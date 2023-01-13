8 comfy reading chairs to help you melt into relaxation
Winters can be cruel at times and confine us to our homes. In such junctures, we have a limited list of activities to rely on for entertainment. One of those activities is reading. Now, if you're the quintessential bookworm who loves spending hours sitting in a corner and devouring pages for hours, a comfy reading chair is all but mandatory.
Having one will ensure you don't have problems with your posture problems while reading. What's more, your reading chair acts more like a sanctuary; it delivers a soothing comfort that allows you to get lost in the imaginary world of the book you're reading. On that note, here are some of the best reading chairs to ensure you enjoy the best stories in the most comfortable position possible.
1. Garren Square Arm Tufted Club Chair
Garren Square Arm Tufted Club Chair
This comfy chair has a plush design that'll ensure you have a memorable reading session on a frosty winter day. It boasts a tufted cushion along with bolster pillows for a comfortable seating and is available in two types of upholstery. You can go for anyone that goes with your nook decor.
The Garren Square Arm Tufted Club Chair is built to guarantee coziness and comfort and is spacious enough so you can snuggle up while reading. Available in navy blue or heather gray upholstery, this chair features an elegant design with its solid-hued fabric.
Furthermore, the tufted cushion and the bolster pillows provide an extra level of comfort. You'll need to assemble this chair, but that's a pretty easy job – you just follow the instructions.
2. Wesson Upholstered Armchair
Wesson Upholstered Armchair
The Wesson Upholstered has a tufted back and square arms coupled with a soft cushioned seat to ensure you have the right posture while reading. Additionally, you can choose between four fabric upholsteries as per your requirement. The solid wood construction ensures this reading chair will last for years to come.
Available in four different kinds of fabrics, the Wesson Upholstered Armchair also comes with an ottoman so you can stretch and keep your legs relaxed during a long reading session. That's a necessity, given how the chilly weather is keeping you indoors. A nail-biting novel is all you need to stay entertained when there's so much time to pass.
With the square arms and a tufted back, you can keep reading in this chair cozily for hours. Added to that, the seat cushion is also super comfortable and easily removable for cleaning.
3. Zena Upholstered Armchair
Zena Upholstered Armchair
With a plump foam padding the seat and an ottoman for relaxing your legs, the Zena Upholstered Armchair takes your reading experience up by a notch. Its plush design ensures you'd never want to get out of it once you have a good book to get engrossed in.
The Zena Upholstered Armchair boasts an inviting wingback design with welted arms. You'll want to curl up with a nice book the moment you lay your eyes on this chair because that's how cozy this plush chair looks. It's available upholstered in four premium fabrics with an ottoman for relaxing your legs for a long reading session.
4. Winterbourne Down Upholstered Accent Chair
Winterbourne Down Upholstered Accent Chair
Rounded arms. Biscuit-button tufting. High backrest. The Winterbourne accent chair has everything you'd want in a comfy chair. Also, there's an ottoman to make sure you can relax by stretching your legs during long reading sessions.
The Winterburn Accent Chair features a modern and elegant look thanks to the biscuit-button tufting on the back and the ottoman. This chair has a polished look supported by tufted metal legs with a black finish.
The round arms, coupled with the high backrest, do a great job of allowing you to sit back and relax while reading your favorite book. All in all, you're definitely signing up for a cozy treat when you curl up to read in this chair. The chair requires partial assembly.
5. Micky Upholstered Armchair
Micky Upholstered Armchair
The Micky Upholstered Armchair features a plush design with a button-tufting backrest and a foam-filled seat that guarantee comfort. Also, you can choose from an array of upholstered fabrics as per your requirements. The durable poplar wood construction means this chair promises to last for a long time.
If you're looking for something traditional and vintage, the Micky Upholstered Armchair is a good choice to go with. It features a plush design with turned legs and scrolled arms. The back of the chair is dotted with button tufting to add a luxurious flair to the chair.
Furthermore, the Micky Upholstered Armchair is available in five upholstered fabrics, so you've got no shortage of options to choose from. The seat features a foam filling so you can sit comfortably for hours devouring page after page. The seat cushion is also removable, so you can easily clean it as and when necessary.
6. Jaban Upholstered Armchair
Jaban Upholstered Armchair
The Jaban Upholstered Armchair has a velvet finish and a foamed seat that guarantees a comfortable and cozy experience. What's more, it combines several luxurious elements, especially the golden legs, and can fit in easily with any decor style.
The Jaban Upholstered Armchair boasts a plush design with modern velvet upholstery that gives it a rich, premium look. The velvet fabric is durable and adds a significant degree of comfort to the experience of sitting and reading.
Furthermore, the flayed golden legs complete the luxurious look and add stability to the chair. The seat is made of tufted fabric and filled with a sponge which looks quite inviting. Whether it's your reading nook, living room, or bedroom, this chair can gel well anywhere you decide to place it.
7. Salma Upholstered Accent Chair
Salma Upholstered Accent Chair
The Salma Upholstered Accent Chair boasts a comfortable tufted backrest and a matching ottoman so can stretch your legs for relaxation. The foam-filled seat ensures sitting for long hours isn't a big issue. The chair also has a side storage bag for holding essentials like magazines or a mobile phone.
The Salma Upholstered Accent Chair has a mid-century modern design with tapered and rounded legs and a matching ottoman that completes the set. It's made of a solid wooden frame, and the fabric has a luxurious feel to it. The curved arms and a foam-filled seat coupled with a tufted backrest ensure you have an unforgettable reading experience.
What's more, this chair also comes with a side pouch where you can store magazines or your mobile phone to make sure they're within your reach. It gives you a cozy feel, and you'll definitely enjoy reading a good book while relaxing in this plush and comfy chair.
8. Biranna Upholstered Accent Chair
Biranna Upholstered Accent Chair
The Biranna Upholstered Accent Chair is constructed with a plush design and a modern aesthetic. It's available in an array of upholstered fabrics so you have good options to choose from. The chair is made of cotton, so comfort is all but a guarantee if you decide to buy it.
The Biranna Upholstered Accent Chair doesn't have an ottoman with it, as we've seen in the previous sets, but overall the chair has a comfortable, laid-back design that users will certainly enjoy. The whole interior of the chair is made of cotton, so you're signing up for a comfy time reading, watching TV, or doing anything else you like.
The Biranna chair also boasts a contemporary aesthetic that will go well with any decor style. It's both fashionable and functional, thanks to the luxurious velvet upholstery that gives it a rich and premium look. So, no matter where you decide to keep it, this accent chair will fit well anywhere.
Thinking Huts rely on additive manufacturing technologies to build sustainable schools. Recently, they built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar.