9 best flatbed scanners to get high-quality scans
A flatbed scanner is a computer peripheral that scans images and documents. It consists of a glass plate on which the object to be scanned is placed, and a LED light or laser that projects onto the object to create an image. The resulting digital image can then be saved to a computer file, printed, or transmitted electronically.
Flatbed scanners are commonly used in offices, homes, and schools for scanning documents, photos, artwork, and other objects. There are many different types of flatbed scanners available on the market, so it is important to research before purchasing one to ensure you get the best model for your needs.
Here are some of the best flatbed scanners to help you choose the right one. If you've already bought a scanner and are looking for something to save desk space, you can look at some of the best printer stands that have the ability to hold a scanner as well.
1. Visioneer 5800 Flatbed Scanner
Visioneer 5800 Flatbed Scanner
The Visioneer 5800 Flatbed Scanner has a compact, lightweight design. It comes with a one-touch scanning facility and accompanying software called Photo Editing and OCR Software that allows the user to edit scanned photos using the device's touchscreen.
The Visioneer One Touch 5800 Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and easy-to-use scanning solution for the home or office. With 1200 dpi scanning, it can handle photos and documents in multiple sizes with ease. You can easily scan photos and documents of different sizes with this scanner; it allows users to use multiple cropping options to scan a document or a photo as per their requirements.
The Visioneer 5800 flatbed scanner comes with a one-touch facility that allows users to scan and send an image to a destination of their choice – with just the click of a button. Also, it saves a lot of desk space, thanks to its compact size.
2. HP ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 Flatbed Scanner
HP ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 Flatbed Scanner
The ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 is a scanner that is reliable and easy to use. It provides high-quality scans and the I.R.I.S OCR feature converts them into editable documents, making it easy to edit and save your files.
The HP ScanJet Pro 3500 f1 Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and powerful scanning solution for any home or office. It can scan up to 50 pages per minute with a 1200 DPI scanning resolution, making it ideal for large scanning projects. In addition, this HP flatbed scanner comes with a number of standout features that make it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a high-quality scanning solution.
First, there's the I.R.I.S. Readiris Pro OCR feature that allows you to convert scans into editable documents; you don't need to use any special converter tools to make these scans editable. Secondly, there are HP Every Page and HP Scan features that allow you to scan a mixed stack of documents easily and create a custom profile for recurring scanning tasks.
3. Xerox XD-COMBO Duplex Combo Flatbed Document Scanner
Xerox XD-COMBO Flatbed Scanner
— The Xerox XD-COMBO Duplex Combo Flatbed Document Scanner is a one-touch scanning solution that facilitates fast and accurate document scanning. It has a feeder that automatically feeds documents into the scanner. The Acuity Visioneer technology in the device helps improve scans of documents.
The Xerox XD-COMBO Flatbed Scanner is fast, efficient, and perfect for anyone who needs to quickly scan and organize large volumes of documents. With its one-touch scanning feature, it can scan up to 300 dpi in just seconds, making it ideal for busy offices or home users who need to digitize their paperwork fast.
Plus, its compact design means it won't take up too much space on your desk. And its price is very reasonable considering all the features it offers. So if you're looking for a fast and reliable flatbed scanner, the Xerox XD-COMBO flatbed scanner is definitely worth considering.
4. Fujitsu fi-65F Mini Flatbed Scanner
Fujitsu fi-65F Mini Flatbed Scanner
The Fujitsu fi-65F is the mini Flatbed Scanner that’s perfect for those who need to scan documents in their daily work. It features a one-button scanning which allows you to quickly scan multiple types of documents. The fi-65F also has a fast scanning speed of up to 300 dpi, which will allow you to quickly scan the documents.
The Fujitsu fi-65F Mini Flatbed Scanner is a compact and fast scanner that is perfect for use in the home or office. It can scan at 300 dpi in just one second, making it quick and easy to get your documents scanned.
The one-touch scanning feature means that you can scan your documents with the press of a button, and the compact design provides space-saving on your desk. The Fujitsu flatbed scanner also comes with the PaperStream ClickScan software, which allows users to create high-quality scanned files.
5. Epson Perfection V600 Color Flatbed Scanner
Epson Perfection V600 Color Flatbed Scanner
The Epson Perfection V600 color flatbed scanner from Epson scans four slides at once, ideal for scanning a large number of files. The ICE technology helps in scanning the negatives.
The Epson Perfection V600 Color Flatbed Scanner can scan different types of documents, including photos. It has a standout feature of being able to scan four slides at once in a minute. This makes it ideal for anyone who needs to scan a large number of slides at once.
If you're looking for an exceptional flatbed scanner, the Epson Perfection V600 is a great option to consider. With ICE technology for scanning negatives, you'll be able to produce high-quality scans of your photos.
6. Plustek OpticPro A320E Scanner
Plustek OpticPro A320E
The Plustek OpticPro A320E is a good scanner with great compatibility. This device has an easy-to-use interface, high scanning resolution, and it can scan both photos and documents. This makes it a perfect choice for those who work with images on their computers or need to gather more information about an old document.
The Plustek OpticPro A320E Scanner is a high-quality device that offers commendable resolution for rich and detailed scans. It can scan different types of files, including photos and documents.
Moreover, this Canon flatbed scanner has a compact and space-saving design that makes it easy to store and transport. It is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a reliable and easy-to-use scanning solution.
7. VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner
VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner
The VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner is a high-end scanner that can be used for general-purpose scanning, scanning documents and photos, or scanning through medical scans. This is a high-quality scanner that enables users to scan documents at 1200 × 1200 dpi resolution.
The VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner is one of the best scanners on the market for scanning artwork. It has a 1200 x 1200 dpi resolution, which is perfect for capturing the smallest details in your artwork.
Additionally, the scanner's narrow boundary design means that you can scan large format files without having to worry about them taking up too much space on your computer.
Overall, the VIISAN A3 Large Format Scanner is a good choice for anyone in need of a quality flatbed scanner. It has many features that make it stand out from the competition, and it is sure to meet your scanning needs.
8. Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner
Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner
The Plustek OpticPro A320E is a great product for large-format scanning, providing crisp and clear scans at resolutions. It’s fast and easy to use, with a simple-to-use interface that’ll have you scanning in no time. It could be an excellent choice for anyone looking for convenience in scanning different types of paper sizes and formats.
The Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner is a versatile and easy-to-use scanner that is perfect for scanning large documents. With a scanning area of 11.7" x 17", it can easily handle documents up to A3 size.
This flatbed scanner also has a high resolution of 1200 dpi, so you can be sure that your scanned images will be of the highest quality. Standout features of the Plustek A3 Large Format Flatbed Scanner include its hassle-free operation and its ability to scan directly to a USB flash drive.
This makes it ideal for anyone who wants to scan large documents without having to deal with the hassle of connecting to a computer.
9. Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner
Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner
The Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner is the perfect machine for office work or home use. It is a fast and efficient way of scanning multiple documents at once with its innovative scan technology. The Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner is ideal for small and home offices with high scanning speeds.
The Xerox DocuMate Flatbed Scanner is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and high-quality scanner. It scans a page in 2.5 seconds and has a resolution of 300 dpi, making it ideal for scanning documents of all types. In addition, the scanner can scan multiple pages at once, making it quick and easy to get all your documents scanned in no time.
The Xerox DocuMate flatbed scanner is a high-performance scanner that's designed for both home and office use. It features Visioneer Acuity technology, which enables it to produce high-quality scans of both documents and photos. The scanner also has one-touch scanning, making it easy to scan documents without having to fiddle with settings.
