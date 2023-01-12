9 incredible gadgets that will make your jaw drop

Such gadgets always tend to be the best conversation starters, and the moment you showcase them to your guests or peers, appreciation for your unique taste is all but a guarantee. We recently stumbled across a couple of such cool gadgets, and it'd be criminal not to share them with you guys. So, just have a look! 1. WBM Selenite Crystal Lamp

WBM Selenite Crystal Lamp Looking out for a source of illumination that can create a sensory, relaxing atmosphere? This glacier-like lamp is the perfect choice to go with. It can be used to relax after a tiresome workday or create a soothing ambience for your spiritual activities. And oh, did we mention it's also a great gift choice? $ 24.99 at Amazon

Post a tiresome day at work; it's not just a soothing coffee that'll refresh you. A serene low-lit atmosphere works wonders in these cases. And you can trust this WBM Selenite Crystal Lamp to create one for you. Made of pure and natural selenite, this crystal lamp also augments your room decor with its aesthetic glacier-like structure. This lamp makes a wonderful gift for a loved one, or you can get it just for yourself. Use it for meditation or any other spiritual activities – creating a calm and relaxing atmosphere to slow down your day. 2. Playlearn Bubble Tube Lamp

Playlearn Bubble Tube Lamp Looking to spruce up your living room or bedroom with a gorgeous piece of home decor? The Playlearn Bubble Lamp checks all the boxes you'd expect of a lamp for creating an ambient atmosphere. What's more, it's a conversation starter and you won't be tired flaunting it when you're hosting guests at your place! $ 145.00 at Walmart

Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood in your abode. And hence, it's essential to have a mixture of bright as well as dim lights across all rooms to make sure they supplement how you feel at a particular moment. The Playlearn Bubble Tube Lamp is one such object that'll help you be yourself and enjoy your own company. This 4 feet lamp looks aesthetic and creates a serene ambiance you can relax in. What's more, it's also a great attraction for kids, especially those with autism, ADHD, or special needs. With synthetic fish inside, this lamp has energy-efficient LEDs that make it cost-effective to run. 3. Hovico Bulb Humidifier