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop has a minimalist design with an impressive display. It is great for work and play and it provides the perfect balance between power and portability. It has 8 GB DDR4 RAM and a Windows 11 Home OS which makes it great for work and play.
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop has been designed with a minimalist design to provide the perfect balance between power and portability. This laptop comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and Windows 11 Home OS. It also has a 15.6" display which looks good in any situation, whether you're watching movies or playing games. This power-packed laptop can be used for work or play. It is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful machine that doesn't take up too much space.
8. HP ENVY x360 Laptop
HP ENVY x360 Laptop
The HP ENVY x360 Laptop is an excellent choice if you need a laptop that can do it all - work, play, watch movies, and more! It features Windows 11 Home OS which makes it easy to use and provides a display that's crisp and stunning with vibrant picture quality.
The HP ENVY x360 Laptop is a fabulous choice for those who are looking for a laptop that will allow them to work and play on the go. With its Windows 11 Home OS, it is a great way to multitask and get things done quickly. The 15.6" display lets you see crisp and stunning visuals in vibrant picture quality. It also has 8 GB DDR4 memory that provides fast speeds for all of your applications, so that you can do more simultaneously.
