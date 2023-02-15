How to buy the inch-perfect TV stand for your home

Without further ado, let’s take a look at these factors; we advise you to follow the same chronology as listed below to make the right buying decision.

1. Size

The size is the most crucial factor that needs to be checked before you get a TV stand. You need to consider two factors before choosing the right TV stand size:

1) Width of the TV

The size of your TV will majorly dictate which TV stand you should buy. Usually, we measure the diagonal of the TV screen to get the screen size. However, when it comes to measuring the TV size for the purpose of buying a TV stand, it’s better to consider the entire width of the TV.

Once you have measured the entire width of the TV, make sure the TV stand is at least 1.5 to 2 inches wider on both sides. This will ensure you don’t bump into the TV while walking and cause accidents or mishaps.

2) Size of the living room

The living room size plays a crucial role in many ways. If you’ve chosen the perfect TV for your room considering its size, it’ll be easier to choose the best TV stand for it.

However, if the choice of TV is wrong for the room in question, say you’ve got a TV that’s far too large for the room itself, you’ll have issues getting the perfect TV stand for the TV because it’ll consume too much space.

If you’re in the market for a new TV for your room, you can consider this buying guide on how to choose the perfect one without breaking the bank.

Coming to the room size, considering you have the ideal size TV that suits your room, you can go for lofty TV stands for larger rooms. On the contrary, minimalistic pieces will go well with smaller rooms.