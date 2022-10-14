Fireplace screen buying guide: Types to know and factors to consider

The primary role of a fireplace screen is to provide protection. However, it’s also quite a nice style statement.

Factors to consider

That being said, there are also other factors that need to be considered before you zero down on the fireplace screen of your choice.

1. Fireplace screen size

Screen size is the first factor that needs to be sorted out before anything else. As a rule of thumb, it’s necessary to note that a fireplace screen should overlap the top and the sides of the fireplace by ½ inch. Overlap between 3 to 5 inches on the sides and the top is also acceptable. The only caution here is to make sure both sides and the top are overlapped.

Make sure you have accurate measurements of your fireplace; compare them with the screen measurements given on the product page to get a proper idea.

2. Material

The material of a fireplace screen plays a crucial role in terms of protection and dissipating enough of the heat from the fireplace. For instance, mesh metal fireplace screens offer protection and also allow enough heat to pass through to keep you warm.

On the flip side, a glass door will offer better protection and an elegant look, but it’ll also restrict the flow of heat. The choice of the material depends predominantly on why you’re buying the screen.

3. Handles

If you need to adjust your fireplace screen frequently, you can look for one that has handles at the top, so it offers easy mobility.

4. Price

Pricing is always a subjective factor. It depends on a variety of factors, such as the type of fireplace screen you want and why you want one. You could embrace a frugal approach by getting a screen only for safety purposes. However, if you also want the screen to complement your home decor, you’ll definitely need to spend a bit more.