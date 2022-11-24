8 super GameStop Black Friday deals for gaming aficionados
There are tons of deals flooding the market, thanks to the Black Friday season that's already underway. If you're a gaming enthusiast looking to build a new setup or buy certain accessories, GameStop has heard your prayers.
You can find cut-price deals across a variety of product categories like gaming mice, keyboards, monitors, and more. That being said, here's a glimpse of some of the best deals you can utilize to build a cool gaming setup at your place.
1. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard provides gamers with the necessary equipment for immersive gameplay. The keyboard features brighter RGB lighting to provide users with more vibrant experiences while the aluminum construction makes it durable and sleek. Also, the ergonomic design plays a major role in keeping your fingers safe from fatigue.
The idea behind the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard was to create something that would not only give gamers the features they want but also something aesthetically pleasing. With its aluminum construction, this mechanical gaming keyboard feels both durable and comfortable during gameplay – giving you that perfect edge over your fellow gamers. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use, while the lifespan of 80 million keystrokes ensures that you won't need any replacements in the near future.
2. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a perfect mouse for all the gamers out there. The wireless connection helps you be connected to your laptop or computer without any interruptions and it has a 5-minute charge on USB 2.0 which gives 2.5 hours of gameplay.
The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a great gamer mouse for people who want to take their game to the next level. This mouse will accommodate their needs from different perspectives and styles of play. It comes with many features and benefits, like the battery life, which takes little time to charge, and the scroll wheel, which operates at a very fast speed.
3. Atrix Premium Gaming Chair
Atrix Premium Gaming Chair
The Atrix Premium Gaming Chair is a comfortable and durable chair that can recline up to 155 degrees. It is made with memory foam, which provides additional lumbar support. The chair is designed for people who don't want to give up their gaming time even when they are at home and it comes with an ergonomic design that improves your posture.
The Atrix Premium Gaming Chair is designed for gamers that want to take their gameplay to a higher level! The sturdy steel frame, with a sophisticated rocking mechanism, allows you to tilt all the way back at 155 degrees and provides lumbar support to make it easier on your back. The armrests are designed specifically for gaming, providing comfort during long hours of use.
The immersive, breathable memory foam cushions are designed to provide superior comfort and support. The chair is ergonomically curved and has a round-back design to help you maintain good posture while sitting. If you are looking for a comfortable gaming chair, then the Atrix Premium Gaming Chair is the one for you!
4. Yeti Blackout USB Microphone
Yeti Blackout USB Microphone
The Yeti Blackout is one of the most effective, professional USB microphones available on the market. This microphone has a unique design that allows for optimal positioning for any voice recording. It provides pristine, studio-quality recordings and excellent performance that matches that of many high-end microphones costing ten times as much.
The Yeti Blackout is a USB microphone that provides pristine, studio-quality recordings. The unique design of the microphone allows you to position it however will suit your needs. Its USB connection also makes it simple to plug directly into your laptop or desktop computer without the need for an additional adapter or mixer. The sound quality is significantly higher than any headset mic out there, so it’s perfect if you want to produce professional recordings at home.
5. Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor
The Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor is one of a kind. It offers stable, stutter-free, and smooth gameplay without the annoying screen tearing that most gamers dread. Utilizing the futuristic design and its high-performance hardware, this monitor will make sure that you have smooth and stutter-free gameplay that would be hard to find elsewhere.
The Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor can bring immersive and realistic gaming to the next level. It has a curved screen and 1.7x pixel density that delivers lifelike images. This monitor also offers stable and stutter-free gameplay with its 165Hz refresh rate, which is coupled with AMD FreeSync technology for seamless visuals without screen tearing or stuttering. It also features an ergonomic stand to offer the best viewing angle for the user, making it easier for them to take on their opponents in-game.
6. Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition Console
There are many good features of the Xbox series S, but Microsoft marketing claims that it is the best in every way: small size, next-gen performance, sleek design - these all make it very attractive to gamers who want the latest technology in one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market.
With its new features of next-gen speed and performance, the Xbox S is the smallest and sleekest Xbox console to date. Along with this, you get an instant library of 100+ high-quality games to choose from. With all these features for an affordable price, the Xbox S is worth considering for anyone looking for a new console.
7. Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5
The DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 offers a more ergonomic design with a two-tone color scheme. It also features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. But most noteworthy is the inclusion of a built-in microphone and headphone jack for better communication.
Sony's DualSense 5 Controller for PlayStation 5 has a lot of innovative features, such as new haptic feedback that will enhance the gaming experience. The controller also has a built-in microphone and headphone jack which allows gamers to chat with other players online.
It has a built-in battery so that gamers can play as long as they want without having to worry about charging their controller or carrying around cables or power banks all the time while they play. And its adaptive triggers make playing games like fighting games more intuitive and responsive.
8. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset
The Active noise cancellation and volume-optimized active EQ are some of the popular features in Bose QC35 II. It is an ideal gaming headset that facilitates hours of gameplay by eliminating background noise for a crisp, clear sound.
For gamers, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset is the perfect balance between audio quality and comfort. The noise cancellation feature will help you focus on your game, as well as cancel out background distractions. Made to last, this headset is a perfect pick for gamers who enjoy hours of gameplay.
The Bose Q35 II Gaming Headset is comfortable and lightweight. It has 40 hours of battery life in wired gaming mode and up to 20 hours in wireless mode. No matter if you are a hardcore gamer or a more casual player, you will be satisfied with these headphones.
Qatar's football stadiums' AC technology serves as a testbed for an innovative cooling method.