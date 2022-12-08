7 cool gadgets every tech-lover will enjoy

From the classic digital camera to the latest mobile phone, there are a variety of different devices out there that can make your life that much better. Here is a list of seven cool gadgets any techie would love to have. 1. AboveTEK Laptop Stand

Looking for an above-the-desk laptop stand that's sturdy, space-saving, and adjustable? Look no further than AboveTEK! The AboveTEK laptop stand is the perfect way to ensure your laptop is always at the ideal angle. With 20 viewing angles, it can accommodate laptops up to 10-17 inches. Plus, the laptop stand's portable design means you can take it with you wherever you go. So, whether you're working in a cramped office or taking your laptop on vacation, the AboveTEK laptop stand will make life a lot easier. 2. Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder

Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder Looking to stay hydrated while on the go? Check out Ulla Smart - a water intake reminder that uses smart detection sensors to detect when you're drinking and keep track of your daily intake. Make sure your body never craves water with this little device by your side! $ 25.00 at Amazon

Do you have a tendency to forget to drink water? Maybe you're busy and don't have time for the suggested eight glasses of water every day. Maybe you're not sure when you last drank water. Or maybe you just don't like the taste of water. Whatever the reason, Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder can help you stay hydrated and healthy. The Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder uses smart detection sensors to track your water intake and remind you to stay hydrated every hour. Best of all, it's easy to use – just attach the included smart sensor to your water bottle, and you're good to go. No more struggling to remember to drink water – Ulla Smart will take care of everything for you. 3. Sobro Coffee Table

Sobro Coffee Table If you're looking for a sleek, modern coffee table that has all the features you need, look no further than the Sobro. This table has a built-in fridge, speakers, LED light, and outlets - so you can easily store your food and drinks. Plus, the table is made from wood and metal, so it's sturdy and looks great in any room. $ 1299.00 at Amazon