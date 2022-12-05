8 must-have gadgets to fight the frosty winter

1. Rintuf Electric Fireplace Heater

Rintuf Electric Fireplace Heater The Rintuf Electric Fireplace Heater is a 1500W fast heating electric heater that provides 5100BTU heating capacity. It has an overheat protection function and an 8H timer function to ensure safety. Also, it can be used in a variety of spaces and can reach up to 800 square feet. $ 249.99 at Amazon

The Rintuf Electric Fireplace Heater is designed to provide a warm atmosphere in any space up to 800 sq. ft. The 1500W heating capacity ensures it’s quick and efficient enough to heat your whole room in an instant. If you are looking for an affordable heating option that does not require wood, this fireplace heater has you covered! It comes with an overheat protection feature that makes sure it never overheats, giving you peace of mind and leaving you worry-free about safety around your family. 2. Dreo Space Heater

Dreo Space Heater The Dreo Space Heater is a compact, energy-efficient heater with speed and safety features. This unique heater is designed with a 70° wide angle oscillation feature that will reach every corner of the room without any need for adjustments. It has an auto-off function that will turn off the heater after 12 hours, and a 24-hour timer function to make your life easier. $ 74.99 at Amazon

The Dreo Space Heater is a 1500W-fast heating product that can be used as a heating source in small and large areas. The design of this heater is compact, and it can oscillate up to 70°. It is also energy efficient with its 24-hour automatic functions, timer function, and 1500W fast heating capability. With such features at its disposal, the Dreo Space Heater makes the process of heating your home much easier, as you don't have to worry about keeping an eye on it to know when to turn it off. 3. Huhuland Electric Blanket

Huhuland Heated Electric Blanket The Huhuland electric blanket is the perfect way to stay warm during this winter season. With its machine-washable design. It comes with ten heat settings for a more customized experience. A long cord allows you to stay close to your bed or remote controls keep it warm from any room in the house. $ 49.99 at Amazon