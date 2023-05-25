Memorial Day 2023: 12 exciting gadgets to transform your life

Memorial Day doesn’t just mark the start of summer, but it’s also an excellent opportunity to save a few mounds of cash while you’re shopping online. A slurry of deals is available, meaning you’ll find whatever you need or want at a reduced price.

Amazon isn't left far behind, with many retailers like Walmart, Target, and many others already getting into the fray by offering mouth-watering deals. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Memorial Day deals you won’t like to miss out on.

While Memorial Day falls on May 29 this year, you can still get your hands on some early deals and save cash. So, without further ado, let’s hop in and look at some of the best cut-price deals available.