Hold my monitor: 8 monitor arms for the perfect elevation

1. Material

By material, we mean focusing on the overall build quality of the monitor arm. If you’re looking for a lightweight arm that promises long-lasting performance, you can go for the ones made out of aluminum. Furthermore, it’s also essential to make sure a monitor arm has durable clasps, so it can withstand the weight of the monitor without bending under pressure.

2. Flexibility

Monitor arms are all about enjoying comfort in an ergonomic position, which is why they can be tilted the way you wish. However, there are some arms that can tilt, swivel, and even raise the height of the monitor for additional comfort. You need to make sure how you want to adjust your monitor while working before deciding what type of flexibility your would-be monitor arm should have.

3. Multi-monitor support

Single monitor arms are the most popular, but if you’re working on more than one monitor at a time, you’ll need to look out for dual or triple monitor support arms.

4. Price

Generally, a pricey monitor arm will cost in the range of $200 to $300. Here, we have selected quality monitors under $200 to make sure you get the best quality for a reasonable price.

On that note, let’s dive right into the monitor arms so you can choose which one’s the right fit for you.