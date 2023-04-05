Carry Your Passion: The ultimate camera backpacks for photographers
When it comes to hiking and photography, having the right backpack is crucial. The right camera backpack for hiking can make your journey more comfortable and efficient while ensuring your expensive photography gear is safe and secure.
Hiking can be demanding, and carrying heavy camera equipment can add to the challenge. With the constant advancements in technology, photographers need backpacks that can protect their gear and will adapt to their needs.
From durable materials to customizable compartments, we've curated a list of the best camera backpacks for photographers in 2023. Whether you're a professional photographer or a hobbyist, there's a backpack on this list for you.
Factors to consider when buying a camera backpack for hiking
1. Size and Capacity: Camera backpacks come in different sizes and capacities. You need to consider how much gear you have and how much you need to carry. Make sure you choose a backpack that can accommodate all your gear, including your camera body, lenses, tripod, and accessories.
2. Comfort and Ergonomics: A good camera backpack should be comfortable to wear, even for extended periods. Look for backpacks with padded straps, a padded back, and a waist belt to distribute the weight evenly. Ergonomics is essential if you are going to be carrying your backpack for long periods.
3. Protection and Durability: Your camera gear is expensive, and you want to protect it from damage. Look for backpacks that are made from durable materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, ensure the backpack has padded compartments and dividers that protect your gear from scratches and bumps.
4. Accessibility and Organization: A good camera backpack should be organized and easy to access. Look for backpacks with multiple compartments, pockets, and dividers that allow you to organize your gear efficiently. Also, look for backpacks with quick-access pockets that allow you to grab your camera quickly.
5. Style and Design: Camera backpacks come in different styles and designs. Choose a backpack that matches your style and needs, such as color, shape, and design when choosing a backpack. Remember, you will be carrying your backpack, so make sure you choose one you will be comfortable with.
The best hiking backpacks for photographers in 2023
Now that we’ve established the parameters for buying the perfect camera backpack for hiking, let’s look at a few options.
1. Vanguard Alta Sky 45D Backpack
Vanguard Alta Sky 45D Backpack
Built with a robust and durable design and equipped with a spacious interior, the Vanguard Alta Sky 45D backpack is a go-to choice for most photographers who also happen to be hiking enthusiasts. From pro-level interiors and easy-to-use dividers, this hiking backpack for photographers offers an uber-experience in terms of user-friendliness.
The large customizable compartments of the Vanguard Alta Sky 45D backpack can fit multiple camera gear, such as tripods and gimbals. The heavy-duty flap on the front side holds large tripods and drones safely and securely.
To top it all, this nylon hiking backpack also meets all air travel requirements, makingt an ideal product for outdoor adventures. It also features a separate laptop compartment that can hold a 13" laptop or a 9.7" tablet, so rest assured you'll have enough space to pack all your necessary belongings and tech gadgets in this backpack.
Key features:
Capacity: 45 L
Laptop compartment capacity: 13" Laptopan excellent
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Multiple entry points for quick access
Durable and sturdy design
Customizable interior dividers
Cons:
Not a great choice for storing small-diameter lenses due to its spacious size
2. ThinkTank Rotation Backpack
ThinkTank Rotation Backpack
The ThinkTank Rotation Backpack offers multiple benefits, and the best one out of those is that you can easily carry it around while shooting. Secondly it also boasts a rotating belt pack that offers easy accessibility. Overall, a value-for-money backpack that can house it all!
How about having a backpack you won't have to take off whenever you need to access your camera and equipment? The ThinkTank Rotation Backpack easily fits this criterion thanks to its Rotation180 technology.
Also, a rotating belt pack can store a DSLR kit with 3 to 5 lenses or 70-200mm f/2.8 attached. Boasting an original capacity of 40L, this hiking backpack for photographers can be expanded up to 46 liters with the top collar.
Key features:
Capacity: 50L
Laptop compartment capacity: 16" Laptop
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
The rotational design allows quick camera access
Spacious interior with a large storage capacity
Water repellent exterior
Cons:
Steep pricing
3. Shimoda Explore V2 Camera Backpack
Shimoda Explore V2 Camera Backpack
The Shimoda Explore V2 is a solid backpack that offers everything you'd expect of a top-notch backpack. It fits the global carry-on regulations, has a travel-friendly design, and can fit easily under an airplane seat. Overall, a value-for-money product you certainly won't be disappointed in post use.
The Shimoda Explore V2 is a camera backpack for hiking that can hold mirrorless cameras and a DSLR kit without much hassle. With multiple access points, it also offers easy under-the-arm access to their belongings without taking off the backpack.
Thanks to its customizable design, the torso height is adjustable so that the same backpack can easily fit tall or short people. Furthermore, this sturdy nylon backpack has an aesthetic look that complements your personality.
Key features:
Capacity: 25 L
Laptop compartment capacity: 14" Laptop
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Easy under-the-arm access without needing to take off the backpack
Customizable fitting for people of all shapes and sizes
Travel-friendly design
Aesthetic appearance
Cons:
Capacity is a little lower as compared to other camera backpacks for photographers
4. Strohl Mountain Ultra Light Hiking Backpack
Strohl Mountain Ultra Light Hiking Backpack
In summary, the Strohl Mountain Ultra Light 45L Hiking Backpack is a great option for those who want a lightweight backpack that can carry both hiking and camera gear. Its removable internal frame and camera insert make it versatile for different types of hikes.
The Strohl Mountain Ultra Light 45L Hiking Backpack is a fantastic option for those who want to carry heavy gear easily while hiking. The pack is designed for 1-3 day trips and is perfect for those who want an excellent hiking and camera bag. It is made from ultralight waterproof Cordura ripstop, making it super light at only 1.08kg.
This hiking camera backpack for photographers features a removable internal frame for lighter carry, making it versatile for different hikes. The MTN Light Camera Insert (sold separately) can be added to the bag for the perfect fit, carrying up to a Canon 5D camera body and four lenses.
Key features:
Capacity: 45 L
Laptop compartment capacity: No
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Ultra-lightweight at 1.08kg
Designed for both hiking and carrying camera gear
Removable internal frame for a lighter carry
Comfortable and stylish
Cons:
The camera insert is sold separately
No laptop compartment is available
5. Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Camera Backpack
Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Camera Backpack
The Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II is an excellent choice for professional photographers who need a durable and versatile camera backpack. It has many features that make it easy to access your gear and protect it from the elements.
The Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Camera Backpack is an excellent choice for professional photographers who need a durable and versatile bag to carry their gear. The backpack is made from high-quality materials and can withstand harsh weather conditions. The bag features four access points to the main compartment, allowing you to access your gear from any angle easily. This hiking backpack for photographers also has a built-in All-Weather AW Cover that protects your gear from rain, snow, dust, and sand. It has a customizable interior that can fit a Pro DSLR with an attached lens, 4-5 additional lenses, and a flash.
A comfortable harness system with adjustable shoulder straps, sternum straps, and waist belts ensures the weight is distributed evenly, making it comfortable to carry for extended periods.
Key features:
Capacity: 25 L
Laptop compartment capacity: 15-inch laptop
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Durable and weather-resistant
Multiple access points to the main compartment
Customizable interior
Comfortable harness system
Cons:
Low capacity
6. Peak Design Everyday Backpack
Peak Design Everyday Backpack
If you're scouring the market for a hiking backpack that can also be put to everyday use, the Peak Design Everyday Backpack is your best bet. The configurable dividers in this bag allow you to customize and organize your belongings at will and use it on multiple occasions.
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a versatile bag that can be used for various purposes apart from being a suitable choice as a camera backpack for hiking. It's easily customizable and expands to afford more space to store your belongings.
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is made of recycled 400D nylon canvas, promising long-lasting usage. Also, it comes in three different colors to complement your personality. And the weatherproof design ensures you can use it rain without worrying about water seeping into the bag and damaging your belongings.
Key features:
Capacity: 20 L
Laptop compartment capacity: 15-inch laptop
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Durable and weather-resistant
Stylish backpack
Versatile usage
Cons:
Low capacity
7. Manfrotto Advanced III Befree Backpack
Manfrotto Advanced III Befree Backpack
The Manfrotto Advanced III Befree Backpack is the perfect accessory for any photographer on the go. With its sleek and stylish design, this backpack is not only practical, but it also looks great. Additionally, it has a water-resistant coating, which ensures that your gear stays dry even in wet weather.
The Manfrotto Advanced III Befree Backpack is made from high-quality materials and features multiple pockets and compartments to keep your camera gear organized and safe. It also has a padded room that can fit a 15-inch laptop, so you can easily edit your photos on the go.
The backpack also has a built-in tripod holder, which is perfect for setting up your camera and tripod quickly. The holder is adjustable to fit various tripod sizes and styles.
The Manfrotto Advanced III Befree Backpack also features a comfortable back panel and padded straps, making it easy to carry for long periods.
Key features:
Capacity: 15 L
Laptop compartment capacity: 15-inch laptop
Tripod holder: Yes
Pros:
Stylish and practical design
Multiple pockets and compartments to keep gear organized
Cons:
Low capacity
Conclusion
Getting the best camera backpack for hiking can be tedious if you’re unaware of the correct specifications to look for in tandem with your requirements. With that in mind, you’d need to consider different options based on the type of hiker that you are.
The Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Camera Backpack is an excellent choice for short-day hikes. The Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a great choice for travel. And, if you’re looking out for the best of them all, look no further than the Shimoda Explore V2, a fantastic backpack for multiple purposes that doesn’t compromise on storage space.