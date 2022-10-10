Everything you need to know before buying a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver

Wireless HDMI transmitters and receivers are fairly simple and require hardly any time to set up, allowing you to easily stream games from your laptop to your TV for a more immersive viewing experience. However, as easy as they’re to use, you’ll need to get acquainted with a few basics before calling dibs on the model you’d like to buy.

Reasons to buy a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver

Before we get to the buying basics, here are a few of the benefits, a.k.a; reasons you should know about wireless HDMI transmitters.

1. Cuts out the clutter

Pretty obvious, as its name suggests. Having a wireless HDMI transmitter means you can say goodbye to long connecting cables that were previously needed for connecting two devices. But that’s not the only benefit you get.

Over the years, TV screens have become flatter in contrast to the bulky designs we had in yesteryears. With lightweight and skinnier models coming to the forefront, it has become easier to mount them on a wall. This means most of us won’t be opting for the entertainment units we used more often in the past.

As a result, we've lost the storage area of these units where we could hide cables. Now, if you opt for wired HDMI support, it can look unclean and untidy. That’s precisely why having a wireless HDMI transmitter and receiver is a good choice since you can easily tuck it behind the mounted TV.

2. Connecting multiple screens

Gamers usually prefer sharing a single-screen view on multiple other screens for an immersive gaming experience. If you’re one such die-hard gamer, you can stream the game across multiple screens simultaneously with a wireless HDMI transmitter.