Here's how to create stunning digital AI art in seconds
ChatGPT has gathered a tremendous amount of steam in recent days, and rightly so. The sheer capability of this AI tool to help users complete tasks of various levels just makes you wonder how artificial intelligence will affect our lives in the years to come.
As a matter of fact, AI technology has already crept into our personal lives in various spheres. One of them happens to be art. Yes, AI is powerful enough to generate stunning pieces of art just on the basis of some text-based instructions.
I recently took up a short course named Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence by Machine Learning Scientist Jesper Dramsch and was seriously impressed with AI and its capabilities in terms of how it enables users to create spectacular pieces of art based merely on a set of text-based instructions. Here's an honest review of why this should be a go-to course for newbies or aspiring artists to develop their skills.
Put the art in artificial intelligence: What's it all about?
Imagine ordering someone to create a piece of art or an image and getting it created within the blink of an eye. That would be amazing, right? That's precisely what Jesper teaches in this course – a basic step-by-step guide on how you can create stunning digital art pieces by using tools that have a very easy learning curve. If you're a beginner, you'll take to these tools as a fish does to water.
The tool we're talking about here is known as Stable Diffusion AI – a platform that creates your artwork based on your prompts. Across the 11 lessons in this course that span a total of 1 hour and 19 minutes, you'll learn how to write better prompts to create spectacular art pieces.
Through every stage, you're bound to learn something new. However, apart from the priceless knowledge imparted in the course by Jesper, I liked his focus on three things.
1. Ethics of generative art and AI
As you move forward, you'll come across a lesson where Jesper stresses an important issue about being ethical in the use of AI. The power of AI to create anything out of the smallest figment of human imagination also means it can be used for nefarious purposes. And Jesper means it well when he quotes the famous line from the movie "Spiderman," when he says 'With great power comes great responsibility.'
Jesper sheds light on why it's important to study or take a peek at the models used to train these AI tools. He also mentions specific examples and certain biases in data that may not produce an impartial result. That makes it crucial to study the license, limitations, and biases of any AI tool to make sure we don't create harmful content that's meant to demean any person or community and spread misinformation.
2. What to learn next?
Coming second-to-last in this course, Jesper discusses the exceptional possibilities of AI and how it can be used to repair damaged images or create extensions of artwork about what it could possibly look like. In a nutshell, you can use Stable Diffusion AI to get inspiration when you're creating any artwork for a client.
3. Resource
Jesper also provides a really helpful LookBook that's a brief, abridged version of the video course in text form. It consists of example images created by AI using different prompt styles, so if you ever need to revise the course, this LookBook will save you time having to go through the lessons all over again.
What have people said about this course?
At the time of writing this review, Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence has 11 reviews. For all reviewers, this course has exceeded expectations, which is another good reason to watch it.
Here's what Artist and Photographer Denise Love had to say about it when she took this course:
"Great introduction to AI. I have been playing around in some AI lately myself. The ChatGPT seems really exciting to me as a small business owner and Midjourney is the AI art app I've been exploring. I liked seeing the difference in StableDifusion! I'm interested in where this will take us going forward!"
She was also able to create this artwork after taking the course.
Here's what Shannon Wisdom had to say on this course.
"Great class and introduction to AI art. Motivated to begin learning how to use the various AI art generators. Would be interested in taking more classes on the topics Jesper mentioned in the "learn next" section."
Here's a stylish artwork that Umer, one of the course students, has been able to create.
How will this course help you?
Jesper talks about this point as well. Here's a brief on how taking this course will help you in the long run.
- Generating inspiration for physical art pieces
- Generating prototypes for clients
- Breaking the creative block by creating diverse ideas
- Trying a fusion of different art styles to come up with something new
- Get faster iterations of ideas to speed up the decision-making process
Why should you be taking this course?
At the beginning of the course, Jesper Dramsch answers a very crucial question, and that answer itself is the reason why it's about time you start tinkering with AI tools to improve your artwork. When asked, "Will AI replace artists?" he says, "AI will not replace artists, but artists with AI will."
Simply put, AI is rapidly taking over human lives across various spheres. While there are still burning questions regarding the technology's capability to replace humans entirely in some jobs, there's no doubt it'll affect the way humans work in the near future. And the signs are pretty visible as late as of today.
Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence
Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence is a brief video course created by Machine Learning scientist Jesper Dramsch. Tailor-made specifically for beginners, this course helps newbies and budding artists get well-acquainted with artificial intelligence tools to create stunning and better pieces of artwork. The course is available on Skillshare, where you can start with a free trial for the first month and then buy a new membership.
The emergence of ChatGPT can be cited as the best example. This AI tool can write code, compose poetry, create music, create marketing taglines, and do so much more. As such, it's essential to learn the use of these tools to understand how they can be put to better use. With the competition steadily increasing, getting acquainted with AI technology will help you stay ahead of the curve.
Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence course is your entry ticket to the world of AI. So budding artists, painters, photoshop enthusiasts, and all those who're contemplating taking up visual arts as a career - there's never a better time than now to get used to AI technology.
Put the Art in Artificial Intelligence by Jesper Dramsch is available on Skillshare. You can sign up through this link and start watching it right away. What's more, you get so many other courses to consume, and you can get started with a 1-month free trial with Skillshare. So, in terms of the value the platform provides in lieu of the monetary compensation, that's a treasure trove costing a dime!
