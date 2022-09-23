iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which one should you buy?

As it happens with every new model, Apple always has new features in store, and this time is no different. The iPhone 14 has its new features to boast about, but along with them comes a hefty price tag. When spending that much, it's vital to learn if it'd be prudent to do so. On that note, let's dive right in and have these two most powerful Apple models locking horns.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: What's similar?

Source: Amazon null

In many ways, you'd find both these models are mirror images of each other — if you're comparing the basic specifications. Here's a run-down through the similar specs between these two models.

Display Size: 6.1 inches

Display type: OLED

Capacity: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Operating System: iOS 16

Apart from these specs, both models also have Apple Pay, video and audio calling, fast charging, MagSafe compatibility, Face ID, eSim, and IP68 rating for splash, water, and dust resistance.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: What's different?

Source: Amazon null

There are various factors across the board in which both models differ from each other, but these aren't major differences. The iPhone 14 offers a couple of new features that aren't found in its predecessor. Let's take a look at what these are.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Apple iPhone 14 offers the new Emergency SOS feature that'll help you get connected to the emergency services even when you're out of cellular range. All you've to do is direct your iPhone to the satellite. It can take about 15 seconds to send an SOS message, which will be sent to the nearest emergency center and then relayed to the emergency services.