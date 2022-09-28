20 multi-function tools you can carry anywhere in your pocket

In this list, you can find numerous multi-tools which will allow you to handle just about any task, making your life much easier. 1. Gerber 7-in-1 Shard Keychain Solid State Tool

GERBER Shard Keychain Tool This tool has a titanium nitride coating that makes it resistant to corrosion and wear. It is designed with the utmost care in mind. It's lightweight, airline safe, and perfect for everyday use. $ 7.33 at Amazon

If there was an award for multi-function tools, Gerber Shard would surely be a winner. Don't let its size fool you; it has seven functions that are perfect for daily tasks and problems. Moreover, it's light enough to carry in your pocket. It features a cross driver, pry bar, wire stripper, lanyard hole, bottle opener, and small and medium flat drivers. It's a must-have multi-function tool! 2. Victorinox Swiss Army

Victorinox Swiff Army Knife The Victorinox Swiff Army Knife S is the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures. It has eight handy features that will make it easier to do everything from splicing wires to opening a can of beans with no problem. $ 379.99 at Amazon

This Victorinox SwissTool has 27 functions which make it a must-have tool for every handyman. From opening bottles to cutting, there's (almost) nothing this multi-function tool can't do. It's definitely enough for your daily tasks. 3. LEATHERMAN Squirt PS4 Keychain Multi-Tool

LEATHERMAN Squirt PS4 Keychain Multitool The Leatherman Squirt PS4 is a keyring-sized multitool that is made with stainless steel. The tool is designed to be used in a variety of situations and it can be carried around easily. It is not just useful when you're out on the road but it can also be helpful at home as well! $ 62.74 at Amazon

This one is ideal for hunters and campers. It has all the necessities, from regular pliers to wire cutters. It's handy for both traveling and everyday use. You can attach the multi-tool to your keys since it's small and lightweight. 4. Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen

Gerber Gear Tactical Pen The Gerber Gear Tactical Pen is made of machined steel, which makes it very durable. The pen also has a push button mechanism that people like because it is so reliable. It comes in three colors: grey, black, and earth. $ 89.85 at Amazon

It might look like a regular pen; however, this is not your average tool. It can write under any conditions, even when it's raining. It easily fits into your pocket, so you can carry it wherever you go. Here is a surprise: This little pen can break windows! Use it to get yourself out of dangerous situations. 5. POPOTR Stun Gun

POPTR Stun Gun This stun gun is made of ABS plastic and has a heavy-duty design. It has a compact size and can be used in any environment. It’s a great tool for people who want to be prepared for emergencies. $ 22.99 at Amazon

This is a heavy-duty stun gun that boasts a compact size, so you can easily carry it around and use it in case of emergency. If you're looking for an alternative to pepper sprays that you can use in dangerous situations, a stun gun is a good option for protecting yourself. It is powerful enough to shock through thick clothing. It's also rechargeable and comes with an LED flashlight. 6. Geekey Multitool

Geekey Multitool The Geekey Multi-Tool has been designed to be small and light so that it can easily be transported around with you. This makes it perfect for bike enthusiasts who always want to carry their tools with them. $ 19.99 at Amazon