How to setup a home theater system without breaking the bank
Entertainment is a big part of people's lives. We work hard to earn our daily bread, and at the end of a hectic workday, it’s all but natural to satisfy the want of watching a good movie with an immersive experience. After all, you can’t just enjoy your favorite shows and movies just by munching popcorn, right?
An excellent home theater is the best way to ensure you get the cinematic experience you need. Impressive sound, a big screen that brings the characters to life, and a seating area that just oozes comfort from every nook and corner – think of it as a ticket to the world of fiction.
Win at all these areas, and you’ll never want to leave the couch once you enjoy this life-like experience of watching your favorite movie. On that note, let’s take a peek into how you can build this home theater system in your own home.
1. Display
There are multiple elements that’ll decide whether your home theater system will provide exactly the type of experience you’re looking for. The display tops that list. It’s the crown jewel of your home theater system.
Usually, when we think of a home theater, we often think of a big screen. However, the size you select will profoundly impact your watching experience. A screen too big will have you swinging from left to right and vice-versa so that you are able to absorb all the action on the screen.
Think about the time when you had to sit in the front row of a theater to watch a movie. A downright painful experience for your neck, right? Here's what you can do to avoid that happening every time you sit down to watch a movie at home.
If you know the distance between the display screen and the seating area, ensure that the height of the display should be 1/3rd of that distance. Secondly, you can place the screen about 24 to 36 inches above the ground to get a 15 to 20-degree viewing angle.
Ensure you avoid buying a display screen with high gain, as it can significantly affect your viewing experience.
If you’re looking for low-budget options, consider going for pull-down screens since they’ll save you both money and storage space as they’re retractable. That doesn’t go to say fixed screens don’t have any benefits. Of course, they provide a tighter surface tension that leads to a crisper and clearer image quality.
2. Projector
Selecting a projector is by far the most important task if you’re looking to set up a home theater system. It’s the only way you can go beyond the size of the TV to enjoy that life-like experience of watching movies.
When choosing a projector, make sure it’s specifically a model that supports films instead of going for projectors that are made for business presentations.
Remember, a projector needs a proper throw distance – the distance between the projector and the screen. To make it easier, you can use this projection calculator to determine the exact location your projector should be placed at from the display screen.
If you’re going for a 3D projector, you’ll require an additional transmitter and a pair of 3D glasses to enjoy 3D entertainment to its fullest. Make sure you always look out for a projector with adjustable optical zoom, probably 1.5x zoom or more. Having a projector with a good optical zoom will allow you to adjust the image quality easily.
3. Audiovisual system
A soundbar is definitely an upgrade to the standard TV sound; however, it doesn’t offer the same quality as an actual surround sound system. If you’re setting up a home theater system, then having an actual surround sound setup will go a long way in delivering the experience you’re looking to enjoy.
You can opt for a 5.1, 7.1, or 9.1 surround sound system according to your needs. Whichever you select, these systems will surely fill you with awe with their sonorous sound.
If you’re looking to get a 5.1 surround sound system, make sure you place two speakers and a subwoofer in front of the room, while the remaining two speakers can be placed behind the seating area. For a more immersive experience, you can go for a 7.1 surround sound system and keep the additional two speakers right behind the audience.
4. Media Player
A media player is where the actual entertainment starts; you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite TV shows and movies in the blink of an eye with a media player integrated into your home theater system.
The third-generation Apple TV 4K is one of the best options when it comes to streaming devices in the market. It supports all popular streaming devices and allows the audience to enjoy 4K content.
This summer saw a surge in travelers, and their lost or mishandled luggage. Can AI save the mounting baggage crisis?