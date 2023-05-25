Memorial Day 2023: 12 exciting gadgets to transform your life

Memorial Day 2023: 12 exciting gadgets to transform your lifeGet ready for the shopping spree!Atharva Gosavi| May 25, 2023 10:55 AM ESTCreated: May 25, 2023 10:55 AM ESTDealsMemorial Day 2023 gadgets1 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Memorial Day doesn’t just mark the start of summer, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to save a few mounds of cash while you’re shopping online. A slurry of deals is available, meaning you’ll find whatever you need or want at a reduced price. Amazon isn't left far behind, with many retailers like Walmart, Target, and many others already getting into the fray by offering mouth-watering deals. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals you won’t like to miss out on. While Memorial Day falls on May 29 this year, you can still get your hands on some early deals and save cash. So, without further ado, let’s hop in and look at some of the best cut-price deals available. 1. Ninja AF101 Air FryerNinja AF101 Air FryerRoasting, reheating, dehydrating; this 4-quart capacity air fryer can help you whip up easy meals within minutes with 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Probably the only thing you need if you're contemplating on embracing a healthier lifestyle.$89.99 at AmazonAre you looking to reduce your fat intake this season? Here’s the perfect air fryer to help you get the job done. Enjoy guilt-free food with a machine that’s easy to use and clean and allows you to take it anywhere you go. 2. PETLIBRO Automatic Cat FeederPETLIBRO Automatic Cat FeederIf you're worried about your feline friend being given her food in your absence, let this automatic cat feeder take care of it. It boasts an LCD screen and you can easily schedule it according to your pet's needs.$55.98 at AmazonIf you’re constantly out of the home and have no one to take care of your pet, the PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder is the perfect device to have in this case. You can schedule this machine to dispense food according to your pet’s routine and record a 10-second message that can be played five times to ask your pet to eat. 3. Hydro Flask BottleHydro Flask BottleThe Hydro Flask Bottle boasts a sleek and premium design with the ability to keep water cold for around 24 hours. If the need be, you can also have this bottle keep the water hot for around 44 hours. And, that's thanks to the TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation.$29.89 at AmazonSummer’s already here, and when your throat goes dry, you don’t want to gulp down water that got boiled due to heat, do you? The Hydro Flask Bottle can keep water cold for about a day, so you can rest assured you’ll drink chilled water whenever needed. 4. Razor A3 Kick ScooterRazor A3 Kick Scooterthe Razor A3 Kick Scooter will take your commute experience up by a notch, especially if you're looking for a healthier way to travel. It comes with impressive suspension that guarantees a smoother ride, not to mention its sleek and lightweight chassis that makes it a cinch to carry this scooter around wherever you go.$42.00 at AmazonLooking for a healthier way to commute to your workplace? Thanks to its vibration-dampening suspension, you can opt for the Razor A3 Kick Scooter, which enables a smoother ride. Apart from that, it’s also easier to transport and durable to last for a long time. 5. New Air Silver Countertop Ice MakerNewAir Countertop Ice MakerWith a simple two-button operation, the NewAir Countertop Ice Maker will ensure you have about 40 pounds of ice cubes created in a day. The extra-thick insulation in the ice maker can keep the ice colder for longer hours of time. Also, this machine is surprisingly easy to carry wherever you want it to, thanks to its compact design.$143.00 at AmazonIce is mandatory in summer, and this countertop ice maker will ensure you can whip up a couple of pounds of ice every day. What’s more, water melted from the ice cubes drains back into the machine to get recycled into ice cubes again!6. Zojirushi Fuzzy Rice CookerZojirushi Fuzzy Rice CookerThe Zojirushi Fuzzy Rice Cooker has a bunch of special functions that enable it to cook different types of rice. It also comes with multiple accessories to make cooking rice an easy task. The LCD clock and display will notify you when the cooking cycle ends and when your freshly cooked rice is ready to be enjoyed!$182.60 at AmazonThe Zojirushi Fuzzy Rice Cooker is a unique device as it can cook almost every type of rice you can imagine. From brown rice to sushi rice to porridge, this magical machine can make 20 cups of any rice you need. Apart from its various cooking functions, there’s also a melodic beep to notify you when the cooking cycle is complete. 7. Fullstar Vegetable ChopperFullstar Vegetable ChopperThe Fullstar Vegetable Chopper allows you to ditch that knife and chop vegetables with its four interchangeable blades. The soft grip handle allows you to slice, dice, chop, and cut vegetables safely and easily.$23.99 at AmazonLooking for a way to denounce the knife and get chopping done faster? Let the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper aid you! This machine is simply brilliant when it comes to slicing, chopping, dicing, or cutting vegetables, thanks to its razor-sharp interchangeable blades. It also has a sturdy handle for easy grip, and the edges are rust-resistant so that they can last for a long time. 8. Loftie Alarm ClockLoftie Alarm ClockThe Lofttie Alarm Clock has a couple of really interesting features you wouldn't find in a normal alarm clock. So, if you're asking yourself what's the need to get an alarm clock when you can easily use your mobile phone for that purpose, we recommend you to check out the interesting features that the Loftie Alarm Clock has in store.$129.00 at AmazonAlarm clocks are about getting us up from bed on time, but this one’s a bit different and more functional, you could say. It can read bedtime stories or play meditations to help you sleep. And, when it’s about time, it’ll chime just like any other alarm clock to get you off the bed. 9. Sony HeadphonesSony HeadphonesHeadphones and earphones are always some of the best-selling products when it comes to sales. As far as it comes to this Sony piece, it packs a powerful sound with industry-leading noise-cancellation that allows you to enjoy your music without any external disturbance.$348.00 at AmazonThe Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones provide top-notch sound quality and allow hands-free calling if you wish to keep them on constantly around your neck. The ultra-comfortable and lightweight design means you won’t experience any body strain when you have these on. It also offers a 30-hour playback with quick charging, which enables you to get 3 hours in a 3-minute charging session!10. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee MachineNespresso Vertuo Coffee MachineFrom dark to mild to intense and smooth, the Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine makes it easier for you to brew any type of a coffee in an instant. It boasts precision brewing along with fully recyclable capsules and a retro-modern design that gives it a premium look.$174.98 at AmazonHere’s the perfect device to buy if you can’t start your day without a coffee! The Nespresso Veruo Coffee Machine can brew four single-cup sizes with the touch of a button. Also, it’s easy to clean and a cinch to use!11. ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire PitROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire PitWell, it's definitely not the season we're entering to buy something where you light a fire and sit around, but you can't help appreciate the sleek design of this graphite-colored concrete tabeltop fire pit. It's most certainly a simple decor piece for the table even there actually isn't a fire burning.$39.99 at AmazonNo ash, long burn, and multi-fuel; this tabletop fire pit can add a great ambiance to the living room. Built for long-time use, it offers about 2 hours of burn time and is an excellent choice for indoor and outdoor use. 12. iRobot Roomba Vacuum CleaneriRobot Roomba Vacuum CleanerIt's 2023 already and if you're planning to embrace more technology, the iRobot Roomba Vacuum Cleaner would be a great first choice. You can literally speak to it using Alexa and get your cleaning job without having to do it all by yourself.$224.39 at AmazonThe iRobot Roomba Vacuum is a great utility device if you wish to leave your floors spanking clean post a cleaning session. It has a 3-stage cleaning power and can be controlled via voice assistants like Alexa. Also, it works with dual brushes to adjust to multiple floor types. 