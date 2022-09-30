Here are the essentials for creating a quality Instagram reel

Do I really need to invest in equipment for Instagram reels?

Let’s face it. The sole reason we make reels is to get noticed, right? Whether it's just for fun or a serious business, views and likes determine how strong our social media game is.

Irrespective of whether you wish to make Instagram reels for fun or with an aim to become an influencer, having the right equipment goes a long way in enhancing reel quality. And, quality reels definitely garner a higher number of views. So, if likes, comments, saves, and shares are your thing, you could have more and more of it with a good kit for shooting quality reels.

As a beginner, you might be brooding over the prospect of investing in proper equipment, and rightly so. Usually, assembling equipment is seen as the first serious step toward taking up social media as a career. Even if you’re just a beginner, you can assemble equipment without having to break the bank.

What equipment should I go for?

There are a bunch of tools you’ll need if you’re looking to make it as a reel master. We have selected a few of the best tools based on reviews and prices, making sure you get quality without splashing a fortune.

1. It all starts with a tripod and a ring light