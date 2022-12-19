7 charming Christmas gifts with a purpose to fulfill
Christmas is a time of year when families come together and celebrate the holiday. And what better way to celebrate than by giving thoughtful and unique Christmas gifts? The happiness will be doubled if you could gift things that won't just end up harming the environment. That being said, here are some exciting gifts to consider for your loved ones that could also fulfill a nobler cause.
1. Cloud Shell Mid-Length Unisex Puffer Jacket
Cloud Shell Mid-Length Unisex Puffer
If you're a fierce environmentalist, this puffer jacket aligns perfectly with your principles. Apart from being a useful gift, your contribution will also lead to a plantation of 10 new trees in a bid to combat climate change and deforestation. Not to mention, it's stylish and comfortable - so your loved ones won't ever want to take it off!
2. Stripey Bee Cocktail Shaker Set
Stripey bee cocktail shaker set
With this Stripey Bee cocktail shaker set, you'll have everything you need to make perfect drinks every time. Plus, the colorfully designed shaker set is a great way to add some personality to your bar. So whether your loved one is a beginner or an experienced bartender, this Stripey Bee cocktail shaker set is a must-have accessory. Also, a portion of the profit is donated to a conservation trust that supports Pollinator Pathway to help save the bees.
3. Mini Key Post Earrings
Mini Key Post Earrings
These Mini Key Post Earrings are the perfect accessory for any woman who loves fashion and jewelry. They're made out of stainless steel and are cool enough to wear alone, but they're also the perfect gift for a friend or loved one. These keys are made by people who've transitioned from homelessness and are encouraged to pass it on to people who need it the most. A lovely way of extending support to the needy.
4. BOBS Keepsakes - Ice Angel
BOBS Keepsakes - Ice Angel
Looking for the perfect gift for a loved one? Check out BOB's Keepsakes - Ice Angel! This unique product features 8 different colors - perfect for any personality or style. It also has a classic style with a faux-fur lining, making it both stylish and comfortable. And best of all, it's made with love - so you know it's going to be a hit. Also, with each purchase, the company donates a percentage of it to animal charities.
5. Las Flores Lined Notebook
Las Flores Lined Notebook
Looking for a perfect journal to keep your thoughts and ideas organized? Look no further than Las Flores Lined Notebook! This journal has 160 lined sheets, perforated pages, and a laminate cover that makes it durable and easy to write in. Plus, the colorful design will make your thoughts and ideas stand out. Whether you're a student, writer, or just trying to keep your thoughts in one place, Las Flores Lined Notebook is the perfect journal for you. The sale of these notebooks ensures financial support for Latin and Hispanic artists.
6. National Parks Iconic Percolator
National Parks Iconic Percolator
If you're a coffee lover, you'll love the National Parks Iconic Percolator! It has a capacity of 2 liters, so you can make a lot of coffee at once. Plus, its glossy finish is beautiful and unique. Whether you're a coffee lover or just want to add a bit of style to your kitchen, the National Parks Iconic Percolator is a perfect choice.
7. Heart Locket Charm
Heart Locket Charm
If you're looking for the perfect gift for someone special, definitely consider a heart locket charm. These charms are engraved with a special phrase, and they make the perfect gift for any occasion. Thirty percent of every purchase goes to Every Mother Counts, an organization that leaves no stone unturned in providing equitable maternity care.
