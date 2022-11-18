8 best Black Friday laptop deals 2022

1 Acer Aspire 5

Acer Aspire 5 If you're looking for a lightweight and portable laptop that offers ease while working on the go, this is a good choice to consider. The Acer Inspire 5 has powerful features along with a reasonable price tag. It comes with the Windows 11 OS and offers an impressive battery life for long term use in a single session. $ 431.50 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire packs a powerful configuration at a reasonable price tag. The AMD Ryzen 5000 professor delivers lightning-speed performance and memory that'll leave you in awe, given the amount you shell out for this laptop. Furthermore, the 15.6-inch display has narrow borders meaning you can utilize the maximum part of the screen while working. A thin and lightweight laptop in terms of design, it offers a sleek and premium look thanks to the shiny aluminum top cover. It boasts 8 GB DDR4 onboard memory and offers up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. 2. Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 The Acer Chromebook is the perfect choice to go for if you're searching for a device for casual use. It's got an impressive battery life, albeit you'd be disappointed with the internal storage. However, the Intel Celeron processor ensures your working speed isn't interrupted due to lag. $ 199.93 at Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 315 is a thin, lightweight laptop built specifically for students and more casual users. What's more, it's available at almost one-third of its original price tag. Powered by the Intel Celeron processor, it offers around 12.5 hours of battery life from a single charging session. The Chromebook 315 boasts a modest 15.6-inch display and has 4GB RAM to give an optimum working performance. 3. Acer Swift X

Acer Swift X The Acer Swift X is a top-notch device when it comes to both gaming or corporate work. It delivers commendable performance in terms of speed and display. Also, the storage space and RAM memory make sure you get more than what you're paying for. $ 781.62 at Amazon