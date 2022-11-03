8 reasons to buy an electric fireplace TV stand
In today’s world, we are constantly looking for the next best thing. We want to be in awe of our surroundings and always have the latest technology — and an electric fireplace TV stand is the perfect way to achieve both! This type of stand is great because it not only provides you with a cozy fire but also makes your TV more visible and accessible. It is great for any home that wants a fireplace without the mess.
Without further ado, let's take a look at nine undeniable reasons why having an electric fireplace is a must for your home.
1. A fireplace TV stand creates a soothing atmosphere
The fireplace TV stand is a beautiful addition to any living space. It does not only provide warmth and coziness but also makes the whole house feel more inviting. When used in bedrooms, it provides a romantic and calming atmosphere. Whether you're watching TV, reading a book, or listening to music, the flickering flames in the TV stand are bound to soothe you.
2. A focal point for the living room
A focal point in the room can serve a lot of different meanings, but generally, it is meant to draw the eye to an area or highlight particular features. The goal of a focal point is usually to create a sense of balance and symmetry in the space.
The fireplace has always been a great design element for drawing attention — especially in colder climates. It can be used as a focal point, either by itself or with other elements. When combined with TV-watching, it becomes an eye-catching design element that hooks everyone in the room.
3. Extra storage space
A fireplace TV stand is perfect for anyone who is looking for an elegant and modern solution to make the most out of their living space. It provides you with more than just a display area for the TV; but also allows you to enjoy storage space.
You don't want your electric fireplace to be blocked by bulky cabinets or shelves. You want an electric TV stand that has its very own storage space! With this in mind, it's important to find one with quality built-in storage options that are appropriate for various entertainment systems, so you get the best of both worlds!
4. Quick and easy installation
Electric fireplace consoles are pre-assembled, so it reduces assembly time. It is also important to note that most models have wire management ports, so all you need to do is to plug it into a standard 120V outlet, and your fire is ready! There is absolutely no need to worry about wires.
5. An electric fireplace TV stand saves space
A traditional fireplace can take up a lot of space, but if it is a compact fireplace TV stand, then you won't have to worry about tight living spaces. A compact fireplace TV stand can be placed anywhere, even in a small room, without having to worry about losing space. It takes up less space than a typical fireplace because the electric fireplace doesn't require a chimney.
6. These TV stands offer safety
An electric fireplace TV stand is strong enough to hold your fireplace and TV together. Traditional fireplaces will usually emit soot and create toxic chemicals, but thanks to electric models, that possibility is mitigated.
Since it's an electric fireplace, the flames produced aren't too hot. In fact, some TV stands also come with fire prevention technology that allows you to keep the temperature of the flames in check and help maintain safety.
7. Little or no maintenance required
Fireplace TV stands are typically made from wood or metal and can be found in custom designs or models resembling traditional fireplaces. It is typically used to hold up televisions in front of the fireplace so that people can enjoy the ambiance from both their television and the actual fire. Thanks to their sturdy build quality, they are meant to last longer and require little or no maintenance over the years.
8. Electric fireplace stands provide supplementary heat
Many electric fireplace TV stands usually come with a heater that is built into the electric fireplace insert. This heater produces heat to complement the flickering electric flames so you can enjoy the feel of a traditional fireplace without letting out harmful fumes or soot.
Usually, a heater with around 5000 BTUs can easily warm up an area of 1000 sq. ft, which proves to be more than enough for a living room. Users can also set the temperature of the heater to suit the current weather conditions using a remote control or the built-in control panel.
Conclusion:
An electric fireplace TV stand is an excellent investment for your home because it will make your living space more inviting and cozy. Also, it's one of the best ways to beautify your home at a low cost and create a soothing and inviting ambiance. Apart from that, it also offers extra storage space so users can store items and declutter. All in all, it's just the thing you need to spruce up your house decor.
