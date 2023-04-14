'Demolition Man' is built for self-confessed 'demolition junkies'
"Demolition Man" (not THAT one) was released in 2016 and is hosted by the British actor Brendan Moar (a confessed "demolition junkie"). The series explores the process of demolishing large structures around the world. It delves into the engineering, planning, and execution of these complex projects, providing insight into the challenges and considerations involved in bringing down massive structures safely and efficiently.
It is important to note that the documentary is not exclusive to Curiosity Stream, so you might be able to watch it on other streaming services, on TV, or by buying it online.
What is 'Demolition Man' about?
The first episode focuses on the demolition of a bridge in Manchester, UK, located over one of Europe's busiest commuter routes, to make room for a modern gateway. The second episode emphasizes the formidable challenge the DOTD team in Louisiana, USA, faces as they attempt to implode the O.K. Allen Bridge without damaging the brand-new bridge next to it.
In the third episode, the series examines the rapid and safe demolition of a council flat in Lewisham, UK, without causing harm to the neighboring residences just meters away, despite hazards like dust, asbestos, and outdated infrastructure. The fourth episode features the demolition of two high-rises in Meaux, Paris, using an innovative solution to minimize dust and ensure the safety of the surrounding people and buildings.
The fifth episode showcases the implosion of a 558-foot (170-meter) disused telecommunications tower in Belgium. It addresses safety concerns and the risk of premature explosions due to proximity to a public highway and working transmitters. In the sixth episode, host Brendan Moar recalls some of his journey's most memorable and dramatic moments in the series thus far.
The seventh episode centers on the careful operation to demolish Harworth Colliery in Bath, UK, without causing damage to the operational plant in the surrounding area. The eighth episode explores the demolition of a huge and unusual structure in Doncaster, UK, and the increased potential problems and risks that come with larger projects.
The ninth episode, set in Liverpool, deals with the challenging demolition of massive buildings, made even more difficult by hundreds of homes in the surrounding area. The tenth episode, based in Newcastle, focuses on the precise and expert planning required to bring down eight enormous towers using explosives, ensuring they don't fall in the wrong direction or send debris flying.
The eleventh episode delves into the partial demolition of a 1960s asbestos-filled building in the City of London, UK, to make way for a new hotel while overcoming health and safety challenges. In the twelfth and final episode, Brendan Moar once again reflects on the most fascinating and dramatic moments he has experienced throughout his journey as the 'Demolition Man.'
'Demolition Man' is an excellent watch for anyone who likes leveling buildings
"Demolition Man" offers a fascinating look into the intricate world of demolition. With each episode centered on a unique project, viewers are guided through the meticulous planning, engineering, and execution required to bring down massive structures safely.
Demolition Man
From the challenges of demolishing buildings in densely populated areas to using innovative techniques for minimizing hazards, the series offers a fascinating exploration of the many facets of this high-stakes industry. Take advantage of these thrilling episodes as Brendan Moar delves into demolition's most dramatic and intriguing moments.
It is available on Curiosity Stream, a platform for watching various documentaries.
So, if you are interested in demolition projects, this excellent series will give you an in-depth, behind-the-scenes tour of what happens.