7 charming Galentine's Day gifts for your bosom buddies

Whether you’re shopping for your best friend or a gal-pal you’d like to get to know better, a thoughtful gift is sure to put a smile on their face. The best Galentine’s Day gifts for your favorite friends are something meaningful and unique that speaks to their interests and personality. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best items you can present to them, thanking them for their existence. 1. Moment Pebble

Moment Pebble The Moment Pebble is perfect for anyone who is looking to reduce stress, improve their focus and concentration, or just relax. With the Moment Pebble, you can enjoy the benefits of meditation without having to leave the comfort of your home. $ 95.00 at Uncommon Goods

The Moment Pebble is an LED-equipped meditation assistant that helps you relax and release stress. It is designed to help you focus your attention, balance your energy, and create a calming atmosphere. It is a one-of-a-kind device that will help you find your inner peace and strength. The LED lights of the Moment Pebble will pulse in different colors and frequencies, allowing for a personalized meditation experience. Match your breathing speed to the LED light sequence to best experience the calmness it brings. 2. Walnut Wireless Charger

Walnut Wireless Charger The Walnut Wireless Charger is a great addition to any home or office. Not only is it incredibly practical, with its Qi wireless charging capabilities, but its modern design makes it a great decorative piece as well. With its geometric wooden stand, the Walnut Wireless Charger is sure to be a conversation starter. $ 99.00 at Uncommon Goods

The Walnut Wireless Charger is a gorgeous product that is sure to make your life easier. This stylish, geometric wooden stand offers the convenience of Qi wireless charging with the added bonus of a sleek and modern design. The Walnut Wireless Charger is perfect for the modern home, blending seamlessly with your existing décor. 3. Long Distance Friendship Lamp

Long Distance Friendship Lamp The Long Distance Friendship Lamp is a wonderful way to show your loved ones that you are thinking of them. The feeling of connection that it creates is unparalleled. The ambient glow and the rainbow of colors make the lamp a special and unique way to stay connected with your friends and loved ones no matter how far away they may be. $ 198.00 at Uncommon Goods