9 tips and tricks for creating the workspace of your dreams

Yes, we know working from the comfort of your room might be bliss to some extent, but it’s equally necessary to revamp it and give it a professional touch. In a nutshell, creating an environment that allows you to concentrate and work without hampering productivity is absolutely essential.

On that note, here are a few simple tips and tricks you can use to create the perfect WFH setup.

1. Choose a calm corner

Source: Marija Zlatkovic/iStock null

As we discussed above, there needs to be a working environment that allows you to concentrate on your work, irrespective of whether you’re working from home or the office. When it comes to home, there may be a lot of distractions that take your mind off your work and incur a loss of productivity.

To avoid that from happening, select a quiet corner in your home where you’re sure there’d be no disturbances. Irrespective of what your family members are doing, you should be able to fully focus on your work while you're in this particular corner of your home.

2. Setup a workspace near a window

Natural lighting is the best way to illuminate your workspace simply because it boosts productivity. Also, being in close proximity to a window will allow you to feel connected to the outside world — something you might probably miss if you have opted for the work-from-home lifestyle.

There’s one caution, though. When you’re setting up your workspace near a window, make sure the back of your monitor faces the window. If the front side is to face the window, you will have screen glare issues from the shining sun.

If you are able to set up a workspace near a window, you’ll enjoy natural ventilation. However, for those less fortunate, it’s good to have an air conditioner in the room to keep the temperature cool.