20 multi-function tools you can carry anywhere in your pocket
Carrying your toolbox wherever you go is bound to get tiring. A multi-function tool makes it so you don't always need to take that box around with you. Instead, tackle unexpected tasks with just one tool, which will save you space and money.
Let's say that you're out camping, fishing, or doing other outdoor activities. Why carry bulky tools when you can just take one?
In this list, you can find numerous multi-tools which will allow you to handle just about any task, making your life much easier.
1. Gerber 7-in-1 Shard Keychain Solid State Tool
GERBER Shard Keychain Tool
This tool has a titanium nitride coating that makes it resistant to corrosion and wear. It is designed with the utmost care in mind. It's lightweight, airline safe, and perfect for everyday use.
If there was an award for multi-function tools, Gerber Shard would surely be a winner. Don't let its size fool you; it has seven functions that are perfect for daily tasks and problems. Moreover, it's light enough to carry in your pocket.
It features a cross driver, pry bar, wire stripper, lanyard hole, bottle opener, and small and medium flat drivers. It's a must-have multi-function tool!
2. Victorinox Swiss Army
Victorinox Swiff Army Knife
The Victorinox Swiff Army Knife S is the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. It has eight handy features that will make it easier to do everything from splicing wires to opening a can of beans with no problem.
This Victorinox SwissTool has 27 functions which make it a must-have tool for every handyman. From opening bottles to cutting, there's (almost) nothing this multi-function tool can't do. It's definitely enough for your daily tasks.
3. LEATHERMAN Squirt PS4 Keychain Multi-Tool
LEATHERMAN Squirt PS4 Keychain Multitool
The Leatherman Squirt PS4 is a keyring-sized multitool that is made with stainless steel. The tool is designed to be used in a variety of situations and it can be carried around easily. It is not just useful when you're out on the road but it can also be helpful at home as well!
This one is ideal for hunters and campers. It has all the necessities, from regular pliers to wire cutters. It's handy for both traveling and everyday use. You can attach the multi-tool to your keys since it's small and lightweight.
4. Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen
Gerber Gear Tactical Pen
The Gerber Gear Tactical Pen is made of machined steel, which makes it very durable. The pen also has a push button mechanism that people like because it is so reliable. It comes in three colors: grey, black, and earth.
It might look like a regular pen; however, this is not your average tool. It can write under any conditions, even when it's raining. It easily fits into your pocket, so you can carry it wherever you go.
Here is a surprise: This little pen can break windows! Use it to get yourself out of dangerous situations.
5. POPOTR Stun Gun
POPTR Stun Gun
This stun gun is made of ABS plastic and has a heavy-duty design. It has a compact size and can be used in any environment. It’s a great tool for people who want to be prepared for emergencies.
This is a heavy-duty stun gun that boasts a compact size, so you can easily carry it around and use it in case of emergency. If you're looking for an alternative to pepper sprays that you can use in dangerous situations, a stun gun is a good option for protecting yourself. It is powerful enough to shock through thick clothing. It's also rechargeable and comes with an LED flashlight.
6. Geekey Multitool
Geekey Multitool
The Geekey Multi-Tool has been designed to be small and light so that it can easily be transported around with you. This makes it perfect for bike enthusiasts who always want to carry their tools with them.
Every travel enthusiast will love this Geekey Multitool. It includes numerous tools, such as a smart key tool and a stainless s-biner.
If you frequently lose your items between your car seats, you won't have to worry thanks to this multi-tool. Its bright light will help you find all of your lost items in no time.
7. Southwire MPSCP Plier Tool
Southwire MPSCP Plier Tool
This is a professional-grade tool that is designed for both residential and commercial use. It has a comfortable grip handle which provides lasting performance and durability. The plier also comes with an ergonomic design that ensures you will be able to use it comfortably for long periods of time without experiencing any hand fatigue.
Southwire has changed the way we look at tools with its multi-purpose kits. This plier tool is designed for comfort and durability. It is pocket-sized and will be your savior in many situations. It is very easy to use, and you can use it with just one hand.
8. Nite Ize Doohickey
Nite Ize Doohickey Multitool
This is a professional-grade tool that is designed for both residential and commercial use. It has comfortable grip handles that reduce user fatigue and long-lasting performance with durability.
Nite Ize combines five tools for the price of one. It includes a bottle opener, wrench, ruler, flathead screwdriver, and box cutter. You can take it with you everywhere by hooking it to your bag or pants, making it a very handy multi-tool. It's also travel and airport friendly, which is a real plus.
9. Griffin Pocket Tool
Griffin Pocket Tool
This is a lightweight, compact, and durable multitool that can be used for many different purposes. It is available in three colors. This makes it easy to find the one you want in your bag or backpack. It's also great for everyday use because it has so many different functions.
If you'd like to carry all your tools in one device, this is the one for you. The Griffin Pocket Tool is 11 tools in one. It will become as essential as your keys and even organizes them on its pocket clip.
This multi-tool boasts a bottle opener, box cutter, a flat head screwdriver, a scoring tool, a bit holder, and a prying tool. It also provides you with a variety of wrenches!
10. Gerber Curve Multi-Tool
Gerber Curve Multiple Tool
The Gerber Curve Multi-Tool is a giftable, versatile, sturdy, compact tool that can be used for a variety of tasks. It is perfect for anyone who likes to have a dependable and versatile tool on hand. It can be used for a variety of tasks such as opening packages, tightening screws, or cutting through things.
This is a lightweight, stylish, and strong multi-tool. It might look small, but it's surprisingly durable. It includes a 1.25" drop point blade, medium and small flathead screwdrivers, a Philips screwdriver, and a bottle opener. Plus, you can easily attach it wherever you want.
11. Zootility Wallet Multi-Tool
Zootility Wallet Multi-Tool
This Zootility Wallet is a multifunctional tool that can be carried in your wallet. The super compact size makes it easy to carry around with you anywhere you go.
No need to search around for your multi-tool because this PocketMonkey, as you can understand from its name, easily fits into your pocket.
It's lightweight and slightly thicker than a credit card. From adjusting screws to opening bottles, it will be your companion for many daily tasks. Moreover, it won't break or rust.
SOG Bottle Opener
This a versatile keychain tool that can be used to open bottles. It has a durable steel construction which makes it perfect for everyday use.
This is a small but versatile gear with 12 tools. It features a small and large flathead driver, a small Phillips driver, a line cutter, a blade sharpener, wrenches in numerous sizes, and a hex-bit driver. You can attach it to your keys and take it everywhere you go.
13. Swiss+Tech Multi-Tool
Swiss+Tech Multitool
This is the perfect tool for camping and outdoor adventures. It's lightweight, yet rugged, and can be securely locked onto your keychain. This multitool has all the tools you need to take on any task, from opening a bottle of wine to fixing any machine.
The Swiss+Tech Multi-Tool might be a bit big for a keychain, but it's perfect for daily use. It's a compact and easily transportable tool. It has an integrated locking system that fits any keyring.
This helpful multi-tool includes pliers, a wire cutter, a wire stripper, a wire crimper, a bottle opener, and flathead screwdrivers.
14. Kershaw PT-2 Compact Keychain
Kershaw Bottle Opener
The Micro Pocket Multitool is a small, lightweight, and versatile tool that can be attached to any keychain or backpack. It's made of durable stainless steel and is designed to be used in a variety of situations.
The Kershaw keychain tool can be attached to a keychain, bag, backpack, pocket, or purse, making it a convenient carry for all users. Bottle opener, flathead and Philips screwdriver tips, wire scraper, pry bar, and three hex drives are among the eight useful features packed into a small device.
It's made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel with a bead-blasted finish that adds hardness and strength while also making it wear-resistant. It has a glass-filled nylon handle overlay with an innovative K-texture pattern that adds stability and grip.
15. WORKPRO Utility Knife
WORKPRO Premium Utility Knife
This knife features a retractable blade and an easy change, which makes it perfect for general and precise cutting. The retractable blade allows you to easily cut through thick materials at any angle, while the easy change feature makes it simple to replace the blades.
The WORKPRO Utility Knife is a game-changer. It boasts a razor that is adjustable in three positions and has an ergonomic design. You can open a bottle and also use it for precise cutting. If you're a technophile, then you will love this kit.
16. LEATHERMAN FREE T4 Multi-Tool
Leatherman Free T4 Multi-tool
This is a universal tool that can be used for various purposes. It has 12 tools in 1 and is made of stainless steel with an ergonomic design, which makes it easy to use and comfortable to hold.
It may be small, but this multi-tool gets big things done. Leatherman is here for your daily needs. You'll get maximum performance with this multi-purpose tool.
It includes every tool you might need, from package openers to knives and scissors. It's lightweight and fits into your pocket. Its blades are strong and can handle high pressures.
17. Evvy Bottle Opener
Evvy Bottle Opener
In today’s world, we are all looking for ways to be more efficient. When it comes to multitools, this hand-forged bottle opener is one of the best tools that you can have on you at all times.
The Evvy Bottle Opener is a complete game-changer. It's the smallest on the list with its sleek and modern design. You can open a bottle or twist off a screw. You can do just about anything you want with this tool. It's perfect for everyday tasks as the unique shape fits easily into your hands. Plus, it is also durable.
Gerber Gear Lockdown Driver Multitool
This is a multitool that is great for doing various jobs around the house. It can cut, file and screw and has a variety of other tools that come in handy.
With this Gerber Gear multi-tool, there's nothing that can hold you back from replacing your big, bulky toolbox. Its foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily carry it in your bag. It'll be a highly effective addition to your everyday life.
19. LEATHERMAN Wave Plus Multi-Tool
Leatherman Wave Multitool
This is a compact and lightweight multitool made of stainless steel. It has 18 tools in total, and all the tools are accessible with one hand, which is a very useful feature for people who are always on the go.
This classic Leatherman accessory has all-locking blades that you can rely on in the house, outdoors, or on the job site. The Wave Plus includes pliers, interchangeable wire cutters, a wire stripper, knives, a saw, spring-action scissors, a ruler, can and bottle openers, files, and screwdrivers, among other tools. Even the ones that aren't accessible from the exterior, the tiny Wave Plus can be opened and used with just one hand.
20. LEATHERMAN Skeletool
Leatherman Skeletool
The Leatherman Skeletool is a pocket-sized, lightweight multitool that has 7 tools in 1 and is designed for one-hand access. It can be carried with ease and will not take up much space at all. This multitool is also perfect for those who want to keep their hands free while they're out and about.
This Leatherman multi-tool is equipped with a knife, filers, a large exchangeable bit driver, wire-cutters, and a bottle opener. It is everything you need in one package. It's light enough that you can carry it everywhere and use it daily.