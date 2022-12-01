7 bone conduction headphones for a sonorous sound

Bone conduction headphones have been around for a while, but they have recently been gaining popularity due to their improved features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and noise cancellation. Bone conduction headphones are wireless headphones that allow you to listen to music and other audio through vibrations of your skull.

They work by transmitting sound waves through the skull instead of the ear canal. That being said, let's check out some of the best bone-conduction headphones on the market.