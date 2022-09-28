Hold my monitor: 8 monitor arms for the perfect elevation
Monitor arms are a great way to organize your workstation as they give you more space on your desk and allow you to easily adjust the height of your monitor. They provide clean and clutter-free desk space and help you sit in the most ergonomic position possible.
There are a couple of factors you need to consider before zeroing in on the perfect monitor arm for your workspace.
1. Material
By material, we mean focusing on the overall build quality of the monitor arm. If you’re looking for a lightweight arm that promises long-lasting performance, you can go for the ones made out of aluminum. Furthermore, it’s also essential to make sure a monitor arm has durable clasps, so it can withstand the weight of the monitor without bending under pressure.
2. Flexibility
Monitor arms are all about enjoying comfort in an ergonomic position, which is why they can be tilted the way you wish. However, there are some arms that can tilt, swivel, and even raise the height of the monitor for additional comfort. You need to make sure how you want to adjust your monitor while working before deciding what type of flexibility your would-be monitor arm should have.
3. Multi-monitor support
Single monitor arms are the most popular, but if you’re working on more than one monitor at a time, you’ll need to look out for dual or triple monitor support arms.
4. Price
Generally, a pricey monitor arm will cost in the range of $200 to $300. Here, we have selected quality monitors under $200 to make sure you get the best quality for a reasonable price.
On that note, let’s dive right into the monitor arms so you can choose which one’s the right fit for you.
1. AVLT Dual Monitor Arm
AVLT Dual Monitor Arm
The AVLT Dual Monitor Arm is a great investment for anyone who spends hours at their desk every day. It will not only help you maintain an ergonomic position but will also save space on your desk, which means more room for other things like your laptop or notebooks!
The AVLT Dual Monitor Arm is a great way to make sure that you are always in the most ergonomic position. It is designed to fit 13" to 32" screens, and it has a heavy-duty metal base that can hold up to two monitors with an overall weight of 40lbs.
The height adjustment ranges from 10" to 32.7," so you can customize it for your needs and preferences. It also comes with VESA holes which make installation quick and easy.
2. MOUNT PRO Triple Monitor Arm
MOUNT PRO Triple Monitor Arm
The MOUNT PRO Triple Monitor Arm is the perfect solution for those with limited desk space. It can support up to three monitors and offers a wide range of adjustment options. This arm is easy to assemble and saves a great amount of desk space.
The MOUNT PRO Triple Monitor Arm is made of high-quality materials, and it's also very easy to assemble. It has a 360-degree rotation and a 90-degree swivel, which allows for an optimal viewing angle. The MOUNT PRO Triple Monitor Arm also has an adjustable height and tilt angle of 35 degrees, which makes it perfect for use with any type of desk or table. It’s a great fit for monitors within the size of 13 to 27 inches.
3. AVLT Single Monitor Arm
AVLT Single Monitor Arm
The AVLT Single Monitor Arm is perfect for people who want to save desk space while still being able to view their monitors at an ergonomic height. The arms are available in 2 colors, black and white, which makes them easy to coordinate with your office decor.
The AVLT Single Monitor Arm is a great option for those who want an ergonomic workstation. It fits 13 to 43-inch monitors and can hold up to 33 lbs. The arm allows you to save desk space by allowing the monitor to be moved closer or farther from the user.
This arm is available in two colors, black and white, and has an adjustable height that makes it easy to find the best viewing angle. The arm also comes with a cable management system that keeps cords organized and out of the way for a more clutter-free workspace.
4. Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm
Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm
The Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm is a perfect solution for those who want to improve their workstation and save space in the process. The arm can be adjusted in 3 different ways, which are height, rotation, and tilt. It also comes with a sleek and modular design that will add some style to your desk.
The Ergotron LX Single Monitor Arm can fit 34-inch monitors and has a 360-degree rotation, so you can choose whatever angle you need to be productive at work. It has 75 degrees of tilt for viewing your monitor in the most ergonomic position possible.
With a great design that can fit in any working environment, this monitor arm comes in three colors and boasts impressive build quality. If you’re searching for a durable monitor arm, the Ergotron LX monitor arm is a great option to try at a reasonable price.
5. HUANUO Dual Monitor Arm
HUANUO Dual Monitor Arms
This arm is a great way to enhance your productivity. It can be used on your desk or mounted on the wall. The arm is designed to hold monitors of various sizes and shapes, and it features a sleek and elegant design that makes it perfect for any office space
The HUANUO Dual Monitor Arm is actually a pair of arms that can be used to attach two screens to a desk. These arms rotate 360-degree and swivel up to 90-degree, making it easy to adjust the viewing angle of the screens.
The arms are sturdy and durable, and easy to install. The HUANUO Dual Monitor Arm is an excellent option for people who want to attach two screens with a single base, especially for people who use 17-inch monitors or larger up to 35 inches.
6. HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand
HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand
This monitor stand can provide you with more comfort when working on your computer because it provides you with an ergonomic viewing angle that reduces eye fatigue and neck strain. It is available in three colors and fits monitors from 17 to 32 inches.
The HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand is a great way to increase comfort, efficiency, and space. It is available in three colors and fits monitors from 17 to 32 inches. The stand has an adjustable arm that can be moved up or down as needed.
This will save you time by not having to constantly adjust the height of your monitor or keyboard when switching between tasks. The HUANUO Triple Monitor Stand is a great solution for anyone who wants to increase their productivity and efficiency without sacrificing comfort or space.
7. Jarvis Monitor Arm
Jarvis Monitor Arm
The Jarvis Monitor Arm is perfect for those who work at home, work in a small office space, or have limited desk space as it saves time by freeing up desk space while providing comfort and efficiency.
The Jarvis Monitor Arm is a product that will increase the comfort and efficiency of your workstation. This arm is available in three colors, black, silver, and white. It has an ergonomic positioning that will ensure you are always comfortable while working on your computer.
This arm also has an adjustable and stable base to make sure your monitor is always secure. The Jarvis Monitor Arm is sturdy and made from high-quality materials to ensure it lasts for years. It can support any monitor within the size range of 17 to 32 inches.
8. AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Arm
AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Arm
This monitor arm is a great product to get if you are looking for a dual monitor arm that is affordable and easy to set up. It’s also available at an affordable price and supports monitors with different screen sizes, the maximum limit being 32 inches.
The AmazonBasics Dual Monitor Arm is a very affordable option for those who are looking for an ergonomic, adjustable, and stylish dual monitor mount. It can hold up to 20 pounds and is available in black and silver.
It has a 70-degree adjustable tilt, so you can adjust the monitors to your preferred angle. The monitor arm has been ergonomically designed to reduce neck and eye strain while being adjustable in height, tilt, and distance from the desk. This arm supports screens up to 32-inches in size.