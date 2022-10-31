8 essential factors to consider for buying the perfect range hood

Getting a range hood can be a tedious task, given the number of factors you need to consider before zeroing down on the right one. We've listed down a few crucial factors that can help you make the right decision.

1. The place of your kitchen range

The very first factor you need to consider is the position of your cooking range, which will help you decide the type of range hood you need to buy.

If the cooking range is installed against a wall, you'll need a wall-mount range hood. Also, if it's under the cabinets, an undercabinet range hood is the right choice for you. For a kitchen range installed on an island, you should opt for the island mount range hood.

Professional range hoods are also a great choice to consider. These are kitchen fans that offer a CFM of 900 or more. If you want a customized design, you can consider artisan hoods that are built specifically for your kitchen.

2. The height of the ceiling

Source: Cavaliere/Houzz null

The height of your ceiling will determine if you need an additional chimney extension for your range hood to cover the ductwork. Most wall and island chimneys are specifically designed for standard 8 or 9-inch ceilings, but if your ceiling is higher than that, a chimney extension will be necessary.

3. Space for mounting the range hood

Once you have decided on the type of range hood you'll need, it's essential to determine if you have the right amount of space for mounting it properly in your kitchen. The best practice is to mount the range hood about 29 to 35 inches from the cooktop surface if you have the range installed indoors.

For an outdoor kitchen, it's best to install the range hood about 37 to 43 inches away from the cooktop surface.