Bought a new iPhone recently? Here are 10 handy accessories for the apple of your eye!

JSAUX Wireless Magnetic Charger A lightweight and portable charger that makes powering up your iPhone 14 a breeze. It is available in five colors, so you have an array of options to choose from. It can also limit the charging automatically if the phone heats up during the charging session. $ 18.99 at Amazon

The best thing about wireless magnetic chargers is you don't need to keep re-positioning them. They offer quick alignment that enables you to connect your phone to easily charge, even in a pitch-black room. The JSAUX magnetic wireless charger offers you the luxury of not having to switch on the light just to make sure you're correctly connecting your phone. It's a lightweight and portable charger, much like Apple's MagSafe chargers.It's available in five different colors. If you opt for this accessory, make sure to use it with an 18W, 20W, or higher USB-C or USB-A adapter. Also, the JSAUX charger can limit the battery charging session to only 80% if your phone gets hot. 2. Ailuin 3-Pack Screen Protector and Camera Lens Kit

Ailuin 3-Pack Screen Protector and Camera Lens Kit The kit includes a screen protector and camera lens protector that is made with high-quality materials to ensure maximum protection of your device. The camera protector kit also offers a night shooting function, meaning you can take crisp and clear pictures in dark areas or at night. $ 8.97 at Amazon

Ailuin is committed to providing the best screen protectors and camera lens kits for its customers. It is made of high-quality tempered glass, which is 9H hardness and maximum protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps. It is also easy to apply. Ailuin also offers a must-have for those who love to take pictures at night. It offers a night shooting function that can be used in both the front camera and rear camera. 3. Perilogics Cell Phone Holster

Perilogics Cell Phone Holster This accessory is the best option for people who want their mobile phones safe and secure. It has a magnet closure for quiet operation and is made of rugged nylon for durability, There’s also the zipper storage for holding small items like keys and credit cards. $ 15.99 at Amazon

The Perilogics Cell Phone Holster is a great product for anyone who wants to keep their phone and other items secure. It has a magnet closure that allows users to operate their iPhones without making any sounds. The holster is made of rugged nylon and has zipper storage for holding small items in the bag. It can be installed vertically or horizontally, which makes it convenient for users. 4. VEGO iPhone 14 Case

VEGO iPhone 14 Case This is a high-quality case that has four colors and is made of thermoplastic polyurethane. It also has a slidable camera lens cover, a rotating kickstand, and offers excellent drop protection. $ 19.99 at Amazon