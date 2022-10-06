How to setup a mobile office and live the life of a nomad

The prospect of being a digital nomad is a pretty enthralling one. Exploring different destinations while also managing your work routine is a luxury only afforded to a few. However, a nomadic work lifestyle isn't all about merry-making and enjoying destinations. There needs to be a proper setup that allows you to ensure your travel lifestyle doesn't affect your work and productivity. That's precisely why having a mobile office with the right gadgets in your kit is a necessity that cannot be overlooked. Here's taking a peek at some of the most essential gadgets that need to make it to your working kit if you aspire to be a digital nomad. 1. A lightweight laptop

Microsoft Surface 4 Pro The Microsoft Surface 4 Pro checks all the boxes as the perfect travel laptop. It's a lightweight, compact tablet that offers you the powers of a laptop. You can also use a stylus pen for more comfortable and convenient navigation. $ 1002.79 at Amazon

The device in which all things start and come to an end; you simply can't set up without one. If you're looking for a laptop that suits a nomadic lifestyle, the weight and compactness of the device carry as much importance as your configurational choices. For this specific purpose, we'd recommend going with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. It weighs only 2.79 lbs - the ideal weight to go for if you're a frequent traveler. Also, the screen size is perfect, as it contributes massively to the overall size of the laptop. Also, you can use this as a tablet with a stylus pen for even more convenience. 2. A WiFi hotspot

GlocalMe U3 WiFi Hotspot The GlocalMe Wifi Hotspot boasts a 3000mAh battery life along with 13 hours of use. It can be used in over 140 countries and provides and adds tremendous stability to your work by providing a stable internet connection during travel. Also, you need not pay any roaming fees to use this hotspot. $ 119.00 at Amazon