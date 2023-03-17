Heavy Lift: Here's why this documentary is a must-watch

Each episode focuses on a different project and features interviews with engineers, architects, and other experts involved in the process. The series aims to give viewers an in-depth look at the science and planning behind these amazing engineering feats.

The series first aired in 2015 and ran for two seasons over eight episodes.

What is the first series of 'Heavy Lift' about?

The first episode, Moving the Mose, discusses how the city of Venice has been eroding for years due to persistently high seas. The construction of the massive, 7-billion-euro surge barrier against the tides that produce the so-called "Acqua Alta" has been planned for almost forty years, but it is only now that it is nearly finished.

The second, Jumboisation, examines the complex heavy hoist procedure known as "Jumboization" for expanding ships. Cruise ships are increasingly in demand as they get bigger and can carry more passengers.

The third and final episode of the first series, The Antonov Dream, tells the tale of the Ukrainian-built Antonov An-225, a remnant of the Cold War period aircraft that continues to fly challenging missions today. It holds the most aviation records for cargo lift and is the largest aircraft in the world.

The second season features even more impressive engineering projects

The second series kicks off with Ships That Carry Ships, which discusses how Asian shipyards are producing more ships than ever. But a certain logistics ship must take them across the oceans to get them to customers in the West in perfect condition, without any damage, and ready to use.