9 best early Amazon Black Friday deals 2022
Brace yourselves; the Black Friday season is upon us! You've got some really awesome deals coming your way, and it's about time you get your wallets out to score some of these right away. Amazon needs no introduction as one of the most widely used eCommerce platforms for shopping.
The giant retailer is already rolling out some of the best deals at bargain prices. Without further ado, let's look at some of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals available right now.
1. ODK Corner Desk
ODK Corner Desk
Every aspect of the ODK Corner Desk is customized for the user’s needs, from its sleek design to its removable monitor shelf. The ODK Corner Desk will fit in any small space and will look good wherever it's placed. It's affordable, durable, and stylish — all at the same time! This desk can be assembled in less than 20 minutes and comes in four colors: white, black, marble, and vintage.
2. Bissel Crosswave X7 Pet Vacuum
Bissel Crosswave X7 Pet Vacuum
The Bissel Crosswave X7 Pet Vacuum is an excellent addition to any home. With its advanced features, it will make cleaning up after your pets easier than ever before. This vacuum removes tough messes on any surface and runs for 30 minutes continuously. It is perfect for all floor types, and the ultra-lightweight design makes it easy to carry around the house.
3. SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Q60A
SAMSUNG 32-Inch Class QLED Q60A
Samsung Q60A delivers unmatched picture quality and performance. Its slim design provides a crystal clear viewing experience, while its integrated voice assistant gives the convenience of effortless control of your TV without the need for an additional remote. This display also helps create a cinematic atmosphere, providing perfect conditions for movie-night binge-watching sessions.
4. Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring is a device designed to make home security simple. Homeowners who use this doorbell will receive alerts on their smartphones when they have motion detected at their door. The Ring video doorbell has 1080p HD video so that homeowners can see and speak with people in their front yards, no matter where they are. The Ring Video Doorbell allows you to receive mobile notifications when the doorbell is rung. Also, you can pair it with select Alexa-enabled devices to enable announcements.
5. Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max are designed to give you an immersive audio experience without the wires and hassle of traditional earbuds. They offer you high-fidelity audio with active noise cancellation and theatre-like sound while delivering an immersive audio experience with up to 20 hours of battery life! Apple AirPods Max are premium wireless headphones that are designed to deliver maximum sound in an effortless, cord-free package.
6. Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a small device that connects to your TV and wirelessly streams video, music, movies, and more from the internet. The Fire TV stick comes with a voice remote that can be used to search for content or play games. And it can stream up to 1 million titles in 4K Ultra High Definition. It also has Alexa Voice Remote support for an array of streaming apps that it can control.
7. Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
The Fitbit Charge 5 is different from other fitness trackers on the market as it includes a built-in GPS. This means you can get real-time pace & distance information on your running routes for even more accurate workout tracking. The Fitbit Charge 5 has a sleek design that fits easily on your wrist to monitor your activities all day long. There are also three different band colors to choose from — black, blue, or white.
8. SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2 TB
SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2 TB
Samsung is continuing its tradition of providing consumers with high-quality products like processors, displays, and now SSDs. The new 2TB 980 PRO offers read speeds reaching up to 7,000 MBs, making it one of the fastest consumer products available on the market today. This Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB provides excellent thermal control for consistent performance and reliability.
9. Samsung QLED 4K TV
Samsung QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QLED 4K TV comes in with a new Quantum Matrix technology that doesn’t just make sure that you get 4K picture clarity but also object tracking sound for an immersive experience. Samsung QLED 4K TV has a minimal glare 43-inch screen with an ultra viewing angle display to help viewers see even in the brightest sunlight without having to worry about glare ruining their screen time.
