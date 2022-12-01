7 bone conduction headphones for a sonorous sound
Bone conduction headphones have been around for a while, but they have recently been gaining popularity due to their improved features, such as Bluetooth connectivity and noise cancellation. Bone conduction headphones are wireless headphones that allow you to listen to music and other audio through vibrations of your skull.
They work by transmitting sound waves through the skull instead of the ear canal. That being said, let's check out some of the best bone-conduction headphones on the market.
1. Relxhome Bone Conduction Headphones
Relxhome Bone Conduction Headphones
These headphones are designed to give you the perfect listening experience at all times with the help of bone conduction technology. They are water-resistant and offer an 8-hour playtime. They also have an open-ear design which allows you to be aware of your surroundings while enjoying music.
The Relxhome Bone Conduction Headphones are designed to allow you to be aware of your surroundings while listening to music. They have an open-ear design and are IP68 waterproof with an 8-hour playtime feature. Become absorbed in your favorite music and allow yourself to let go of all distractions; you will appreciate this product even more when using it on a walk or drive.
The Relxhome Bone Conduction Headphones are designed with many specific features that make them ideal for long-distance walking and biking, as well as playing games or watching movies. It has built-in 32GB memory and supports multiple file formats.
2. YouthWhisper Headphones
YouthWhisper Bone Conduction Headphones
The YouthWhisper Bone Conduction Headphone has a rechargeable battery that will provide 6 hours of playtime and fully charged in 2 hours. It not only gives you the perfect listening experience, but it also reduces possible hearing damage and distraction.
The bone conduction technology in the YouthWhisper Headphones uses vibrations to transmit sound waves through bones and directly into your inner ear. The headphones are designed in an open-ear design that helps to reduce hearing damage. The unique sound quality, six hours of playtime between charges, and fully charged in two hours make these headphones one of the most popular options on the market today!
They do not carry any cords or a battery pack, so it is easy to wear them no matter what type of sport you are doing. The YouthWhisper Headphones provide active noise-canceling technology that makes it possible for you to focus on your activities and experience quality sound without being disturbed.
3. Kimwood Bone Conduction Headphones
Kimwood Bone Conduction Headphones
The Kimwood bone conduction headphones are made of a titanium frame. They are light and durable, with a water-resistant IP55 rating. These headphones can be used for extended periods of time because they are durable to wear while exercising or playing sports.
Kimwood’s Bone Conduction Headphones are designed with a lightweight, comfort-fit design that can be worn for extended periods of time. It is a flexible and durable headphone with an IP55 waterproof rating and an 8-hour battery life.
These bone-conduction headphones offer premium sound quality that is comparable to conventional headphones. Plus, they have a 10-minute quick charging experience that lets you enjoy music for 1.5 hours without worrying about battery life.
4. Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones
Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones
The Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones are a pair of IP67 waterproof headphones that offer outstanding sound quality. Their open-ear design allows the user to hear sounds in their surroundings and also allows them to listen to music on the go.
The Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones have been designed to offer superior sound quality. They come with IP67 waterproof construction and a secure fit thanks to the open-ear design. With an 8-hour battery life, Shokz OpenRun Bone Conduction Headphones are an excellent choice for any listener. These headphones were designed with a completely open-ear design. The bone conduction technology allows listeners to hear the sound without blocking their ear canal with silicone or foam pieces.
5. MOJAWA Bone Conduction Headphones
MOJAWA Bone Conduction Headphones
With MOJAWA’s open-ear design, you feel like you are not wearing anything at all. This is because their headphones fit around your ear without feeling bulky or uncomfortable. They have an IP67 rating, meaning they can withstand dust and water splashes. As they are open-ear, they are very comfortable to wear as well.
The MOJAWA Bone Conduction Headphones are one of the lightest and most secure-fit headphones on the market. They come in two colors – black and white, and boast an open-ear design that promises safety and comfort.
They provide an 8-hour playtime post a single charging session and can be charged in five minutes to have an additional 120 minutes of listening time. Also, they have an IP67 rating, meaning you can wear them in any condition.
6. Chiline Bone Conduction Headphones
Chiline Bone Conduction Headphones
The Chiline Bone Conduction Headphones provide a high-quality audio experience that can be heard with its 360-degree bendable headphones that are made up of lightweight material. It also provides IPX8 waterproof protection.
The Chiline Bone Conduction Headphones are built to be comfortable and provide high-quality sound for the open-air design. The lightweight and 360-degree bendable design provides an immersive experience by giving the listener a feeling of freedom. The IPX8 waterproof rating allows users to take this product anywhere, making them great for use at any time.
7. Beyn Bone Conduction Headphones
Beyn Bone Conduction Headphones
These pair of bone-conduction headphones are comfortable and durable to use. They come with a unique design that makes it easy for you to hear. They also have a battery life of over 10 hours - enough time to power the headphones through an entire day.
The Beyn Bone Headphones boast an open-ear design, which means that you can hear the sounds of your surroundings. This is a must-have for professionals and students who need to focus on their work or take notes during lectures.
The IPX8 waterproofing makes it suitable for professional use in diverse conditions. In addition, the headphones come with a high-capacity storage device which means that you don't have to worry about having space for your favorite songs anymore! This pair of headphones are lightweight and can be charged for two hours. They can last up to ten hours post a full charging session.
This story is part of THE SOUND GUIDE, Interesting Engineering's special issue dedicated to all things sound and audio.
Experts say this year's monsoon rains in Pakistan were the worst ever, flooding one-third of the South Asian country, ruining crops on hundreds of thousands of acres, and uprooting at least 33 million people of its 220 million population.