Bring the beats: 7 indoor party speakers for your next bash
Hey there, party people! Are you gearing up for your next indoor shindig or looking to elevate the vibes with some killer tunes with an indoor party speaker?
Gone are the days of mediocre sound quality and lackluster bass. It's all but natural to expect a high-quality audio experience that'll make you feel like you're in the front row of your favorite concert. Well, you're in luck because we've rounded up some of the best party speakers for your next indoor soiree. These speakers will bring the beats and have everyone on their feet in no time!
So, get ready to turn up the volume before we dive into our top picks for the best indoor party speakers.
1. RUIXINDA Magnetic Levitating Speaker
RUIXINDA Magnetic Levitating Speaker
With portability and stylish design as its hallmarks, RUIXINDA Magnetic Levitating Speaker can easily attract eyeballs and get you praises for your unique choice. When it's not working as a speaker, it doubles up as a great home decor piece that adds a futuristic feel to any room.
The RUIXINDA Magnetic Levitating Speaker is both a conversation starter and an incredible speaker that's sure to impress your friends and family. It oozes 360-degree stereo sound that's crisp and clear.
Portability is one of this speaker's best attributes; since it weighs only 2.65 pounds, you can carry it anywhere with you. Also, there's a touch panel at the top of the levitating orb, so you can operate the speaker easily.
2. LanSuper Colorful Bluetooth Speaker
LanSuper Colorful Bluetooth Speaker
The LanSuper Colorful Bluetooth Speaker offers pleasant visuals by changing colors while playing music. Also, it boasts a superb sound quality apart from having the ability to amp up the party mood. If you're looking for a good speaker at an affordable price, this one's definitely worth consideration.
The LanSuper Bluetooth Speaker can take your party ambiance up a notch with its impressive stereo surround sound and rich bass. If you go for two of these beauties, you're in for an auditory treat. The light show is one of its main features, as the speaker seamlessly switches between eight different colors to deliver an immersive audio experience.
If you're considering taking the LanSuper speaker to a beach party, the IPX68 waterproof rating will ensure you don't regret your decision. Also, if you're looking for a cool gift for your loved ones or office colleagues, this lovely speaker is worth a try.
3. Monster Sparkle Bluetooth Speaker
Monster Sparkle Bluetooth Speaker
The Monster Sparkle Bluetooth Speaker boasts an impressive sound quality with a super rich bass. Added to that, the lightning modes can create an enthralling light show to build the ambiance for an enjoyable party. Also, it doubles up as a power bank through the USB port that can be used to charge your smartphone.
The Monster Sparkle does justice to its name, given that it produces a monstrous sound with heavy bass – the perfect audio recipe you need to have a blast at any party. The powerful stereo sound will allow you to enjoy any party to the fullest, while the 24H playtime ensures the party won't last for a short time.
The Monster Sparkle Bluetooth Speaker also has six full-panel lighting effects that create a captivating light shoe and awe your guests to the core. Apart from that, it also has a USB port so you can charge your phone.
4. EIFER Skull Bluetooth Speaker
EIFER Skull Bluetooth Speaker
The EIFER Skull Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect choice for any party animal, thanks to its catchy and cool design coupled with a commendable sound quality. Also, it offers a microphone so users can croon to the tunes of their favorite melodies and create happy memories.
If you want a speaker that also looks great apart from producing top-notch sound, the EIFER Skull Bluetooth Speaker is worth a try. The skull design of this speaker literally screams 'party!' along with the bright lights that can create cool scenes at your house party.
Coming to the sound, this speaker produces impressive audio up to 50 ft easily. Weighing less than 4 pounds, it's also a great option to carry on short trips or camping adventures. What's more, the speaker is equipped with a rudimentary wired microphone if you want to sing your heart out on your favorite tunes.
5. JBL PartyBox 110
JBL PartyBox 110
The JBL PartyBox is a pretty impressive speaker that has an aesthetically pleasing design and a powerful sound quality. The party lights allow for a dynamic light show and create a pleasant, enjoyable party atmosphere. Also, you can control the speaker using an app from a distance.
As its name suggests, the PartyBox 110 by JBL is tailor-made for parties. It comes with a signature sound and two adjustable bass levels. It offers 12 hours of playtime coupled with a portable design that allows you to take it anywhere with you.
Also, if you plan to have a party on the beach or at the poolside, the IPX4 splashproof rating ensures you can safely use the JBL PartyBox 110 at such events. To make operation easier, you can use the PartyBox app that enables you to take total control of the speaker from a distance.
6. SRS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
SRS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
If you want a wireless Bluetooth speaker that combines powerful sound, long battery life, splash-resistant design, pleasant ambiance LED lighting, and easy portability, the Sony SRS is the way to go. Trust us, your ears (and your party guests) will thank you!
Hey there, music lovers! Are you looking for a wireless Bluetooth speaker that delivers a powerful party sound while also being easy to carry around? Look no further than the Sony SRS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker!
This little beauty packs a big punch when it comes to sound quality. With its powerful audio output, you'll be able to feel the bass in your bones, while the crisp highs will make you feel like you're in the front row of your favorite concert.
But that's not all – the Sony SRS also boasts an impressive 20-hour battery life, so you can keep the party going all night long. And with its IPX4 splash-resistant design, you won't have to worry about a little rain or splashing water ruining your fun.
7. House of Marley Bag of Riddim 2 Portable Speaker
House of Marley Bag of Riddim 2 Portable Speaker
This speaker is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so you can easily connect your phone or tablet and start playing your favorite tunes. And best of all, the House of Marley Bag of Riddim 2 is designed with the environment in mind, using sustainable materials and eco-friendly manufacturing practices.
This amazing speaker features two 3.5" woofers that deliver powerful bass and clear, detailed sound that will blow you away. The Bag of Riddim 2 is expertly crafted with high-quality materials, giving it a sleek, modern look that's sure to impress.
And with up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, you can keep the music going all day and night. Whether you're hosting a party, hanging out with friends, or just relaxing at home, this speaker has got you covered.