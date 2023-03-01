8 Meaningful Women's Day gifts to show her you care
Women’s Day is all about celebrating the top females in your life – women who have played a crucial role in shaping you as a person. Be it your mom, sister, wife, or friend, each will have one or more significant contributions to making your life better.
And that’s precisely why it’s essential to hand them the rightful appreciation they deserve. Here are a few thoughtful gifts to help you express love and gratitude for all the important women in your life.
1. Belkin Face Tracking Phone Mount
Belkin Face Tracking Phone Mount
For vloggers and content creators, you can’t stumble upon a gift more useful than the Belkin Face Tracking Phone Mount. It holds your phone and moves according to your facial movements. Video shooting becomes hands-free and easier when you’ve got this gadget holding your phone.
The Belkin Face Tracking Phone Mount is a godsend for video creators, given the fact that it can hold your phone and move it according to your facial movements while you’re shooting a video or a reel. Be it in landscape or portrait mode, this device can rotate 360 degrees. Also, there’s a powerful magnetic collection at play to ensure top-notch alignment.
2. Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge
Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge
It's stylish, sleek, and multifunctional. Honestly, one 10L Cooluli Mini Fridge can help you variety of things ranging from food and beverages to skincare and beauty products. What's more, you can carry it anywhere with you, thanks to its compact size and lightweight design.
Available in eight different colors and two sizes, the Cooluli 10L Mini Fridge is probably one of the most versatile products you’ll ever lay your hands on. It can store multiple things ranging from beauty products to food and beverages. The EcoMax technology used by this fridge ensures it doesn’t consume too much power. Additionally, it can go from cooling to warming the products inside within one switch.
3. Floating Plant Pot
Floating Plant Pot
It's no secret women love home decor and anything that'll help improve the aesthetics of their homes. The Floating Plant Pot is one such product - a sleek and shiny object that can attract the attention and gives any home a futuristic look. Not just at home, but it's also a great object to have on an office desk.
A sleek and shiny plant pot revolving 360 degrees in midair – that’s probably one of the first things guests are bound to notice when they visit your home. The sheen of the pot, coupled with its unique functionality, makes it a sure conversation starter. Also, powered by electromagnetic induction, this plant pot requires no battery to work.
4. Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle
This smart bottle ensure the women in your life stay fit and healthy by helping them hit their hydration goals. It can track the water intake via a Bluetooth app and also has a novel way of sending reminders when you need to increase your water intake. An aesthetic product fused with functionality - that's a rare combination to find.
The Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle is the perfect companion if you aren’t very aware of how much water you consume in a day. With this water bottle, you can track your water intake via Bluetooth on your smartphone. It will glow, sending timely reminders when you need to increase your water intake. All in all, it’s a fantastic, aesthetically pleasing and functional gift that any recipient would love.
5. Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband
Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband
Neckbands are increasingly popular in an age where lightweight and portable design reigns supreme. The Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband conforms to this trend and offers an excellent sound quality coupled with an impressive battery life, so you can enjoy your favorite melodies the way they should be.
The Sony SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband is probably one of the best thoughtful gadgets you could consider giving your loved ones. It provides an enriching sound that elevates your audio experience to the next level. Equipped with USB-C quick charging, it provides 20 hours of battery life that’ll ensure you can use it for long hours without running out of power.
6. UBOTIE Portable Bluetooth Keyboard
UBOTIE Portable Bluetooth Keyboard
When it comes to gifts, a vintage or retro present is sure to appeal the recipients due to the nostalgia attached to it. The UBOTIE Portable Bluetooth Keyboard is one such device that'll be loved by anyone and everyone who uses it, sheerly for the fact that it takes them down the memory lane and to the good old days!
The UBOTIE Portable Bluetooth Keyboard boasts a retro appeal – resembling a typewriter. It’s a functional device available in an array of different colors that make it look cool and funky. Easy to use and portable to carry, this keyboard can be used for PCs or mobile devices when you need to type anything via Bluetooth. Also, this keyboard is compatible with Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows devices.
7. Bellroy Tech Kit
Bellroy Tech Kit
The Bellroy Tech Kit is a simple pouch that hold your tech accessories in an organized manner. Available in five different colors, it can hold a variety of accessories ranging from chargers to power banks. Also, it's made from water-resistant woven fabric so you can rest assured your accessories are well protected if in case they come in contact with water.
Organized storage always helps keep things neat, and the greatest benefit is you can find them quickly when they’re kept in order. The Bellroy Tech Kit is designed for this very purpose. It’s a pouch that can hold all your essential tech accessories in one place and help you avoid clutter. From a mouse and a charger to cables and a power bank, it can hold multiple tech accessories.
8. Clutch Portable Phone Charger
Clutch Portable Phone Charger
How about having a charger that's actually looks like a credit card and can fit in easily within your bag? The Clutch Portable Phone Charger hardly takes any storage space and ensures your phone never dies out due to low battery.
Another lightweight accessory, albeit one that boasts a brilliant design and commendable usage. The Clutch Portable Phone Charger has an ultra-skinny design that ensures it can fit in the tightest of spaces, all while keeping your phone from running out of battery. It also comes with a lightweight metal frame for protection and acts as a fantastic travel accessory.
