7 cool gadgets every tech-lover will enjoy
There are so many gadgets and gizmos that come our way, and it is not surprising that most of us love to geek out over them. If you’re an average person, who just wants to enjoy the small things in life, then smart gadgets can be an excellent addition to your daily routine.
From the classic digital camera to the latest mobile phone, there are a variety of different devices out there that can make your life that much better. Here is a list of seven cool gadgets any techie would love to have.
1. AboveTEK Laptop Stand
AboveTEK Laptop Stand
This 3-in-1 laptop stand is perfect for any desk, and it's perfect for use with your laptop or tablet. It's also designed to be sturdy and adjustable, so you can find the perfect position for your device. Plus, it's a great way to save space on your desk. So if you're looking for a laptop stand that's versatile, sturdy, and space-saving, AboveTEK is the perfect option for you!
Looking for an above-the-desk laptop stand that's sturdy, space-saving, and adjustable? Look no further than AboveTEK! The AboveTEK laptop stand is the perfect way to ensure your laptop is always at the ideal angle. With 20 viewing angles, it can accommodate laptops up to 10-17 inches.
Plus, the laptop stand's portable design means you can take it with you wherever you go. So, whether you're working in a cramped office or taking your laptop on vacation, the AboveTEK laptop stand will make life a lot easier.
2. Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder
Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder
Looking to stay hydrated while on the go? Check out Ulla Smart - a water intake reminder that uses smart detection sensors to detect when you're drinking and keep track of your daily intake. Make sure your body never craves water with this little device by your side!
Do you have a tendency to forget to drink water? Maybe you're busy and don't have time for the suggested eight glasses of water every day. Maybe you're not sure when you last drank water. Or maybe you just don't like the taste of water. Whatever the reason, Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder can help you stay hydrated and healthy.
The Ulla Smart Hydration Reminder uses smart detection sensors to track your water intake and remind you to stay hydrated every hour. Best of all, it's easy to use – just attach the included smart sensor to your water bottle, and you're good to go. No more struggling to remember to drink water – Ulla Smart will take care of everything for you.
3. Sobro Coffee Table
Sobro Coffee Table
If you're looking for a sleek, modern coffee table that has all the features you need, look no further than the Sobro. This table has a built-in fridge, speakers, LED light, and outlets - so you can easily store your food and drinks. Plus, the table is made from wood and metal, so it's sturdy and looks great in any room.
The Sobro Coffee Table is the perfect addition to any home. Not only does it have a built-in fridge and speakers, but it also comes with LED lights and outlets so you can power all your devices. Plus, the table is reversible, so you can choose which side looks best in your home.
Thanks to its unique design, this coffee table will easily grab the attention of your like-minded friends; it'll be a conversation starter that gains praise for your exquisite techie taste.
4. Vaultek Lifepod Lockable Storage
Vaultek Lifepod Lockable Storage
The Vaultek Lifepod Lockable Storage is the perfect solution for storing your belongings in the event of a storm or flood. The storage unit is weather-resistant and the rubber gasket seal ensures that it remains watertight. The unit also features a sturdy handle for easy transport.
Vaultek Lifepod Lockable Storage is the perfect solution for anyone who needs weather-resistant storage. This lockable storage unit is made from high-quality rubber and features a rubber gasket seal that prevents water from entering the storage unit.
Plus, the storage unit is designed to be weather-resistant, so you can safely store your belongings in extreme weather conditions. It's perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding, beach days, and pool parties.
5. LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive
LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive
The LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive is perfect for anyone who wants a reliable and secure way to store their data. It uses USB 3.0, which is much faster than USB 2.0, and it comes with password protection to keep your data safe. Plus, it's small enough to take with you wherever you go, so you can always have your data with you.
If you're looking for a portable hard drive that's shock and rain-resistant, LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive is an excellent option for you. This hard drive is perfect for use on the go, and it features a tough design that's resistant to both shocks and water. Plus, it's easy to use – just plug it in and start transferring your files.
With its use of USB 3.0, this hard drive is able to transfer data quickly and easily. Plus, its password protection ensures that your data is safe from prying eyes. So, whether you're working on a project at home or on the go, the LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB External Hard Drive is a great choice for all storage and backup needs. It's available in higher storage if you're looking out for more than 1 TB of storage space.
6. Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker
If you're looking for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can be powered by water, the Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker is perfect for you! This speaker is 100% waterproof, so you can take it with you wherever you go. Plus, it has 360° sound so you can enjoy your music in any direction. And best of all, it has an adjustable volume so you can customize the sound to your own preferences.
Looking for a way to enjoy your music while showering? Look no further than the Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker. This innovative device is powered by water, and it features 360° sound – so you can enjoy your music while in the shower! As it's powered by water, the Ampere Bluetooth Shower Speaker is 100% waterproof.
Without a shower, the Ampere speaker provides 16 hours of playtime. Plus, its sleek design makes it look great in any bathroom. So if you're looking for a convenient, stylish way to enjoy your music while taking a shower, the Ampere Bluetooth shower speaker is a perfect choice.
7. Bluetooth Survival Wallet
Bluetooth Survival Wallet
Having a Bluetooth Survival Wallet is essential for anyone who wants to be easily trackable and prepared for emergencies. This wallet has multiple tools that can be used in emergency situations, such as a knife, an LED flashlight, a glass breaker, a bottle opener, and more. It's also easily trackable so you know where it is at all times. This makes it a great choice for anyone who wants to be prepared for any emergency.
If you're ever in a situation where you need to track down your belongings or find an emergency phone, a Bluetooth Survival Wallet is an ideal solution. This small, easily trackable wallet contains multiple tools – like a glass breaker, bottle opener, and screwdriver – that can help you stay safe and out of trouble.
Plus, the wallet is lightweight and easy to carry, so you'll never have to worry about not being able to find your phone again. Whether you're out hiking or camping, make sure to pack a Bluetooth Survival Wallet in case of emergencies.
It is possible to send loved ones' ashes into space, as Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols appears to have done when she died in July. In fact, an entire Star Trek Reunion flight is underway.