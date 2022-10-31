8 essential factors to consider for buying the perfect range hood
Range hoods come in all shapes and sizes, so it can be difficult to choose the best one for your needs. They work differently in different kinds of kitchens. For example, in a small kitchen with little space, you might want a compact range hood that doesn't take up much space. If you cook a lot at home or have an open-plan kitchen with lots of natural light, you may want something bigger that will cover more area and perform better at filtering out smells.
Getting a range hood can be a tedious task, given the number of factors you need to consider before zeroing down on the right one. We've listed down a few crucial factors that can help you make the right decision.
1. The place of your kitchen range
The very first factor you need to consider is the position of your cooking range, which will help you decide the type of range hood you need to buy.
If the cooking range is installed against a wall, you'll need a wall-mount range hood. Also, if it's under the cabinets, an undercabinet range hood is the right choice for you. For a kitchen range installed on an island, you should opt for the island mount range hood.
Professional range hoods are also a great choice to consider. These are kitchen fans that offer a CFM of 900 or more. If you want a customized design, you can consider artisan hoods that are built specifically for your kitchen.
2. The height of the ceiling
The height of your ceiling will determine if you need an additional chimney extension for your range hood to cover the ductwork. Most wall and island chimneys are specifically designed for standard 8 or 9-inch ceilings, but if your ceiling is higher than that, a chimney extension will be necessary.
3. Space for mounting the range hood
Once you have decided on the type of range hood you'll need, it's essential to determine if you have the right amount of space for mounting it properly in your kitchen. The best practice is to mount the range hood about 29 to 35 inches from the cooktop surface if you have the range installed indoors.
For an outdoor kitchen, it's best to install the range hood about 37 to 43 inches away from the cooktop surface.
4. Range Hood CFM
The range hood CFM is the most important factor when it comes to choosing the best range hood for your kitchen. CFM, also known as cubic feet per minute, is the measure of airflow that determines the power of the hood.
Gas ranges are measured in British Thermal Units. If you have an electric stove, the power is measured in watts. Typically, a gas stove will require a hood with a higher CFM as compared to an electric stove.
The best way to determine the ideal CFM for you is to divide the total BTUs by 100. For instance, a gas range that produces 60,000 BTUs requires a range hood of 600 CFM or more.
For an electric range, just multiply its width by 10 to get the minimum measure of how powerful the range hood needs to be.
5. Range hood size
The range hood size will determine its effectiveness. Ideally, you need to choose a range hood that is three inches larger than the size of your cooking range for an indoor kitchen. For instance, if the size of your cooking is 28 inches, the range hood should be approximately 31 inches.
6. Noise level of the range hood
Range hoods often make noise when they're on, so you need to make sure they have an efficient motor and have been manufactured using good-quality materials.
7. Exhaust Type
You can opt for either a ducted venting system or a ductless venting system. A ducted venting system can vent into another interior area of your house, such as an attic. If you have an exterior wall, it's better to mount your range hood on it to make your ducting short and more efficient.
On the other hand, using a non-vented or ductless system means the vented air is directed to your kitchen rather than being vented outside. Remember, ductless systems are less efficient and require regular maintenance.
8. Installation process and pricing
When it comes to pricing, the various types of range hoods are available in different price ranges, so you can always opt for one that fits your budget. Remember, extra features like auto shutoff and sensors will affect the price of the range hood, albeit they'll also guarantee better quality. Furthermore, you can install the range hood yourself or pay someone to get the job done for you.
Conclusion:
Choosing the right type of range hood with the required features is a cumbersome task. It's essential to weigh all the factors properly before buying one that suits your requirements. However, given their crucial benefits, it's essential to have a range hood installed in the kitchen. If you have an island range, we have concocted a list of island range hoods you can buy online.
While there are ample factors to take care of before deciding on the perfect range hood, there's no one perfect range hood that'll fit everyone's needs — the perfect one for you will fit the needs and requirements of your kitchen.
