Dark web threats are rising. Should small businesses be concerned?

And, out of the blue, you wake up one day to find everything has been lost to a cyber attack. Funds lost, credentials stolen, and a bleak possibility of getting everything back.

That is so often the case with small and medium-sized businesses. Years of hard work going down the drain because they weren’t careful enough to safeguard it.

According to a study conducted by the National Cyber Security Alliance, almost 60% of small and medium-sized businesses tend to shut down within six months of a cyber attack. And the dark web is the cynosure of all such illicit activities – the breeding ground for cybercriminals.

How does the dark web work?

In a bid to find a solution, it’s essential to know how the problem works. Here’s a simple way to understand the dark web.

Picture a submerged iceberg. The tip of the iceberg is what you call the surface web – the internet that is easily accessible to regular people.

Now, go deeper into the water; almost 50% of the submerged iceberg represents the deep web.

This is the information not indexed by search engines and only accessible via credentials. For instance, academic databases, financial records, government, and medical records.

Now, let’s talk about the bottom part of the iceberg – this is the dark web. This is the place your passwords would be available if they’re stolen in the aftermath of a data breach. This part of the web is masked and not easily accessible through the usual browsers we use daily. It can be accessed only by special browsers.

The rising threat of the dark web

Rising threat of the dark web muratdeniz/iStock

Identity theft and stolen credentials are the results of most of the data breaches conducted online. According to the Verizon/Ponemon Institute Data Breach Investigations Report, credentials were involved in 60% of the data breaches in 2021, while Personally Identifying Data (PII) was exposed in 40% of those breaches in the same time period.

Stolen credentials and personal data are sold on the dark web for extremely low prices. This stolen information can be used for various activities, such as securing credit, mortgages, loans, and tax refunds.

To help you understand the wide, terrifying scope of the dark web, here’s another statistic: