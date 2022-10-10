Everything you need to know before buying a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver
Long gone are the times when you needed to depend on long wires to connect two sources for streaming video and audio signals from one device to another. Wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers see to it that the clutter of wires is abandoned, and you’re able to stream video and audio seamlessly.
Wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers are fairly simple and require hardly any time to set up, allowing you to easily stream games from your laptop to your TV for a more immersive viewing experience. However, as easy as they’re to use, you’ll need to get acquainted with a few basics before calling dibs on the model you’d like to buy.
Reasons to buy a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver
Before we get to the buying basics, here are a few of the benefits, a.k.a; reasons you should know about wireless HDMI transmitters.
1. Cuts out the clutter
Pretty obvious, as its name suggests. Having a wireless HDMI transmitter means you can say goodbye to long connecting cables that were previously needed for connecting two devices. But that’s not the only benefit you get.
Over the years, TV screens have become flatter in contrast to the bulky designs we had in yesteryears. With lightweight and skinnier models coming to the forefront, it has become easier to mount them on a wall. This means most of us won’t be opting for the entertainment units we used more often in the past.
As a result, we've lost the storage area of these units where we could hide cables. Now, if you opt for wired HDMI support, it can look unclean and untidy. That’s precisely why having a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver is a good choice since you can easily tuck it behind the mounted TV.
2. Connecting multiple screens
Gamers usually prefer sharing a single-screen view on multiple other screens for an immersive gaming experience. If you’re one such die-hard gamer, you can stream the game across multiple screens simultaneously with a wireless HDMI transmitter.
What to consider when buying a wireless HDMI transmitter
Essentially, there are four chief factors to consider if you’re scouring the internet to buy your first set of HDMI transmitters and receivers.
1. Range
Once you’ve decided on the place where you’ll set up the transmitter, you need to calculate the distance at which the receiver will be placed from it. It's good to remember that HDMI transmitters usually work best when they are clearly in the line of sight with the receiver.
2. Latency
Latency is also a crucial factor that’ll decide and affect the overall streaming experience. For instance, if you’re using an HDMI transmitter for gaming, it needs to have zero latency because the converse would affect your response time and, eventually, the gameplay. Latency can also negatively affect the overall experience of watching movies if you’re streaming through your projector.
3. 1080p or 4K
Last but not least, you need to decide whether you’d like to have a viewing experience in the standard 1080p resolution or 4K. The screen size could also be a decisive factor in this case; large screens usually provide a better result with a wireless HDMI transmitter that gives a 4K output.
Do HDMI transmitters interfere with WiFi networks?
Truth be told, yes. If HDMI transmitters are kept in close proximity to a WiFi network, they’ll most likely affect your bandwidth connectivity. You may experience flickering for a few seconds or even minutes before the connection becomes stable and is okay for use.
The best solution here is to space the devices out and keep the wireless transmitter away from the WiFi router. Simply put, it's ok to place the transmitter in a different room other than the WIFI router.
Should you buy an HDMI transmitter?
Now, the answer to that question could be pretty subjective. To be honest, it depends mostly on how frequently you plan to use the HDMI transmitter. If you’re a big movie buff who’d love a theatrical experience watching movies at home, an HDMI transmitter would be perfect for you. Gaming enthusiasts looking for an immersive playing experience with a large screen also come under this bracket.
Streaming sticks are another option to opt for if you don’t wish to go with wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers. However, their functionality is a tad bit different, and the decision to go for any one of the two solely rests on why you want it.
For instance, if you wish to stream games from your PC to a TV, streaming sticks can hardly help you since they usually stream content from the internet on the TV. On the other hand, if you’re considering wireless HDMI for movies, streaming sticks are the better option because they're all-inclusive and give you more flexibility in terms of what you wish to stream.
By now, if you’ve already decided to buy a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver set but are confused about which one to choose, we already have a helpful list of items in place to make your decision-making process easier.