Here’s what you should gift your kids on Pi Day

Pi Day is celebrated every year on March 14 (3/14) to honor the mathematical constant π (pi), the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Incidentally, it also happens to be the birthday of Albert Einstein, one of the most renowned physicists of his age.

Pi has been calculated to be over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point and continues infinitely without repetition or pattern. Pi Day is an opportunity to celebrate mathematics, science, and technology; Pi-themed activities, games, and projects often mark it.