'Destination: Moon,' directed by Chris Haws and narrated by Joi Shilling, is a documentary that takes viewers on a journey through the history of lunar exploration, from the early days of the space race to current and future missions.

This documentary covers the stories of astronauts, engineers, and scientists who have contributed to humanity's understanding and exploration of the moon. It also explores the technological advancements and challenges faced by lunar missions.

The documentary was first aired in 2016. Since it is not exclusive to Curiosity Stream, you might be able to watch it on other streaming services, on TV, or by buying it online. However, it is another excuse to grab a subscription to this excellent streaming platform.