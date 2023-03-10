Here's why you need to watch the documentary 'Great British Aircraft' today

What is the Great British Aircraft about?

The first third covers the early days of aviation in Britain, from the Wright brother's first flight in 1903 to the outbreak of World War II in 1939. It focuses on the pioneering aviators and designers who pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the air, including the Wright brothers, Claude Grahame-White, and Sir Geoffrey de Havilland.

The documentary also explores the role of aviation in World War I, including the development of fighter planes like the Sopwith Camel and the Bristol F.2B and the rise of air power as a new dimension of warfare.

The documentary traces British aircraft evolution over time. umdash9/iStock

The second third covers the period from 1939 to 1945, when Britain was desperate to survive against Nazi Germany. The episode explores the critical aircraft that helped Britain win the war, including the Spitfire, Hurricane, Lancaster, and Mosquito.

It also looks at the people who designed and built these aircraft, such as R.J. Mitchell, Reginald Mitchell, and Barnes Wallis, and the innovative technologies they developed, such as radar and the bouncing bomb.

The last third covers the post-war period from the 1950s to the present, when jet-powered aircraft revolutionized aviation and made air travel accessible to millions worldwide. The episode focuses on iconic British aircraft such as the Comet, the Vulcan, the Harrier, and the Concorde.