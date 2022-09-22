Bought a new iPhone recently? Here are 10 handy accessories for the apple of your eye!
The iPhone 14 series quickly became the new darling of the market when it was launched earlier this September. With users lining up at Apple stores to get their hands on the brand new iPhone 14, some accessories are as essential as oxygen is to life.
Some of these accessories amplify user experience, while others make sure your phone stays safe from accidental falls. That being said, let's dive right in and get to know these helpful essentials.
JSAUX Wireless Magnetic Charger
A lightweight and portable charger that makes powering up your iPhone 14 a breeze. It is available in five colors, so you have an array of options to choose from. It can also limit the charging automatically if the phone heats up during the charging session.
The best thing about wireless magnetic chargers is you don't need to keep re-positioning them. They offer quick alignment that enables you to connect your phone to easily charge, even in a pitch-black room. The JSAUX magnetic wireless charger offers you the luxury of not having to switch on the light just to make sure you're correctly connecting your phone.
2. Ailuin 3-Pack Screen Protector and Camera Lens Kit
The kit includes a screen protector and camera lens protector that is made with high-quality materials to ensure maximum protection of your device. The camera protector kit also offers a night shooting function, meaning you can take crisp and clear pictures in dark areas or at night.
3. Perilogics Cell Phone Holster
This accessory is the best option for people who want their mobile phones safe and secure. It has a magnet closure for quiet operation and is made of rugged nylon for durability, There’s also the zipper storage for holding small items like keys and credit cards.
4. VEGO iPhone 14 Case
This is a high-quality case that has four colors and is made of thermoplastic polyurethane. It also has a slidable camera lens cover, a rotating kickstand, and offers excellent drop protection.
Andobil Car Mount
This car mount is available in two colors - black and silver. It is suitable for all cars and has a super suction cup, which can hold the phone securely. Moreover, it has a non-slip rubber pad, which provides stability and a solid support frame to ensure the phone does not fall off.
6. HATALKIN 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
This charging station has an elegant design with a slim profile. It also has an anti-slip mat to prevent your devices from slipping off the surface. It comes with a 1-year warranty for any defects or malfunctions.
7. Havaya Flip Cover
This flip cover has been designed in such a way that it gives full access to all buttons and ports of the phone while it’s still inside the cover. The flip cover also comes with an additional card holder on the back which can be used to store cards, money, or anything else you want.
8. AINOPE iPhone Car Charger
This is a portable and reliable charger that you can use in your car. It is available in four colors and comes with a protective case to protect your device from overheating.
PurePort Cleaning Kit
The PurePort iPhone Cleaning Kit is a cleaning kit that will help your phone function and look new. It is also designed to restore the cable connections. It can help you clear lint, hair, fluff, dust, oils, and other contaminants.
10. Sensyne Phone Tripod
The tripod is an adjustable height, which means it can be used with just about any smartphone. It also has a perfect angle, so you can take photos or videos from any perspective you want. You can use the tripod as a selfie stick, and it also comes with an adjustable phone mount that will fit most smartphones, including your iPhone 14.
