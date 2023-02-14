Here's how to create stunning digital AI art in seconds

I recently took up a short course named Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence by Machine Learning Scientist Jesper Dramsch and was seriously impressed with AI and its capabilities in terms of how it enables users to create spectacular pieces of art based merely on a set of text-based instructions. Here's an honest review of why this should be a go-to course for newbies or aspiring artists to develop their skills.

Put the art in artificial intelligence: What's it all about?

Jesper Dramsch Skillshare

Imagine ordering someone to create a piece of art or an image and getting it created within the blink of an eye. That would be amazing, right? That's precisely what Jesper teaches in this course – a basic step-by-step guide on how you can create stunning digital art pieces by using tools that have a very easy learning curve. If you're a beginner, you'll take to these tools as a fish does to water.

The tool we're talking about here is known as Stable Diffusion AI – a platform that creates your artwork based on your prompts. Across the 11 lessons in this course that span a total of 1 hour and 19 minutes, you'll learn how to write better prompts to create spectacular art pieces.

Through every stage, you're bound to learn something new. However, apart from the priceless knowledge imparted in the course by Jesper, I liked his focus on three things.

1. Ethics of generative art and AI

As you move forward, you'll come across a lesson where Jesper stresses an important issue about being ethical in the use of AI. The power of AI to create anything out of the smallest figment of human imagination also means it can be used for nefarious purposes. And Jesper means it well when he quotes the famous line from the movie "Spiderman," when he says 'With great power comes great responsibility.'