'Demolition Man' is built for self-confessed 'demolition junkies'

It is important to note that the documentary is not exclusive to Curiosity Stream, so you might be able to watch it on other streaming services, on TV, or by buying it online. However, Curiosity Stream is one of the best, so "why have cotton when you can have silk," as they say.

What is 'Demolition Man' about?

The first episode focuses on the demolition of a bridge in Manchester, UK, located over one of Europe's busiest commuter routes, to make room for a modern gateway. The second episode emphasizes the formidable challenge the DOTD team in Louisiana, USA, faces as they attempt to implode the O.K. Allen Bridge without damaging the brand-new bridge next to it.

In the third episode, the series examines the rapid and safe demolition of a council flat in Lewisham, UK, without causing harm to the neighboring residences just meters away, despite hazards like dust, asbestos, and outdated infrastructure. The fourth episode features the demolition of two high-rises in Meaux, Paris, using an innovative solution to minimize dust and ensure the safety of the surrounding people and buildings.

The fifth episode showcases the implosion of a 558-foot (170-meter) disused telecommunications tower in Belgium. It addresses safety concerns and the risk of premature explosions due to proximity to a public highway and working transmitters. In the sixth episode, host Brendan Moar recalls some of his journey's most memorable and dramatic moments in the series thus far.