How to setup a home theater system without breaking the bank

An excellent home theater is the best way to ensure you get the cinematic experience you need. Impressive sound, a big screen that brings the characters to life, and a seating area that just oozes comfort from every nook and corner – think of it as a ticket to the world of fiction.

Win at all these areas, and you’ll never want to leave the couch once you enjoy this life-like experience of watching your favorite movie. On that note, let’s take a peek into how you can build this home theater system in your own home.

1. Display

Images that jump out Amazon

There are multiple elements that’ll decide whether your home theater system will provide exactly the type of experience you’re looking for. The display tops that list. It’s the crown jewel of your home theater system.

Usually, when we think of a home theater, we often think of a big screen. However, the size you select will profoundly impact your watching experience. A screen too big will have you swinging from left to right and vice-versa so that you are able to absorb all the action on the screen.

Think about the time when you had to sit in the front row of a theater to watch a movie. A downright painful experience for your neck, right? Here's what you can do to avoid that happening every time you sit down to watch a movie at home.

If you know the distance between the display screen and the seating area, ensure that the height of the display should be 1/3rd of that distance. Secondly, you can place the screen about 24 to 36 inches above the ground to get a 15 to 20-degree viewing angle.