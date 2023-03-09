Get ahead of the curve: 7 gadgets that will future-proof your life

1. LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine Available in three styles and four colors, the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine produces unique sounds that'll help you get better sleep. It also comes with precise volume control so you can adjust the sound according to your preferences. $ 31.99 at Amazon

Good sleep is essential to ensure you have a productive day. Miss out on that, and your entire morning routine is bound to go out of the window. The LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine was built for this very purpose - to help you get better sleep by canceling ou all the environmental distractions that might be disturbing it. It has a safe and robust design, and can be powered using AC or USB connection. It produces 10 distinct sounds that'll help you doze off or get that extra morning sleep your body craves. 2. Elite Magic Lantern

Elite 3-in-1 Magic Lantern The Elite 3-in-1 magic lantern has an excellent multifunctional use that can be availed in multiple situations. It comes with a lithium battery and can last around six hours while working in 3 different modes. $ 15.99 at Amazon

The best way to save pennies is to buy gadgets that offer multiple functionalities and can be used in various situations. Just like the Elite 3-in-1 Magic Lantern. This handy lantern can be used as a a camping, flash, and desk light. Powered with a 1500 mAh battery, it works for around six hours post a charging session of 3 hours. So, whether you're looking for a desk lamp to read late at night or want something to illuminate your path in a dark, eerie area, the Elite Magic Lantern will always help your cause. 3. Tap Strap 2 Wearable Keyboards

Tap Strap 2 Wearable Keyboard The Tap Strap 2 Wearable Keyboard is the first step you need to embrace a futuristic lifestyle. You can use air gestures to control several functions after wearing it on your fingers. Also, the wife array of compatibility will allow you to work with any device type at hand. $ 149.00 at Amazon