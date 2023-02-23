Machinery of War: Why you really need to watch this military docuseries

As the series explores, war and the machines participating have undergone massive evolution over the last hundred years. In this way, automation and industrialization have made settling disagreements more complicated, expensive, and destructive than ever.

This six-part series also examines how warfare has changed due to the introduction of tanks and the displacement of flashy cavalry regiments from the front lines. When artillery moved into the realm of science fiction, even infantrymen started to act as deadly weapons systems.

What is Machinery of War about?

Due to the industrialization of warfare, the armaments industry had to expand quickly as they all competed to produce bigger, better, faster, and deadlier weapons. For example, in the 20th century, biplanes turned into drones that dropped bombs randomly before they became pinpoint weapons that could destroy whole cities.

The series includes real footage from various wars. GeorgePeters/iStock

Because of this, the most dangerous weapons of today are fired from the angled decks of aircraft carriers or from far below the waves in naval combat, which has also changed a lot.

As you watch the show, you'll soon see that violence, not necessity, seems to be the real "root of all invention."

Machinery of War was published in 2019 and runs for just a single season, which is a real shame as it is packed with incredible visuals and must-know information on some of the mightiest war machines ever built. The show is one of the best military history shows on the site. It is narrated by Robert Lee, known for his work on Mythbusters.