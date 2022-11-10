9 outdoor propane patio heaters to keep you warm this winter

As the weather is getting colder, but you still want to enjoy the outdoors, you may be interested in learning more about what type of patio heater would be best for you. There are many different types of heaters to choose from, including propane heaters, electric heaters, and kerosene heaters. Join us as we take a look at some of the best propane heaters available on the market. 1. Cuisineart COH-400 Patio Heater

Cuisine Art COH-400 Patio Heater The Cuisine Art COH-400 Patio Heater is a simple yet high-performing outdoor heater. It comes equipped with a sturdy metal base and an easy-to-assemble design. It is a great addition to any outdoor patio furniture set. It has a swivel design and stainless steel table for easy mobility. $ 350.99 at Amazon

The Cuisinart Patio Heater has a swivel design and is made of stainless steel. The top is equipped with a 20lb propane tank for easy access to turn the gas on and off. It has wheels for when you need to move it around while entertaining guests. This Cuisine Art COH-400 Patio Heater is durable and perfect for anyone who doesn't want to deal with a complicated assembly process. 2. LEISURELIFE Propane Outdoor Patio Heater

LEISURELIFE Propane Outdoor Patio Heater This outdoor patio heater is perfect for outdoor spaces. The perfect outdoor heater for your patio, deck, or backyard. The LEISURELIFE Propane Outdoor Patio Heater is safe and easy to use. It also has a 46000 BTU output, so it will be able to heat up any space in your yard quickly and efficiently. $ 169.99 at Amazon

The LEISURELIFE Propane Outdoor Patio Heater is a must-have for your outdoor space. It is easy to install and use in any outdoor space. This outdoor propane heater is safe and reliable with a 46000 BTU output — perfect for those who want to enjoy their time outside without the hassle of having to worry about how to stay warm in the cold. It is portable, safe, and dependable. 3. East Oak Outdoor Patio Heater

East Oak Outdoor Patio Heater The East Oak Propane Outdoor Patio Heater comes in five different colors and has a round table design. This product also features a triple-safety protection system and an easy-to-use ignition system. $ 179.99 at Amazon