Top 7 island mount range hoods for a safer and healthier kitchen

An island mount range hood is great as you don't have to install it on the ceiling or wall. It can be installed in the middle of the kitchen, and it is less intrusive than a wall-mount range hood. In conclusion, an island mount range hood is a great option for your kitchen if you want to save space and create more room in your kitchen. That being said, let's take a look at some of the best range hoods you can consider buying. 1. Winflo Island-Mount Range Hood

Winflo Island-Mount Range Hood This is a gentle and powerful home appliance that will make your cooking experience worry-free with its modern design and powerful suction. This range hood also has a dual-sided design, which makes it easy to clean. $ 964.00 at Houzz

The Winflo Island-Mount Range Hood is a gentle, quiet, and powerful home appliance that efficiently operates in any kitchen. It has a top-of-the-line 5-speed fan along with a powerful motor that can deliver 475 CFM of airflow. In addition, it has four powerful LED lights which illuminate the area underneath the hood. This high-end island mount range hood has been designed to impress and will stand out as one of your best investments for your home or commercial establishment. The Winflo Range Hood has an eye-popping contemporary European design constructed from stainless steel. 2. ZLINE Copper Island Range Hood

ZLINE Copper Island Range Hood The design of this range hood has a modern look and feel, it also has an attractive price tag without compromising durability. Not only does it have an elegant modern design, but it also comes with a durable stainless steel construction to offer you the best of both worlds. $ 1531.00 at Houzz