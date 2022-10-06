How to setup a mobile office and live the life of a nomad
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic all but accelerated the transition to the remote work lifestyle, and now that the pandemic has just about subsided, most of us have become used to the work-from-home routine. As a matter of fact, many full-time work-from-home professionals have grown to love this way of life since it affords them more time with family members and an opportunity to travel while they work.
The prospect of being a digital nomad is a pretty enthralling one. Exploring different destinations while also managing your work routine is a luxury only afforded to a few. However, a nomadic work lifestyle isn't all about merry-making and enjoying destinations. There needs to be a proper setup that allows you to ensure your travel lifestyle doesn't affect your work and productivity.
That's precisely why having a mobile office with the right gadgets in your kit is a necessity that cannot be overlooked. Here's taking a peek at some of the most essential gadgets that need to make it to your working kit if you aspire to be a digital nomad.
1. A lightweight laptop
Microsoft Surface 4 Pro
The Microsoft Surface 4 Pro checks all the boxes as the perfect travel laptop. It's a lightweight, compact tablet that offers you the powers of a laptop. You can also use a stylus pen for more comfortable and convenient navigation.
The device in which all things start and come to an end; you simply can't set up without one. If you're looking for a laptop that suits a nomadic lifestyle, the weight and compactness of the device carry as much importance as your configurational choices.
For this specific purpose, we'd recommend going with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. It weighs only 2.79 lbs - the ideal weight to go for if you're a frequent traveler. Also, the screen size is perfect, as it contributes massively to the overall size of the laptop. Also, you can use this as a tablet with a stylus pen for even more convenience.
2. A WiFi hotspot
GlocalMe U3 WiFi Hotspot
The GlocalMe Wifi Hotspot boasts a 3000mAh battery life along with 13 hours of use. It can be used in over 140 countries and provides and adds tremendous stability to your work by providing a stable internet connection during travel. Also, you need not pay any roaming fees to use this hotspot.
The internet is the next most important thing to consider after a laptop. A WiFi hotspot goes a long way in delivering internet at impressive speed so you can focus on work without any hassle. Now, the best solution would be to use the hotspot from your phone. Why spend on a device when you can do it from a phone that you already have?
Well, a wireless WiFi hotspot adds more convenience to your travel. You don't need a SIM card for it, and the device can also deliver fast internet by smartly selecting a fast network. Secondly, you're not paying for any roaming charges; it's a pay-as-you-go WiFi facility. Also, wireless WiFi hotspots have advanced security features, so rest assured your data is in safe hands! We recommend going for the GlocalMe U3 Mobile Wireless Hotspot if you decide on getting one.
3. A USB charging station
Baseus PowerCombo USB-C Charger
The Baseus PowerCombo can charge up to 6 devices simultaneously. It's also compatible with a host of laptops, phones, and tablets, so you can have all the charging requirements in one place. Also, it offers overpower protection.
A power station is a basic need for any digital nomad who wishes to save desk space. It's a one-size-fits-all solution that can power up multiple tech devices all at once. Be it a tablet, laptop, or phone — a multiport charging station will leave you in awe in terms of the convenience it brings to your life.
The Baseus PowerCombo USB-C charging station is a great choice at a reasonable price tag that can charge all your devices simultaneously. It'll ensure you don't need to clean up the clutter of tangled wires around your desk — say goodbye to tangled wires affecting your productivity when you have this device at your aid!
4. A work desk
Worky Home Office
The Home Office desk is an innovative solution to clearing clutter on a desk and embracing an organized approach to work. Apart from holding your stationery items and laptop, it also offers desk storage for some more. There are many other exciting features that make it a must-have for any nomad or a frequent traveler.
What if we tell you it's possible to carry your entire office setup in a bag? When we say 'work desk,' the usual laptop elevator lap desk comes to our mind. But that'd be too bulky to carry when you're traveling. After all, convenient travel is all about carrying stuff that doesn't take up a lot of space, and hence, traditional lap desks don't make the cut here.
Instead, this innovative Home Office portable workstation by Worky is all you need to have with you when setting out for your next workstation. It can hold a laptop and stationery items and also comes with built-in charging ports. There's also a video conferencing light that is useful for illuminating your workspace during meetings.
The most striking feature here is you can store all of these in the briefcase and set out for your next destination without having to worry about packing each item separately. It's lightweight and portable enough, so you can easily carry it during travel.
5. Noise-cancelling headphones
Beats Studio Earbuds
The Beats Studio buds offer a powerful and balanced sound output. They're a great choice to go for if you're looking for earbuds that'll last for a long time and provide quality output. The lightweight and compact design of the earbuds means you won't need to compromise on your backpack storage space. Also, they are available in five different colors.
Work-from-home, as much as it does allow you to explore new places, you simply cannot cut off contact with your colleagues. Collaborations are important, and a pair of the correct noise-canceling headphones can help you have smooth and seamless communication with them. You can also get a pair of headphones in this case, but we'd specifically recommend earbuds to align more with the objective of using products that take up minimal space in your luggage.
The Beats Studio earbuds deliver a powerful and well-balanced sound and also come with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. In terms of performance, these earbuds offer up to 8 hours of use. They come with a charging case, so your earbuds will keep on charging when you store them.
What's more, the Beats Studio earbuds are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. You can connect them to your laptop via Bluetooth. All in all, they're a great choice if you're looking for quality earbuds that ooze quality and can last for a long time.
6. A Portable wireless mouse
FENIFOX Flat Wireless Mouse
An ultra-thin and slim wireless mouse that's easy to carry anywhere. It also takes up very little safe in contrast to the traditional mouse and is very easy to operate. . Also, it comes with a low-decibel button that is suitable for coffee shops, libraries, and other occasions.
A portable wireless mouse can allow you to navigate easily if you're uncomfortable using the laptop mousepad. In this case, we would recommend going for the FENIFOX slim and portable wireless mouse.
It's a pretty compact and lightweight mouse that looks so thin you'd feel as if it's very much aligned with the surface. It boasts compatibility with a wide array of devices and is an environment-friendly and energy-saving device.